Even if they halved their distributions, they would still have a yield around 8% and thus a bullish rating seems appropriate.

The big downside is commentary from management indicating that they are still open to reducing their distributions in the future.

Their leverage is only at the top end of moderate and they also have very strong liquidity, which supports their ability to sustain their distributions.

The elimination of their IDRs has been a big turning point that puts their distribution coverage on a more sustainable path, after years of being debt-reliant.

Introduction

The often underfollowed Master Limited Partnership area of the equity market has a vast array of income-producing midstream companies with even the oil and gas supermajor Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) offering an option through their subsidiary, Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX). Whilst many of their peers have reduced their distributions in the face of the Covid-19 economic crisis, they are not one and still offer a distribution yield over 15%. Even though 2020 has been a tough year for many of their peers, in this situation it actually marked the beginning of a new more sustainable era with the elimination of their IDRs.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

It quickly becomes apparent that their distribution coverage has been very weak during 2017-2019 when reviewing their historical cash flow performance, given their average coverage of negative 102.77%. This essentially means that not only were the entirety of their distribution payments debt-funded, but so was approximately an equal amount of negative free cash flow.

This highly undesirable situation does not stem from poor operating performance, but rather their unsustainable high IDRs. Whilst 2020 has been a horrible one for many, it marked the turning point in this situation when their IDRs were eliminated and thus their distributions were finally placed on a sustainable path, as evidenced by their distribution coverage soaring to an adequate 112.92% during the first half of 2020.

When reviewing the graph included above, the miscellaneous cash expenses grouping contains these IDRs, which by far contribute to almost the entirety of these expenses and it can easily be seen how significant these were compared to their operating cash flow. It does not matter what financial engineering is utilized, it is simply impossible to distribute virtually all of your operating cash flow to your general partner and expect to sustainably pay anything to common unitholders in the long term.

Looking further into the future and it appears that their management is taking the distribution one quarter at a time, as per the comment included below. Given this situation, it appears that whilst they wish to keep it steady, they are also not wishing to jeopardize their financial health given their pipeline volumes have declined recently due to the Covid-19 economic crisis. Despite their cash flows holding on during this period of time, whether these volume declines prove problematic in the long term is yet to be known. This means that reviewing their capital structure, leverage and liquidity can provide an important insight into whether they have an underlying requirement to deleverage quickly or alternatively, a financial safety net.

Notwithstanding the continuing impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and lack of clarity on crude and finished products supply and demand in the near-term, the Partnership currently intends to maintain a distribution of $0.46 per common unit for the third quarter of 2020. The Partnership’s Board of Directors will monitor the business environment and make decisions regarding future distributions on a quarter by quarter basis.”

-Shell Midstream Partners Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Announcement.

Image Source: Author.

Given their previous practice of funding both negative free cash flow and distribution payments from debt, it should come as no surprise that net debt expanded significantly since the end of 2017, but ceased in 2020. Their negative equity and additional net debt matters will depend upon their broader leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing these financial metrics it appears that their leverage sits at the crux between moderate and high, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.54 being ever so slightly over the minimum threshold for the high territory of 3.51. Since this was only just marginal into the high territory and their interest coverage is quite strong at 7.49, it seems appropriate to judge on the lower side of moderate.

It might be noticed that their gearing ratio is very high at above 100%, which occurs due to their negative equity. Whilst this is not ideal, it ultimately is not too concerning since their leverage relative to their earnings is more important than relative to the accounting value of the equity on their balance sheet. Provided that their liquidity is at least adequate, there are no reasons to believe that they will have to reduce their distributions in order to deleverage, as moderate leverage is safe for a midstream organization with fairly steady earnings.

Image Source: Author.

Since their current and cash ratios are extremely high at seldom seen levels of 5.40 and 4.61, respectively, it is an open and shut case of very strong liquidity. Given their obviously extremely close relationship with Royal Dutch Shell, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot continue finding support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities. This means that they have ample financial health and thus have a financial safety net to help sustain their distributions.

Conclusion

It seems likely that they have the fundamental ability to sustain their distributions, but due to the commentary from management it appears to remain risky overall, as they may still elect to reduce them in the future. Since there are still material uncertainties surrounding a full long-term recovery from this pandemic, it is too early to judge but even if their distributions were halved, they would still offer a high yield near 8%. Given this situation, it seems appropriate to provide a bullish rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Shell Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.