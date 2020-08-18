Electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) finished the second quarter with a record $8.6 billion in cash on the balance sheet. While this number certainly seems good for the company, there was also $14 billion in debt and finance leases at the end of Q2, as well as billions in other liabilities. Some investors have been curious for a while if there will be another capital raise coming, perhaps one surrounding next month's Battery Day. Technically speaking, Tesla has already raised another large chunk of capital, and it's just waiting on the proceeds. Today, I'll explain how this all works out.

For this article, I'm ignoring Tesla's convertible debt for the moment. A number of the company's debts could be exchanged for equity, which would reduce the amount of cash needed to repay these borrowings. Because some of these debts aren't due for a couple of years, I'm not discussing this angle in depth today. I only want to focus on something that could happen in the coming weeks or, perhaps, months.

You may remember that back in early 2018, Tesla unveiled a new CEO performance award, as this proxy filing details - "the independent members of the Board began preliminary discussions regarding how to continue to incentivize Mr. Musk to lead Tesla through the next phase of its development". The following details the key parts for today's discussion, which are based on operational and market cap milestones.

The 2018 CEO Performance Award is comprised of a 10-year maximum term stock option to purchase 20,264,042 shares of Tesla’s common stock, divided equally among 12 separate tranches that are each equivalent to 1% of the issued and outstanding shares of Tesla’s common stock at the time of grant, at an exercise price of $350.02 per share.

As you probably know by now, Elon Musk has qualified for two of those tranches so far this year, thanks to the surging market cap as well as operational goals that were achieved. A third operational milestone has been hit, so at this point, we are just waiting for the company's 6-month average market cap to hit $200 billion to hit the third tranche. As the chart below shows, Tesla is steadily creeping towards that level, which would be hit on September 9th if the stock's average close moving forward equals Monday's closing price. Barring a dramatic collapse, Elon Musk will be eligible for the third tranche during Q3, which also will accelerate some stock-based compensation.

(Data sourced from Yahoo Finance for quote data and Tesla SEC filings for outstanding shares, seen here)

Each of those tranches gives Musk the ability to purchase almost 1.7 million shares of Tesla stock at $350.02 per share. Once this third tranche is hit, he will have the ability to exercise options for over 5.066 million shares (not counting any other options he's eligible for) at the above-mentioned price. That exercise would cost him over $1.77 billion, but at Monday's close, those shares would be worth just under $9.3 billion.

Where does that $1.77 billion go? Well, it goes into Tesla's cash pile on the balance sheet. The outstanding share count would rise by more than 5 million as a result, diluting investors a little more. While Elon Musk likely does not have the cash in his pocket to do this, he could either borrow the money using his shares as collateral, which he's already doing in some respects, or a cashless exercise. Uncle Sam would also be happy, as Elon Musk would also have a large tax bill to pay, but that's not very important here, unless you expect Democrats to win big in November and raise taxes moving forward.

As the proxy filing linked above details, there are also tens of thousands of additional shares that certain other executives could exercise that would bring in cash for Tesla. If you read through the quarterly/annual filings, Tesla has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars each year recently through the exercising of these options and other related share sales (not counting formal equity capital raises).

For those wondering if Tesla is going to have another capital raise soon, well, it already has the ball teed up in a sense. By the end of September, Elon Musk's massive pay package from 2018 should have hit three tranches. The exercise of these tranches would net the CEO more than 5 million shares of Tesla, and the company would get almost $1.8 billion in proceeds. At the rate things are going currently, that could be about a year's worth of capital expenditures.

