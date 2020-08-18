In this light, I make the argument that this stock is actually substantially overpriced and that investors are primed for disappointment.

At the top-end of its Q3 2020 guidance, its e-commerce revenue growth rates would only increase by 16% year-over-year.

Vroom's Q3 guidance shows that its rapidly growing e-commerce platform sees its revenue growth rate fizzle out, fast.

Investment Thesis

Vroom (VRM) was a hot IPO. And although the stock still trades substantially higher than its IPO price of $21 per share, the stock is now likely to rerate lower once the dust settles and investors have had time to digest its unimpressive near-term prospects.

The stock is still priced at more than 5x trailing sales, despite pointing towards marked revenue growth deceleration.

For now, I argue that investors would do well to sidestep this investment and look to reenter this stock at a lower price point.

Analyzing the Bull Thesis on Vroom

I was previously very bullish on Vroom. However, Vroom's Q2 results and its guidance were meaningfully worse than I expected.

Before digging into its results, readers should remember that Vroom's total revenues are made up of three different segments:

E-commerce segment (historically generating approximately two-thirds of total revenues)

TDA (its only physical location, located in Texas in a COVID hotspot, makes up close to a quarter of its revenues in a normalized environment)

Wholesale unit (making up roughly 15%)

Note: Each segment contributes different revenues from quarter to quarter, but it roughly falls out as below:

Consequently, even though TDA used to bring in meaningful revenues, it was not part of the bullish thesis for investors. Indeed, management declares during the earnings call that,

[...] Keep in mind that Vroom's future is e-commerce [...] over time, we expect TDA to become a decreasing contributor to our future results even as TDA recovers in the coming year from its COVID related declines.

Indeed, this makes sense, there's only so much scope to increase revenues from a physical car dealership from year to year, and it was not part of Vroom's bullish thesis.

Hence, the key factor here was Vroom's e-commerce segment.

Growth Prospects Are Very Disappointing

Looking ahead to Vroom's Q3 2020, at the high end of its guidance, Vroom's e-commerce segment is pointing towards $206 million compared with $178 million (page 93) -- a 16% increase in revenues compared with the same period a year ago.

For its part, the company is attempting to shift investors' focus towards its rapidly improving gross profit potential. At the high end of its guidance, Vroom's e-commerce gross profit should increase by 70% y/y for Q3 2020 compared with the same period a year ago.

This point is worthwhile repeating, Vroom is changing its narrative away from its strong revenue growth rates, pointing towards its improving gross profit potential.

However, I offer a word of caution to readers: if Vroom's revenue growth rates are not strong enough, this jump in gross profit rates will not be sustainable.

Ultimately, a company needs strong growth rates to drive strong gross profit improvements.

Put simply, even though Vroom is trying to sweeten the blow, and point investors towards its improving gross profits per unit, that's simply a smokescreen tactic.

Vroom's CEO Paul Hennessy said the drop in demand and uncertainty around vehicle pricing is responsible for the company's poor guidance.

Hennessy pointed out the average vehicle through its platform was $30K in the second half of 2019, but that looking ahead to Q3 it should drop to $23K -- approximately 23% decrease y/y.

Valuation -- Margin of Safety is Gone

In my previous article, before these earnings came out this was Vroom's revenue growth rates for its e-commerce platform.

Consequently, Vroom exited Q1 2020 growing at 159% y/y. Then, for Q2 2020 it dropped to 74% y/y growth rates -- that's a huge drop.

Furthermore, compounding issues, for Q3 2020 its e-commerce segment is now pointing towards just 16% at the top end. Accordingly, I ask of readers, what will happen to this high growth story in Q4 2020?

An unprofitable company growing at triple digits is one thing. While an unprofitable company possibly reporting negative growth rates is another.

It's difficult to argue that paying 5x trailing sales for a company where its crown jewel is showing such volatile revenue rates is a worthwhile investment.

Vroom's Missed Opportunity

I believe that the market underreacted to the news that Vroom is no longer going to be a rapidly growing e-commerce platform. The whole premise being Vroom was a rapidly growing and disruptive company.

Indeed, 'shelter-in-place' had had a very favorable environment where its e-commerce platform should have been able to take meaningful market share.

However, despite operating off of a low revenue base, it appears that Vroom's strong and sustainable revenue growth rates are not likely to return any time soon.

The Bottom Line

Vroom's first-quarter results as a public company show that its business model is likely to be a pop and fizzle stock.

It's difficult for me to imagine that this company's e-commerce platform went from growing at triple digits and is now looking to grow in the midteens.

In this light, I make the argument that this stock is actually hugely overvalued and that Vroom is likely to disappoint investors in the quarters ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.