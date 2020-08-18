When technology giant Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal third-quarter results, the company surprised the Street when it announced a stock split at the time. Investors certainly loved that news, along with the strong results, and shares have rallied to new all-time highs recently. Today, I'd like to look at this upcoming event and how prior splits have impacted the stock.

According to the split FAQ linked below, this move is being made so that Apple stock can be more accessible to a broader base of investors. Lowering the price from roughly $460 to $115 certainly allows that, although now that many brokers allow the buying of fractional shares, the impact isn't as great. I personally believe Apple was also encouraged by the Dow committee to split as the stock's weight in that index has reached an outstretched amount. In the graphic below, you can see the key dates involved for the upcoming split.

(Source: Apple split FAQ, seen here)

The dynamics of the split are rather simple. If you own 100 shares today, you will have 400 shares after the split, but the new price will be just 25% of the current price (not counting the move immediately afterwards). It's essentially exchanging a $20 bill for four $5 bills. We also will see the numerical amount of the quarterly dividend come down, although the extent to which that happens does remain unclear at this point.

Apple last split in June 2014, which was a seven-for-one split. Two years earlier, there were about 937 million shares outstanding. Right after the split, thanks to the buyback program that was ongoing, Apple was just under 6 billion shares outstanding. As of July 17th of this year, according to the most recent 10-Q filing, the share count stood at around 4.275 billion. If the buyback continues at its recent pace, we should see the number post split in the next few months end up below 17 billion total shares.

This will be the fifth split that Apple shares have undergone, although three of the previous four were more than 15 years ago. In the table below, I've provided some historical data for what the stock did around the split - such as the five trading days before, the day of, five days after (not including the day of), and month after. For comparative purposes, I've also included the S&P 500 performance over the same time periods.

(Data sourced from Yahoo Finance)

There are certainly some clear trends here. Apple shares have performed quite well leading up to the split, although they did underperform the S&P 500 in the 1987 period. The first day of trading once the split has been executed has been a great day for investors, but the following week after has not. It will be interesting to see if these trends continue, especially since the market dynamics have changed a bit from prior times (soaring market cap, Robinhood traders, increased use of options, etc.).

Perhaps the only question left to be asked in regard to the stock split, other than the dividend one, is regarding market cap. The company's shares are close to hitting a $2 trillion valuation, but will that come before or after the split? If we see a pre-split rally like the one in 2000, then it will definitely be before, but it wouldn't surprise me to see it happen right after the split. In the end, Apple shares have been one of the year's best performers, and investors are hoping they will continue to rally once the stock split goes through at the end of August.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.