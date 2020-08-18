Dairy Farm is expected to deliver a strong HoH (Half-on-Half) earnings recovery in 2H 2020, but the key to the company's future growth remains its multi-year restructuring program.

Covid-19 has been a major drag on Dairy Farm's overall financial results and operating performance, and the company's underlying net profit fell -40% YoY in 1H 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Singapore-listed pan-Asian retailer Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:DFIHY) (OTCPK:DFILF) [DFI:SP].

This is an update of my prior article on Dairy Farm published on March 19, 2020. Dairy Farm's share price has increased slightly by +5% from $4.01 as of March 18, 2020 to $4.21 as of August 17, 2020 since my last update. Dairy Farm trades at 22.3 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 3.7%.

Covid-19 has been a major drag on Dairy Farm's overall financial results and operating performance, and the company's underlying net profit fell -40% YoY in 1H 2020. Looking ahead, Dairy Farm is expected to deliver a strong HoH (Half-on-Half) earnings recovery in 2H 2020. But the key to the company's future growth remains its multi-year restructuring program, and it might be too early to judge the success of this program. As such, I maintain my Neutral rating on Dairy Farm.

Readers have the option of trading in Dairy Farm shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers DFIHY and DFILF or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker DFI:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3 million, and market capitalization is above $5.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Dairy Farm shares listed in Singapore include First State Investments, BlackRock, Matthews International Capital Management, and The Vanguard Group, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Results Were Poor As Expected

Dairy Farm reported the company's 1H 2020 financial results on July 29, 2020, and it was no surprise that its financial performance for the first half of the year was poor, similar to most retailers.

Dairy Farm's underlying net profit attributable to shareholders, excluding certain non-cash and non-recurring items, fell -40% YoY from $177 million in 1H 2019 to $105 million in 1H 2020. The good results for Dairy Farm's grocery retail and home furnishing businesses were than offset by weakness in the company's health & beauty, convenience stores and restaurants businesses in the first half of the year.

The grocery retail business saw a +5% YoY increase in segment revenue to $2,809 million in 1H 2020, while its segment operating profit grew by +471% YoY to $148 million in the same period. This strong performance for Dairy Farm's grocery retail business was due to both an increasing number of consumers dining at home, and positive changes associated with the company's multi-year restructuring program (discussed in the next section of this article).

Dairy Farm's home furnishings (or IKEA) business saw segment revenue increase +5% YoY to $389 million, and its segment operating profit expanded by +31% YoY to $25 million in the first half of the year. Strong e-commerce growth driven by lock-down and social distancing measures as a result of Covid-19, and new store openings in Macau (April 2020) and Taoyuan, Taiwan (a larger store replacing an old one which opened in July 2020) were the key growth drivers for the company's home furnishing business.

On the flip side, Dairy Farm's health & beauty, convenience stores and restaurants businesses were badly hit by the pandemic.

Revenue and operating profit for Dairy Farm's health & beauty business dropped by -36% YoY and -75% YoY to $1,038 million and $42 million, respectively in 1H 2020. Notably, the company's personal care product chain Mannings in Hong Kong suffered from a significant fall in tourists as a result of the pandemic, who were key customers for its health & beauty business in the city.

The convenience stores (7-Eleven) business' revenue declined by -7% YoY to $1,003 million in 1H 2020, while its segment profit operating profit plunged by -98% YoY from $33 million to $1 million over the same period. Specifically, Dairy Farm had approximately 400 of its convenience stores temporarily closed in Mainland China during the worst point of Covid-19 in the country.

Dairy Farm's 50%-owned associate company Maxim’s, which operates a chain of restaurants in Hong Kong, contributed to a -$25 million share of loss from associate for Dairy Farm in 1H 2020, as opposed to a $37 million share of profit from associate in 1H 2019. This was to be expected, considering that its outlets were temporarily closed for a period of time, and consumers dined out less in general.

In a nutshell, Covid-19 has been a major drag on Dairy Farm's overall financial results and operating performance in 1H 2020.

Restructuring Program Continues

Looking beyond Covid-19, Dairy Farm's medium to long-term growth prospects are dependent on the success of its multi-year restructuring program. In June 2017, Mr. Ian McLeod was appointed as the new CEO of Dairy Farm, and the company initiated a restructuring program shortly after he came onboard. Dairy Farm's restructuring program revolves around the five key priorities outlined in the info-graphic below.

The Five Key Priorities Of Dairy Farm's Multi-Year Restructuring Program

Source: Dairy Farm's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

In terms of building capability and driving digital innovation, Dairy Farm continued to make progress in 1H 2020. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 29, 2020, Dairy Farm disclosed that it has "strengthened our talent pipeline" and initiated "new junior management development programs."

It is noteworthy that the company also mentioned that it "worked very hard to try and break down those barriers and have people acting as one business and part of a broader team" in the past two years. For example, Dairy Farm re-branded all of its Shop N Save outlets (a supermarket chain Dairy Farm acquired earlier but retained its branding) as Giant stores (flagship supermarket and hypermarket brand for Dairy Farm in Southeast Asia) in Singapore in 2013, and back office operations for the two brands were consolidated as a result. Potential integration issues relating to internal organizational changes like these could have possibly contributed to the under-performance of Dairy Farm's supermarket business in Singapore in the past.

With regard to digital innovation, the most significant development has been the launch of Dairy Farm's new digital loyalty program, Yuu, in Hong Kong in July 2020. At its 1H 2020 results briefing on July 29, 2020, Dairy Farm referred to Yuu as a key initiative in "driving digital transformation" and stressed that it will be "the biggest rewards club ever, covering all the major brands in Hong Kong" covering "more than 10 household brand names across 2,000 locations" in the city. According to a July 30, 2020 InsideRetail Asia article, consumers in Hong Kong can earn and redeem reward points "using a mobile app via scan-and-go"via Yuu, the "first digital platform that connects almost all of the group’s brands digitally."

With respect to Dairy Farm's key Asian markets, Mainland China, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, Dairy Farm adopts various strategies to capitalize on opportunities in different markets.

In Mainland China, Dairy Farm is focused on growing the convenience stores business. For its grocery retail businesses in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, the expansion of Dairy Farm's own-branded product portfolio (branded as Meadows) is key. The company highlighted at its 1H 2020 results briefing on July 29, 2020 that Meadows is already the leading brand in saltines, nuts, and frozen vegetables product categories within its stores. Notably, Dairy Farm's potato chips also grew by +700% following the introduction of its Meadows-branded potato chips at its outlets. More importantly, a higher proportion of own-branded products also leads to higher overall gross profit margin for Dairy Farm's grocery retail business.

While Dairy Farm has made decent progress with respect to its multi-year restructuring program, it might be too early to judge its success and more time is needed to see if the company can deliver a strong operating performance on a consistent basis over time.

Earnings Recovery Expected In 2H 2020

Market consensus expects Dairy Farm's underlying net profit attributable to shareholders to decline by -15% YoY from $321 million in FY 2019 to $273 million in FY 2020. With the company's underlying net profit down -40% YoY in 1H 2020, sell-side analysts see Dairy Farm achieving a strong HoH (Half-on-Half) recovery in 2H 2020.

Looking ahead, Dairy Farm's grocery retail business should remain resilient as more people stay and work at home, but the health & beauty business is expected to be weak with international travel restrictions unlikely to be lifted in a significant manner. In other words, the performance of Dairy Farm's home furnishing, convenience stores and restaurants businesses will determine the pace of the company's earnings recovery in the second half of the year. This is in turn dependent on the extent of social distancing measures and consumer sentiment in the various Asian markets that Dairy Farm operates in.

Valuation And Dividends

Dairy Farm trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 22.3 times and 17.4 times, respectively based on its share price of $4.21 as of August 17, 2020. In comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year average consensus forward P/E multiples were 21.1 times and 20.7 times, respectively.

Dairy Farm offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.7% and 4.4%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of $0.050 for 1H 2020, which represented a -23% YoY decline in absolute terms (as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividends per share of $0.065). However, Dairy Farm's dividend payout ratio increased from 50% in 1H 2019 to 64% in 1H 2020. Sell-side analysts expect Dairy Farm's dividends per share to decrease by -26% YoY from $0.210 in FY 2019 to $0.155 in FY 2020, but increase by +20% YoY to $0.187 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Dairy Farm are a larger-than-expected negative impact of Covid-19 on the company's businesses in various markets, a longer-than-expected time taken to achieve positive results from its restructuring program, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Dairy Farm shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.