My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW389,800 for Naver Corporation implies a 28% upside to its share price of KRW305,000 as of August 14, 2020.

The delay in the proposed merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings, and Naver Corporation's potential investment in a Korean entertainment company are in the spotlight.

Naver Corporation is guiding for double-digit revenue growth for full-year FY 2020, on the back of an expansion in performance ads and strong online shopping growth.

Naver Corporation delivered a strong financial performance in 2Q 2020, and it is noteworthy that its ads business grew in a challenging economic environment with a focus on performance ads.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Bullish rating on Korea-listed internet conglomerate Naver Corporation (OTCPK:NHNCF) [035420:KS].

This is an update of my prior article on Naver Corporation published on June 26, 2020. Naver Corporation's share price has increased by +13% from KRW269,500 as of June 25, 2020 to KRW305,000 as of August 14, 2020 since my last update.

Naver Corporation delivered a strong financial performance in 2Q 2020, with revenue and operating profit up +16.7% YoY and +79.7% YoY, respectively in the most recent quarter. It is noteworthy that its ads business grew both on a QoQ and YoY basis in a challenging economic environment, thanks to its increased focus on performance ads which were favored by advertisers. Looking ahead, Naver Corporation is guiding for double-digit revenue growth for full-year FY 2020, on the back of an expansion in performance ads and strong online shopping growth. The delay in the proposed merger between LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) (OTC:LNNFF) [3938:JP] and Z Holdings (OTCPK:YAHOF) (OTCPK:YAHOY) [4689:JP], and Naver Corporation's potential investment in Korean entertainment company, SM Entertainment Co. Ltd. [041510:KS] are also in the spotlight.

Naver Corporation trades at 43.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, which represents a premium to its three-year and five-year average consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples of 34.5 times and 31.7 times, respectively. My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW389,800 for Naver Corporation implies a 28% upside to its share price of KRW305,000 as of August 14, 2020, which justifies my Bullish rating on the stock.

The proposed merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings remains on track

Readers have the option of trading in Naver Corporation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker NHNCF or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 035420:KS. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $250 million and market capitalization is above $37 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Naver Corporation shares listed in Korea include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Artisan Partners, and MFS Investment Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Strong 2Q 2020 Financial Performance

Naver Corporation reported 2Q 2020 financial results on July 30, 2020. The company achieved a strong financial performance, notwithstanding the fact that South Korea entered into a recession after two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction in 1Q 2020 and 2Q 2020. Naver Corporation's revenue increased by +9.8% QoQ and +16.7% YoY to KRW1,902.5 billion in 2Q 2020, while the company's operating profit grew +4.1% QoQ and +79.7% YoY (excluding one-off promotions expenses relating to LINE Pay in 2Q 2019) to KRW230.6 billion over the same period.

All of Naver Corporation's businesses delivered solid revenue growth. Naver Corporation's business platform (search ads and shopping ads), IT platform (online & mobile payment service, Naver Pay, and other IT services), ads (display ads) and content services (e.g. music, games, and webtoons) business segments saw revenue grow by +8.6%, +70.2%, +4.9% and +58.9% YoY, respectively in 2Q 2020.

The company's business platform and IT platform segments benefited from the growth in online shopping during Covid-19. The Gross Merchandise Value or GMV of Naver Corporation's online shopping site Smart Store surged by +64% YoY in 2Q 2020, and the company's online & mobile payment service Naver Pay also saw GMV grow +56% YoY as well in the most recent quarter. The GMV of Naver Corporation's webtoon business also increased by +58% YoY in 2Q 2020, and the webtoon business continued to make headway in expanding overseas markets which contributed 27% of total GMV in the quarter.

Notably, Naver Corporation's ads business performed above expectations, as this business segment was initially perceived to have been negatively impacted by economic weakness as a result of Covid-19. Instead, the company's increased focus on performance ads helped to grow the ads segment's revenue by +21.3% QoQ and +4.9% YoY to KRW174.7 billion in 2Q 2020. At the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020, Naver Corporation noted that performance ads "made significant ad revenue growth contribution" in 2Q 2020, because performance ads "offers flexibility in spending in line with what the advertisers want in terms of impression and number of clicks."

Positive FY 2020 Outlook Based On Company's Revenue Growth Guidance

Naver Corporation guided for double-digit revenue growth for full-year FY 2020 at the company's 2Q 2020 results briefing on July 30, 2020. There are two key drivers that will provide support for Naver Corporation's top line growth in the second half of the year.

One key factor is that Naver Corporation highlighted in its 2Q 2020 results presentation slides that there will be "further expansion of performance ads" in 2H 2020. At its recent 2Q 2020 earnings call, Naver Corporation also disclosed that the ads business has witnessed a recovery since the May-June period. In addition, the company believes that with the increased focus on performance ads, a high-teens revenue growth for the ads business in 2H 2020 is achievable as compared to a low single-digit segment revenue growth in 1H 2020.

The other key factor is that the company is confident that online shopping revenue growth can more than offset the weakness in search ads for its business platform segment in 2H 2020. The company's search ads had taken a hit in 1H 2020, with a reduction in clients' advertising budget and a decrease in click-through rates.

Naver Corporation noted at the 2Q 2020 earnings call that Naver Plus, its membership service which is comparable to Amazon (AMZN) Prime in the US, launched in June 2020 has already delivered positive results and could "form a strong basis for the expansion of the e-commerce ecosystem" in the medium to long term. As an example, consumers, who on average purchased under KRW200,000 (or $168 which is considered low) worth of products every month, actually increased their purchases by approximately three times after signing on as Naver Plus members.

All Eyes On Delay In Proposed Merger And Potential Investment In Korean Entertainment Company

The proposed merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings has been slightly delayed. It was announced that the effective dates for the corporate demerger (separation of LINE Corporation from Naver Corporation) and share exchange have been amended to February 28, 2021, and March 1, 2021, respectively, as compared to October 2020 as per the initial proposed merger timeline.

Initial Proposed Merger Timeline

Source: Z Holdings' Merger Announcement Dated November 18, 2019

At the company's 2Q 2020 results briefing, Naver Corporation disclosed that "there has been some delay at the Fair Trade Commission authorities of Taiwan and Japan" with respect to the proposed merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings. I am not overly concerned with the slight delay in the proposed merger, and I remain positive on the potential merger synergies in the medium to long term.

Separately, it was reported in local media in July 2020 that Naver Corporation is proposing to invest KRW 100 billion in SM Entertainment, which could make Naver Corporation's the second largest shareholder in SM Entertainment after its founder.

SM Entertainment is known as one of the "Big Three" Korean entertainment agencies alongside JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment, and SM Entertainment has many K-pop artists such as EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, SHINee, and Super Junior among others who are popular in Korea, Japan and the rest of the world. Owing a significant equity stake in SM Entertainment will make it easier for Naver Corporation to source for entertainment content.

Valuation

Naver Corporation trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 64.8 times and 43.1 times, respectively, based on its share price of KRW305,000 as of August 14, 2020. In comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year average consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 34.5 times and 31.7 times, respectively.

My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW389,800 for Naver Corporation implies a 28% upside to its share price of KRW305,000 as of August 14, 2020.

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation For Naver Corporation

Naver Corporation's Key Businesses Value (KRW billion) Value Per Share (KRW) Assumptions Naver's Domestic Ads and Business Platform Segments 48,000 292,200 Earnings multiple of 30 times LINE Corporation 10,600 64,500 Market value of 72.7% stake in LINE Naver Financial 1,400 8,500 KRW200,000 per monthly active user pegged to recent $2.2 billion valuation of Viva Republica which owns Korean mobile financial service platform Toss and assuming Naver still owns a 70% stake post-spin off Naver Webtoon 1,592 9,700 An enterprise value-to-sales multiple of approximately 5 times pegged to peer Hong Kong-listed China Literature Limited OTCPK:CHLLF) OTC:CHLLY) Net Cash 2,457 14,900 Total 389,800

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Naver Corporation include falling short of market expectations after guiding for double-digit revenue growth this year, a longer-than-expected time taken for the proposed merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings to be concluded, and overpaying for future acquisitions that do not create value for its shareholders.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Naver Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Korea) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

