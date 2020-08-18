The S&P 500 Inches Closer To Record High Levels
The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) crept up ever closer toward new record high territory, closing within six points of the current record of 3,386.15 on Wednesday before dipping to close the week at 3,372.85.
From our perspective, the most remarkable thing about that figure is that it's right in the middle of the redzone forecast range on the alternative futures chart.
That trajectory is consistent with the assumptions that investors are largely focusing on 2020-Q4 in setting current-day stock prices and that they anticipate the Federal Reserve will maintain an expansionary monetary policy for the indefinite future. We periodically add redzone forecasts to the standard projections of the dividend futures-based model behind the alternative futures chart to compensate when they are affected by the echoes of past volatility, which arises because of the model's use of historic stock prices in its projections.
That said, the S&P 500 is largely tracking along with the latest redzone forecast we've added because the flow of new information hasn't prompted investors to alter their expectations or to shift their forward-looking focus. Confirmation of that assessment can be found in the week's major market-moving headlines, such as we tagged them during the week that was:
Monday, August 10, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil climbs on positive China data, rising demand
- U.S. farmers leave fields fallow as COVID-19 wrecks crop prospects
- Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down
- Post-coronavirus rebounds starting to gain traction:
- Fed minion wants another fiscal relief package:
- S&P 500 ends up slightly, tech-related shares underperform value
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Post-pandemic economic recoveries taking shape:
- Fed minions takes steps to help bail out debt-loaded state governments, worry about pandemic's impact on society:
- S&P 500, Dow snap seven-day winning streak as concern mounts over stimulus deal
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
- Crude rises 2% after draw in U.S. oil stocks spurs demand hope
- Bigger stimulus under negotiation in the U.S.
- Fed policymakers say economic growth will be muted until virus contained
- Bigger trouble not over in Eurozone, UK, and China:
- S&P 500 finishes within points of record high close
Thursday, August 13, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- Bigger stimulus under negotiation in the U.S., China secretly starts its own QE, and Bank of Japan starts bailing out Japanese banks:
- S&P 500 ends down slightly after flirting with record levels again
Friday, August 14, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- More trouble developing in China, but some signs of stimulus gaining traction:
- China facing trade hurdles on multiple fronts:
- Sino-U.S. tensions to hurt China, U.S. and the world: stats bureau
- A faltering U.S.-China trade deal is now the nations' strongest link
- Exclusive: U.S.-China trade deal review postponed as China ramps up farm, energy purchases
- Chinese firms hit by new import hurdles in India, sources say
- China's leaders facing global resistance
- Eurozone posting unexpectedly strong post-pandemic rebound:
- Coronavirus pandemic hitting hard in Latin America:
- S&P 500 ends almost flat as record remains elusive
Meanwhile, Barry Ritholtz' latest list of positives and negatives that he found in the week's economics and markets news is posted over at The Big Picture.
We'll see if this next week finally sees the S&P 500 close at a new record high!
