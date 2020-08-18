The frugal yet enterprising management keeps delivering exciting results, making the stock an ideal GARP play for investors with a stomach for perceived jurisdictional risk.

The current resource enables K92 to pursue multi-phase mine construction, to triple production in phase 3 without much equity dilution.

In a previous article, I revealed that my favorite natural resource play is the low-cost, growth-potent producers run by entrepreneurial management. Specifically, I am attracted to such businesses by the following qualities:

The land package that hosts the concerned assets must be so richly endowed that reserves can be found, appraised, and developed easily and inexpensively. Once developed, the production can be sustained cheaply and operated at low costs, which means the necessary infrastructure has to be available lest the reserves be stranded. Additionally, there must be plenty of reserves in the ground to support production growth on rising demand.

The entrepreneurial management supplies the technical expertise to locate such assets, the resourcefulness to secure financing, the frugality to drive costs down, the animal spirit to pursue profitable growth, and the conscience to do right by shareholders. Winning businesses with these qualities are resilient in commodity bear markets, which exposes investors to extremely low investment risk, and growth-potent going into bull markets, which multiply the upside. To attain a superior rate of return, investors only need to buy them when they are given away and sell them when everybody wants them.

Below, I review the investment thesis of K92 Mining Inc., fka, Otterburn Resources, (KNT.TSX-V)(OTCQX:KNTNF) with a focus on the low-cost structure, growth potential, and the management, hoping to drive home the proposition K92 is a winning business of the aforementioned qualities and may deserve a place in your investment portfolio.

Low cost

K92 acquired the Kainantu project, and found, developed, and operated mineral resources therein at exceptionally low costs.

Acquisition costs. K92 acquired Kainantu from Barrick (GOLD) in March 2015 for an up-front cash consideration of $2 million and additional contingent payments up to $60 million over 10 years, which were subsequently renegotiated down to a one-time cash payment of $12.5 million.

K92 acquired the project at a fraction of the sunk cost, thanks to the subdued gold price in late 2014 to early 2015; Barrick was a motivated seller in the middle of corporate rationalization. Barrick bought the project in December 2007 from financially-beleaguered Highlands Pacific Limited (OTC:HLPCF) for $141.5 million in cash. It then spent $100 million on infrastructure upgrades and an additional $41.3 million on exploration drilling. Altogether, the cumulative sunk costs amount to $282.8 million K92 came along.

K92 paid $14.5 million for 2.08 Moz AuEq of global mineral resource, at $7.0/oz AuEq, along with extensive infrastructure. If the project was a steal in the initial purchase, then it surpasses the wildest expectations of the management in subsequent exploration and development.

Finding costs. The Kainanu project is situated in the same gold-copper belt of such giants as Grasberg, Ok Tedi, Porgera, Wafi-Golpu, Hidden Valley, and Tolukuma (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The Kainantu project in PNG, modified from the source.

Thanks to the rich gold endowment in this 'elephant country', K92 was able to carry out an extremely successful near-mine exploration program and find gold resources at less than $5/oz AuEq.

From mine builders Highlights Pacific and Barrick, K92 inherited a mining camp, a mill processing facility, surface and underground infrastructure, tailings facility, partial mobile fleet, and paved roads to the site. The existing infrastructure, nearby Yonki Dam hydropower, and easy access to highway, airstrip, and port all help reduce capital costs for mine construction substantially (Fig. 1).

AISC. K92 managed to restart production from Irumafimpa 1 1/2 years following its acquisition of Kainantu, with concentrate produced from the first batch of underground ore in October 2016 (see here). However, Irumafimpa is known to have grade reconciliation issues and has historically been difficult to mine.

It is the discovery of the Kora North vein in May 2017 in the gap between the low-sulfidation Irumafimpa and intermediate-sulfidation Kora that had changed everything (Fig. 2). Testing in October 2017 of 2,050-ton bulk sample of Kora North led to 91.1% gold recovery and 92.6% of copper recovery. Ore grades of Kora North, according to the October 2018 resource update, measure 11.9-14.1 g/t AuEq. K92 ceased mining the less favorable Irumafimpa in early 2018 and started commercial production at Kora North in January 2018.

Fig. 2. The long section showing the Irumafimpa, Kora, and Eutompi deposits of the Kainantu project as of May 2017, at the time when Kora North was discovered. Source.

Kora North and Eutompi are now consolidated into Kora as one deposit (Fig. 3). The beauty of the Kora resource is that as cut-off rises, ore grade increases significantly to offset the tonnage loss, thus resulting in a moderate reduction of gold equivalent ounces (Fig. 4). The presence of a very high-grade core gives K92 considerable flexibility in grade control in mining.

Fig. 3. The long section showing the consolidated Kora, and Irumafimpa deposits of the Kainantu project as of 2Q2020, upon the Kora resource update. Source.

Fig. 4. The cut-off grade vs contained gold equivalent ounces and tonnage. The resource statement is for 1 g/t Au cut-off. Source.

Thanks to the high grades, great vein width, and >10% grade reconciliation, K92 realized an AISC of $545-894/oz AuEq in Kora North, which enabled K92 to stay profitable ever since 1Q2018. The company is currently constructing Phase 2, projecting an AISC of $632-732/oz AuEq once it comes on stream. In the subsequent Phase 3, K92 expects to achieve an AISC as low as $221-439/oz AuEq during the first 8 years and $570/oz AuEq in the last year of Phase 3 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The realized and expected AISC for K92. Source: Laurentian Research based on K92 released information.

Growth

Mineral resource expansion. From the 2.08 Moz AuEq resource at Kora-Eutompi and Irumafimpa at the time of acquiring Kainantu, to the 5.2 Moz AuEq global resource as updated in July 2020, K92 expanded mineral resource by 141% within five years, mostly achieved through the discovery of Kora North (compare Fig. 2 and Fig. 3). This includes a 450% increase in M&I resources and a 120% increase in inferred resources since the year-end 2017 (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Mineral resource expansion (left) and production growth (right) at the Kainantu project. Source.

Going forward, to further expand the mineral resource, K92 has its eyes on the following near-mine drilling targets, which show signs of high grades and are proximal to existing infrastructure (Fig. 7):

The highly-continuous Kora vein is still open along strike to the south and down-dip, offering immediate resource expansion potential.

Judd and the Karempe, two veins parallel to Irumafimpa-Kora and historically worked on by artisanal miners, are mostly situated within the existing mining lease. The best intersections in Judd include 3m at 278.2 g/t Au and 0.21% Cu and 9m at 8.32 g/t Au and 1.11% Cu, while two grab samples from Karempe returned 29.3g/t Au, 1.12% Cu, and 30.1g/t Ag, and 35.5g/t Au, 2.28% Cu, and 112.0g/t Ag, respectively.

Further to the northeast are the Maniape, Arakompa, and Mati/Mesoan veins. Maniape has 560 Koz of historical resource at 2.2g/t Au, while Arakompa has 789 Koz of historical resource at 9.0g/t Au.

Fig. 7. The near-mine exploration (left) and regional (right) exploration targets in the Kainantu project. Source.

In addition to the near-mine targets, K92 has 10 blue-sky porphyry prospects in the 925 sq-km land package (of which 200 sq-km are under application) (Fig. 1; Fig. 5). These porphyry prospects are what had originally attracted Barrick to Kainantu to search for lookalikes of Grasberg, Ok Tedi, and Wafi-Golpu.

In spite of the mixed results from five holes into Yompossa, the six holes drilled on the Blue Lake prospect all ended in mineralization, with encouraging copper grades encountered, confirming high-sulfidation and porphyry-style mineralization.

Prospect A1, otherwise known as Headwaters, was the top drilling target for Barrick although it never got to drill it. Rumors say Barrick had refused to help the locals build a road to their village. With better community relations, K92 may finally get to drill the target.

For such a richly endowed land package, I would not be surprised if the mineral resource at Kainantu surpasses 10 Moz AuEq one day.

Production growth. K92 is developing Kainantu in phases. In Phase 1, K92 produced 47 Koz AuEq in 2018 and 82 Koz AuEq in 2019.

K92 is currently constructing the 400 Ktpa Phase 2 for $15 million, expecting to increase production to an average of 120 Koz per year over the 13-year mine life. Thanks to above-target mining in the 1Q2020, the coronavirus pandemic may end up having a negligible negative impact on the progress of Phase 2 production. The company is poised to reach 1,100 tpd of ore processing by the 4Q2020 (Fig. 6).

According to Phase 3 PEA, for an initial capital cost of $125 million, Phase 3 will reach a mill throughput capacity of 1 Mtpa, producing 318 Koz per year over 9 years. K92 expects to complete a DFS by the 2Q2021, reach the FID in the 3Q2021, and commission Phase 3 in 2H2023. K92 intends to deliver "expansion without dilution" by funding mine construction with Phase 2 cash flow.

There will likely be Phase 4, Phase 5, and so on, as more mineral resources are found in Kainantu.

Valuation and upside

That K92 leaped into mine construction before fully exploring the land package may have misled undiscerning investors into perceiving the stock as being expensive in terms of mineral resource-based valuation metrics.

Similarly-sized high-grade gold producer Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCPK:FTMNF) captures an EV/MRE metric of $180/oz, as compared with an EV/MRE metric of $216/oz for K92. However, K92 has a plethora of near-mine exploration targets that offer highly visible resource expansion potential and may well double the mineral resources in the next few years, while Lundin has little exploration upside. In this aspect, K92 is perhaps in a situation similar to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:WDOFF), which has an EV/MRE of $227/oz.

K92 currently trades at 9.8X EV/EBITDA multiple on a 2Q2020 run-rate basis. For a company poised to triple production in the next 3-4 years, it is not expensive at all to trade at 9.8 times of 2Q2020 run-rate EBITDA.

Going forward, in the next 3-4 years, K92 will have multiple drivers, which will combine forces to catalyze the appreciation of the share price:

The stock will be re-rated and capture higher multiples as the company graduates from a junior to an intermediate gold producer.

The company will grow production by 288% going into Phase 3, which will result in a substantial expansion of its EBITDA even at a constant gold price, as described by EBITDA = {[Realized commodity price] - [All-in costs]} X {1 + [Growth rate]}.

The stock is leveraged to the gold price. For every $100 gold price rise, the per-share NAV-5 increases approximately by $0.53.

Main risk factors

The political risk in PNG causes great concern for K92 investors. Just as the rising gold price began to give investors a gnawing fear for nationalization, the PNG government announced in April 2020 that it had decided not to extend the Porgera special mining lease. The operator Barrick said in July 2020 that, if the dispute cannot be resolved through consultations and negotiations, it has elected to refer the dispute to arbitration before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of World Bank.

The Kainantu mining lease is due for renewal by June 2024, definitely something to be concerned about given what happened to Porgera. To continue to spend on advancing Phase 3 development, K92 must welcome visibility as to the lease renewal.

However, I believe that the concern over the Kainantu mining lease renewal is overblown for the following reasons:

Under the country's mining act, when a mining license is granted, the PNG government has the option to acquire an up to 30% interest by paying the sunk costs and contributing to construction costs on a pro-rata basis. The dispute surrounding the Porgera mining lease arose partly from the government's wish to take a bigger participating interest. But this should not be a problem in the case of Kainantu because the government had already waived its right on the current mining license and will not have back-in rights under the mining license renewal process, although it does have this option in the rest of the Kainantu exploration licenses if any part of them is converted into a mining license.

From a fiscal point of view, the state-take from Kainantu comes to approximately $250/oz of taxes and royalties according to the January 2019 PEA, which is substantially more than from Porgera; in the past 21 years, the state took in Kina 4.37 billion or $1.30 billion of taxes and royalties over approximately 21 Moz AuEq produced at Porgera, which implies $62/oz. To enhance the chance of the mining license renewal for an additional 20 years to potentially produce 10 Moz, Barrick offers an additional 15% interest in the mine and expects to be paying $4.95 billion of taxes and royalties under the current gold price (see here). Even the new offer proves insufficient to seduce the government to an agreement, because, between the old and new packages, the taxes and royalties only come to $202/oz.

Porgera is a mine built in a bygone era when both the hosting state and the mining company had a level of environmental awareness vastly different from that of today. Porgera released all of its tailings and waste into the river, which caused downstream impacts. In contrast, Kainantu is designed with a tailings facility. In addition, the high grades (e.g., 17.6 g/t AuEq at Kainantu, as compared with 3.7-6.6 g/t AuEq at Porgera) make it possible to process fewer tons of ore to produce the same amount of gold, which of course means a smaller environmental footprint. It is highly likely that the government will treat Kainantu differently from the environmental baggage-carrying Porgera. Anecdotally, the government officials may still remember Barrick decided at one point to exit from the country.

Security risk. A group of landowners intruded into Kainantu in August 2017, destructing two trucks, a loader, three light vehicles, and underground equipment, and causing $1.4 million of damage, which was said to have arisen due to disagreements between landowner groups (see here). A similar conflict occurred in January 2019 off the mining site between two groups of local landowners, causing one fatality and dozens of houses burned.

To be fair, K92 allocated a substantial amount of resources to maintain cordial relations with the local community of 21,000 people. Besides hiring local labor, the company procures transportation, security, and catering services from local landowner groups and businesses. The company offers scholarships to 56 (and counting) local children whose parents never got the opportunity to attend college. The company also chose to honor a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed in 2003 by a previous operator, under which it will transfer a 5% equity interest to the Bilimoia Landowners Association.

Subsurface risk. As those in the mining patch say, a great story keeps getting better - which I believe could well be the case for Kainantu. Although there is no assurance further exploration will lead to additional economical resources, I believe the richly-endowed Kainantu land package is prone to near-mine resource additions and regional blue-sky discoveries.

Single asset risk. Operating one project in a jurisdiction perceived to be of high political risk, K92 may not be able to offer investors the benefit of diversification. However, I do believe the high quality of Kainantu more than makes up for the lack of diversification.

The management. The management team is led by Chairman Tookie Angus and CEO John Lewins, who I find to be tough, enterprising, and bent on delivering results as promised. Their track record as in operating Kainantu attests to my assessment. The insiders have substantial skin in the game, with a 10% ownership on an in-the-money diluted basis.

Investor takeaways

There is no doubt that luck is part of the story of K92; Just when Irumafimpa became challenging to mine, the company discovered Kora North. What a find in a project bought for a mere $14.5 million! Kainantu turns out to be one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world, trailing only Fosterville and Macassa of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Eagle River of Wesdome (OTCPK:WDOFF). Furthermore, the extensive infrastructure left behind by previous operators helps make the project exceptionally profitable, with favorable grade conciliation and extremely low AISC. To an extent, Kainantu is to K92 as Llanos 34 is to GeoPark (GPRK), another low-cost, high-growth resource play run by entrepreneurial management.

The management has proven to be both frugal and capable of delivering results on time, two critical traits for successful mine builders. By pursuing a phased development, the management delivers "expansion without dilution" to the benefit of existing shareholders.

Out of the current mineral resources, the company will be able to triple production in the next 3-4 years through self-funded phase 3 development. Exploration of near-mine targets and blue-sky prospects in the district-scale land package may further extend that growth runway. So, K92 qualifies as an attractive growth-at-reasonable-price (i.e., GARP) play. In the next few years, the company is loaded with catalysts in the next few years, including Phase 3 DFS (2Q2021) and FID (3Q2021), continually expanding production, and plenty of self-funded exploration drilling. Therefore, I believe the stock is an excellent addition to the portfolio of a growth-oriented investor who can tolerate the political risk of PNG.

Although the stock has appreciated by more than 257% since I made an entry in late March 2020 (Fig. 8), the company barely scratched the surface of the richly-endowed Kainantu project and yet has a lot more to deliver, giving an enormous upside for GARP investors to look forward to. However, those investors who insist on having a large margin of safety may want to wait for a pull-back.

Fig. 8. Stock chart of K92. Source.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNTNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.