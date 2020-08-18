This article looks at how to view Thor Industries at this time and in light of current expectations.

Thor is currently trading at more than twice that price, and currently demands an unprecedented premium of 32X in terms of earnings multiple.

I've written many articles on Thor, especially during undervaluation, that represented a positive, bullish stance on the company. Most of my position has a cost basis of around $50-55.

It's rare that companies reach a valuation where I start considering divesting my position due to sheer overvaluation. Swedish companies like Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) and ICA (OTC:ICCGF) haven't yet come close, despite trading at over 20X+ in earnings multiples.

However, Thor Industries (THO) may well be the first company in a long time where I divest the position. The reason for this is simple - as simple as when I sell on the negative side because my thesis or expectation has been broken. In a positive context, a stock should be considered a potential "Sell" when the valuation reaches Herculean proportions that cannot be considered fair in any sort of long-term context.

Welcome to Thor Industries, and welcome to 3Q20.

Thor Industries - How has the company been doing?

Frankly, I never thought we'd be here. Based on the company's prospective earnings, I thought that appreciating to previous highs would be enough - I never expected the company to start climbing to the exuberant heights of 2017-2018 while simultaneously guiding for/expecting a fairly massive earnings drop during the 2020 fiscal.

Yet this is where we are, with the company appreciating double-digits from my last article. Could history repeat itself? Even if it did, my stance would remain the same, given that I don't hang my hat on expecting that sort of risk.

3Q20 came in during early June, and it was a beat simply due to the company managing its debt well, managing a positive net cash flow from operations, and fairly decent margins. The fact that Thor has now paid a quarter of the EHG-related debt is a milestone that should be considered excellent in the context, and the segment now seems fairly fully integrated into Thor's operations, representing more than a third of the company's sales.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While those that claimed Thor would never manage the M&A properly and EHG would be a negative haven't been proven "wrong" as such, it certainly is an indicator that the company does manage things properly. We have:

Net sales decrease of 37.5% YoY for towables, 42.5% for Motorized, ~20% in Europe.

Margin improvement of 50 bps across the board

A continued, strong backlog of $857.9M

A now-below 50% long-term debt/cap ratio (48%)

Now, of course things dropped on a YoY basis, given COVID-19 and people not really buying RVs at this time, but the results were nonetheless much better than expected, especially given that gross margin actually improved 50 bps on a YoY basis, and the drop in profit YoY was due to accounting adjustments which are non-recurring.

Much like other companies in the same field, COVID-19 has meant that Thor has suspended all production in its North American facilities as well as most of the European RV production since late March. Cost structures have been aligned, employees are furloughed or reduced, and CEO and board compensation has been reduced by 40%.

All as things should be.

(Source: Thor Industries)

Despite these cuts, the company managed positive cash flow and has already reduced prospective FY20 CapEx to $100, down $35M from previous estimates. In terms of liquidity, and despite paying down debt, the company has almost $400M of cash/cash-equivalents on hand, and has already paid back $250M of the previous ABL borrowings.

The current repayment of debt eats less than $5M per quarter, and given Thor's extremely low payout ratio, the company can keep going for a very long time with the cash on hand. This is especially true now that Europe accounts for 36% of sales - and Europe is mostly open as I'm writing this. I could go down and buy a Thor/EHG RV today in an open store if I wanted to. People are taking RVs everywhere, as the possibilities of travel vacations have been significantly reduced.

Insofar as prospects for the company, these have not changed from the overall positive trajectory I've outlined in the previous articles I've written on the company.

Something has changed though, and it is this which I must outline.

Thor Industries - What is the valuation?

The valuation multiples have completely disconnected not only from the company's actual earnings, but from current trends in the business. This disconnect is, as I see it, based on the expectation that as domestic travel quickly becomes one of the sole options, sales and environment for Thor will see fundamental improvements. There's also the fact that the company has managed the actual to-and-fro during the crisis in terms of debt, liquidity and earnings better than some expected.

Nonetheless, this is where we currently are.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While you may indeed call me an "RV lover" and point to me having beaten the drum for Thor for over a year at this point, I've been silent since March 2020 for this reason.

Thor is now trading at an FY20 earnings multiple of 33.3X, and an average weighted multiple of 32.5X. That's as high as some of the domestically-protected and insulated (by law) salmon farmers of the Faroe islands I invest in - the problem is, Thor isn't a domestically and legally insulated Salmon farming company with nearly zero debt, and even I don't invest in those food companies at lofty valuations such as this.

I'm honestly somewhat flummoxed at the direction the market has taken Thor, and I've done deep-dives for hours trying to find some underlying sign for why there is a belief that Thor is worth this sort of multiple despite both FY20, FY21 and FY22 multiples. In each instance, I come up short. There isn't one, as I see it.

Yes, Thor Industries has a massive moat since EHG acquisition. In Europe, very few companies can measure up now. The US has Winnebago (WGO), but since EHG I don't see them as the same sort of competition as before.

Forecasting Thor based on this multiple becomes an exercise in ridicule.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Thor would have to maintain an earnings multiple of 16.5X to even break even long term, from this valuation - and this includes historically-based dividend increases during that time. If the company dropped back down to fair value of P/E 15X or below - where they were less than 4 months ago - your returns would be long-term negative.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even forecasting the company after a record-recovery in 2021 and allowing a 10% EPS growth rate, far above the expected 4.36% forward EPS growth rate results in only extremely modest annual returns at this valuation.

There are scenarios where an investment in Thor industries yields a positive net return per year, but these scenarios are well outside the bounds of where we've seen Thor for the past decade or so.

This leads me to one very clear conclusion - Thor Industries suffers from extreme overvaluation.

As far as my target goes, I'm allowing Thor an average 15X earnings multiple based on an average EHG-realized EPS in 1-3 years, meaning around a $75-80/share, which makes Thor 30% overvalued at this juncture.

Thor Industries - Bulls and Bears

(Source: GetYourGuide)

The continued bullish thesis for Thor - in the context of this valuation - is extremely hard to see. Please note that I'm not bearish on Thor long term or as a company - I'm bearish on Thor at this valuation.

A continued positive development for Thor and a forward, high market premium is based on market dominance by Thor and its brands both in the USA and Europe. While the groundwork for such dominance has been laid and Thor has proven itself more than capable of navigating complex environments, even bulls must consider the implications of where the company is today. This is not a tech/growth company, but a discretionary cyclical.

Nonetheless, bulls believe that Thor will continue to impress with earnings beats - much as peers including Camping World (CWH) are doing. With further beats and further positivity, with trends going straight to a vacationing-at-home pattern, Thor's shares will appreciate further from this level - at least that is what Thor bulls may believe.

Even though I try to represent both stances here, I have an extremely hard time seeing a continued bullish thesis from this valuation for Thor Industries. Even 20-22X earnings might somehow be defensible in the longer term - but a multiple of 33X simply isn't.

(Source: Outside Magazine)

The bearish thesis for Thor at this valuation, which is what I represent here, is based upon chronic overvaluation. No company in this segment should or can maintain this sort of premium, especially given slowing net sales. There may indeed come a strong reversal, even stronger than expected, but even such numbers would have trouble holding this valuation aloft.

What's more, at today's valuation your yield investing in Thor would be no more than 1.48%. My own cost basis gives me a yield of nearly 3% - more than twice that. Add to this the potential returns... the bearish stance here writes itself.

Once again, the current bearish stance isn't based on Thor as a company - but on the market's valuation for that company. This also isn't a call to sell Thor, it's a call to not buy any more at this valuation - at least I won't do so. Fundamentals and trends don't support the thesis the market is trying to sell.

Thesis

I wager few actually expected that Thor would experience this sort of reaction due to people essentially being forced to vacation at home. It goes to show that the market cannot be premeditated. COVID-19 will certainly be a benefit in some ways to Thor, given that people will be far more likely to vacation at home and in RVs.

I myself am seeing proof of these trends here in Sweden. I'm also seeing our complete lack of concern or care for COVID-19 at this stage. This was the sight at a beach close to where I live today on Sunday the 16th of August.

(Source: Aftonbladet)

At the same time, increased testing and vigilance have shown a very clear picture at least in Sweden - case numbers are dropping, and the 7-day moving average for mortality in Sweden is now 1. At this time, 13 people are being treated in the ICU for COVID-19 - that's in all of Sweden.

What this means is that four times as many people die on a daily basis in Sweden due to falling accidents. Twice as many people die due to poisoning accidents (not food poisoning), and almost 4.5X the number of deaths are attributed to suicides. Sweden, in terms of mortality, is a fairly "safe" country with only 78 people in 2019 dying due to "Excesses from a third party," which includes categories like stabbings, shootings, murder without a weapon, abuse using fire and forced drownings (Source: Socialstyrelsen). The picture I want to convey here is that COVID-19 is no longer something Swedes consider to be particularly significant for the population, given mortality, critical care, and how people act.

While we may not be able to visit other nations as freely, and this may indeed be the case for many European nations, I believe trends like these spell a return to the road for many vacationers - which does mean positive long-term indications for companies like Thor Industries. With people going back to vacationing, one of the few possibilities available to them will be camping and RVing - and these trends that are being set may likely last.

Thor Industries is a company I believe you want to own - but it's not a company you should buy.

As it stands, I may in fact divest my entire position and re-invest it in a better-valued equity, waiting to invest once more in Thor once valuations come down somewhat.

I have no hard and fast rules about divesting a stock. Each instance needs to be carefully considered. However, Thor is a cyclical trading at more than twice of what I consider fair value. It's not an illogical nor unlikely prospect to re-invest this capital, with an over 100% gain, into something else. You may indeed expect this to happen, even if I have no plans to do so within the next 48 hours.

Thor, at this valuation, is 33% overvalued, and a "HOLD."

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Thor at 33% overvaluation and an average weighted P/E-ratio of 32.5X, is a "Hold."

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO, AXFOF, ICCGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.