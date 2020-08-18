These Are The 5 Funds I Bought In July

We briefly experienced a pause in the tech rally, but it reversed late in the month when the large tech players almost all reported a blowout quarter.

July was another solid month for the market as measured by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), a barometer for the overall market. This is, of course, a continuation of the rebound from March's lows. Interestingly enough, for the month of July, the tech sector took a pause before rocketing higher. A large part of this came on the backs of earnings of the tech giants. Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) all showed just how resilient they are. Even Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) showed resilience, but this was the first quarter the company ever showed a revenue decline.

These are all largely what have been propelling the tech space up considerably for the year anyway. On a YTD basis, SPY is up just barely at 1.72%. For the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), that is up a whopping 18.47%. Now that is shocking considering just how far the market fell from its peak on February 19th, 2020 to March 23rd.

The earnings from the sector were just the latest evidence that these tech behemoths are truly defying the economic realities we face. Considering the fact that the U.S. posted its worst drop in GDP ever of 32.9% for Q2. This was as we all know COVID-19 has shut down businesses completely. There was even starting to be some optimism as businesses started to slowly reopen. Then cases began to pile up again and we are now reporting more cases in the U.S. than before. This has led to areas of the country going back into lockdown. Suffice it to say, Q3 GDP will probably not be too pretty either.

In any one month, I'm constantly adding to positions. This month, as we reach new levels in the market's fast recovery, it was a month of slow buying. I added to three positions that are already in my portfolio and added two more to my roster. I'll share the funds and why I was buying them. Some of this is review, as I covered the funds more extensively earlier in the month. I tend to review funds that I find interesting - then end up buying several days after covering the funds.

While we have to be more selective as we roll higher, there are always some opportunities somewhere. If anything, a little bit of buying still increases an investor's annual income if they're buying dividend-producing investments. This can also be a good strategy to mitigate potential future cuts as well. As most CEF investors know, distributions tend to go down over time and not increase. That is the trade-off for higher yields up-front!

I like to start accumulating a cash nest egg when we get near highs and then put those funds to work on pullbacks, corrections and even bear markets. During bear markets, I'm usually throwing every cent in that I can. Thanks to $0 commissions, this latest downturn actually meant it was cheaper to do this!

They will be listed as I bought them for the month. First will be near the beginning of the month, and the last listed will be ones I purchased later in the month. (In this case, I quite literally purchased them on the last day, July 31st!)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

Starting off earlier this month, I picked up shares of BDJ. This is a fund I've been covering for quite some time. I even highlighted it earlier this month.

The fund's investment strategy is "to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance distributions paid to the Trust's shareholders."

This fund might seem strange to be investing in, as it has been struggling this year. That is exactly why I want the exposure to it, though. The fund is invested heavily in financials. This is a rare sight, as so many CEFs are position with a tech sector tilt. Don't worry, I picked up plenty of tech-related investments, as we will discuss below too!

However, this is a bit of a contradictory play, buying these assets now, while they are still under pressure. The hope is that over the longer term, these investments will eventually recover from the recession. As the fund is skewed heavily to large-caps, comprising 96.22% of the portfolio, I certainly have confidence that they will recover. They wouldn't be so large if they didn't know what they were doing.

Additionally, the second and third allocations are to healthcare and tech, respectively. So, those are still two areas that will continue to do well in this health-related downturn.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)

This one came on the backs of reader interest, both on the public side of Seeking Alpha and the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory chat room. I took a look into this one and liked what I saw.

The fund "provides total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss." It invests "normally at least 50% of the total managed assets in convertibles; can also write covered call options on the stocks held in the equity portion."

This is a truly hybrid fund - though it puts an emphasis on convertibles. AllianzGI does seem to have the convertible niche covered well. What initially piqued my interest after readers mentioned it was the extreme discount that was available relative to its historical average. I wrote about this fund more in-depth here.

This is where, instead of going the contrarian route, I jumped right in to embrace what is working for the year.

Both tech and healthcare make up over 50% of the fund's top sector allocation. This has helped translate into strong NAV performance. YTD total NAV returns is a whopping 17.61%, while its total return share price is actually up only 8.38%, thus propelling this fund into the attractive discount we were presented with. I started off with a small initial position to get my feet wet.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)

CHY is another fund that I recently covered in our Calamos overview. I had actually been looking at this one myself before the suggestions to look into ACV. (I eventually purchased both on the same day.) With this one, I did take a large position, but it still isn't breaking into my top ten by any means. This fund similarly was showing a considerable discount relative to its historical norm.

The fund "seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds."

Yes, another convertible fund. This time, with a tilt towards holding high yield fixed-income investments, whereas ACV has a tilt towards equities for the most part. This felt like an appropriate balance of getting more convertible exposure to my portfolio, but still balancing out the equity/fixed-income exposures as well.

The fund is still tilted towards tech, but not to the same degree as ACV is. This is also followed by consumer discretionary and healthcare.

The fund is also doing rather well on a YTD basis, showing a total NAV return of 16.77%. This is at the same time the share price has lagged just like ACV's - presenting us with that enticing discount.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI)

This is another fund I very recently covered. I did mention that I usually cover a fund and then end up buying some. It might be setting myself up for personal recency bias, if that is a thing that one can do when analyzing positions onto themselves.

The fund "seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective." It invests "utilizing a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets..." The fund mentions that it will "normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities. The fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets (i.e., concentrate) in privately issued (commonly known as 'non-agency') mortgage-related securities."

With that being said, it is no wonder the fund is struggling this year. The fact that many might start to struggle to pay their mortgage means that the underlying investments of MBSs in PCI's portfolio will also face pressure. This risk has been priced into the fund's portfolio, and it is struggling to recover from the events of March. It is exactly why I ended up buying some more. Eventually, things will return to normal and people will go about happily paying their mortgage. It might just take some more pain first. This addition did also lower my cost basis.

This wasn't the first time this year that I added to this position, as I did as we entered this sell-off earlier this year. In hindsight, it was way too early, as it began to fall much further.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

This is another join the crowd in buying up all the tech you can. Except, with BSTZ, it is a bit more of a twist. The fund focuses on smaller tech companies overall. Though it does hold some of the large ones as well. At least, it might be just getting larger anyway because of the events going on this year propelling the fund to such levels. The average market cap in the portfolio as of June 30th, 2020 was $26,628.2 million. This can be compared with the older fund that BlackRock offers as well, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST). In that portfolio, the average market cap is a much larger $326,003.0 million.

The fund is "a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation." Further, "under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of science and/or technology." This fund will also utilize a covered call option strategy.

This is another fund that I covered not so long ago. The unique portfolio of smaller-cap tech names and exposure outside the U.S. is quite intriguing to me. This type of exposure really isn't built into the other tech-related funds, nor is it the usual holdings we see from other CEFs that lean tech-heavy.

Again here, the primary play is that tech should continue to operate unrestrained in this pandemic environment. In a worldwide pandemic, it is good to be holding positions that can still grow revenue and capture market buyers' interest. Additionally, this fund's NAV has just taken off from its share price, and it hasn't been able to keep up. This created a very large discount - the last-reported discount is in the enticing double-digit range and comes in at 11.31%. Though the fund doesn't have a very long history, this is still greater than its 1-year average of -3.19%.

Outside CEF Buy

Intel Corp. (INTC) is a position I also hold in my dividend growth portfolio. The company reported a decent quarter. However, the big disappointment came as the company had to delay its 7nm chip process. I highlighted this as well when we covered the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY). This is a position in that fund. The company took a huge plunge, giving up most of its recovery from the March lows.

This move also dropped the company to an almost 20% total return decline for the year. I've held this position long enough that it put it right near my original cost basis. I took advantage of the sharp plunge to add more though. However, it does mean that for the past several years this name really hasn't gone anywhere. The dividend growth has been a nice complement to my portfolio. While the company is struggling now, it took some measures to reorganize itself as well.

It should also be noted that individual names don't make up the majority of my personal investments, CEFs do. In the grand scheme of things, this is a relatively small position.

Conclusion

This month was a continuation of the recovery for the markets overall. There was a brief pause - especially in the tech-related names - though this was changed right at the end with the large tech names coming out and reporting quite phenomenal earnings. This is at a time when the U.S. GDP in Q2 showed the sharpest contraction ever. Which should really be no surprise, as businesses across the U.S. were completely shut down.

There were opportunities to run across in this market for the month of July. However, overall, the market is becoming quite lofty, it would appear, as we get close to all-time highs. During months like these, I prefer to make some smaller purchases - some initial bets like ACV and CHY. At which point, when we do get the ugly corrections and bear markets that are inevitable, we can start putting more cash to work. Buying a little bit every month can help offset future distribution cuts, and the damage inflation can inflict on one's portfolio. So, with that being said, I wasn't dipping into my cash reserves to pick up these names. I was using some of the dividend and distribution money that came along the way through the month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACV, BDJ, BST, BSTZ, CHY, PCI, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally posted on August 1st, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.