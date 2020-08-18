We plan to buy the dips in case of a sell-off in SIVR, holding the view that inflation should trend higher than most investors and central banks currently envisage.

We are cautious over the next month or so, mainly because the increase in US real rates may run further, which could result in a larger wave of profit-taking.

We attribute the violent sell-off in SIVR to a marked rebound in US real rates, which has triggered a wave of speculative selling in the futures market.

SIVR has rebounded well since experiencing a sharp sell-off of 13.7% on August 11, the largest daily decline since the inception of SIVR.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

We attribute the violent sell-off in SIVR to a marked rebound in US real rates.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

Similar to gold, we think that the sharp rebound in the 10-year US TIPS yield triggered some speculative selling, pushing the COMEX silver spot price lower, hurting SIVR in the process.

Our warning delivered in our previous update proved timely. To wit:

Because US real rates are already at very low levels and that the seasonality in SIVR in weak over August-September, locking in some profits may be a good idea.

While SIVR may be under pressure over the next month or so, we would be inclined to buy the dips for the long term. Even though SIVR has rebounded of late, we prefer to be cautious in the near term.

Long term, SIVR is expected to perform very well because we think that we are in a long-term bull market in the precious metals space, expecting silver plays some catch-up with gold as silver tends to be a leveraged play of gold.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut its net long position in COMEX silver in the week to August 11, according to the CFTC.

Like gold, speculators slashed their net long speculative positions in COMEX silver as a result of the rebound in US real rates. Speculators took some profits after the sharp run-up in the COMEX silver spot price.

The wave of speculative selling in the silver futures market has been substantial this year, although it has been offset by the massive increase in investment demand via ETFs.

If the long-term bull market in the precious metals space is confirmed, we think that momentum-based traders will eventually increase their net long exposure to COMEX silver, pushing the COMEX silver spot price.

Implications for SIVR: There is plenty of room for speculative buying for COMEX silver, which is bullish for silver prices and therefore, SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors left their silver holdings little changed in the week to August 14, according to our estimates. This came after 21 straight weeks of net inflows.

In line with our expectations, ETF inflows have softened. Given the increase in US real rates and the recent decline in spot prices, we think that ETF holdings could decline due to profit-taking from short-term oriented investors. We have already seen outflows from gold ETF holdings. We think silver could experience the same story.

Nevertheless, we expect long-term ETF demand for silver to continue to grow in the quarters ahead because silver, like gold, should prove to be a reliable hedge against a plausible increase in inflation in the years to come after the US unleashed an unprecedented and massive monetary/fiscal stimulus.

Implications for SIVR: If ETF investors take some profits, the COMEX silver price could come under pressure due to the lack of physical demand from other sectors. This would be negative for SIVR in the short term.

Seasonality check

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As the chart above shows, seasonal patterns of SIVR tend to be more positive in the first half of the year than in the second half. If the Fed confirms its very dovish bias in September, we think that SIVR may go against its natural seasonality. If the Fed turns out to be less dovish than expected, the resulting increase in US real rates could exacerbate the negative seasonality effect on SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

Despite the recent rebound in SIVR, we caution that the pain may not be over. If the increase in the 10-year US TIPS yield continues for longer, the monetary demand for silver could contract sufficiently to push prices lower, mainly because silver demand from other sectors remains tepid in the current environment.

As we warned in a recent report, the seasonality of SIVR tends to be negative in August-September, making us cautious in the short term. This is especially true considering that silver has rallied tremendously in recent months, suggesting that some profit-taking is overdue over the next month or so.

Having said that, we are still bullish on SIVR over the long term. If SIVR comes under downward pressure, we would take advantage of the sell-off to reinforce our long-term position in SIVR.

We are transitioning toward a new macro regime in which inflation should increase more than investors and central banks expect, making silver an interesting hedge against higher inflation dynamics.

Trade with caution.

