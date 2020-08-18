We set a 1-month bearish target at $17.50 per share for SGOL. We maintain our “buy on the dips” philosophy.

This, in combination with weak seasonal price patterns, makes us cautious on SGOL over the next month or so.

The rebound in US real rates have triggered speculative and investment selling in gold. This could continue a little longer, especially if momentum-based traders exit their long positions.

The sell-off in gold prices is not driven by the dollar but long-term US real rates, which have registered a sharp rebound in recent days.

SGOL has experienced a sharp sell-off since August 6, reinforcing our view that $20 per share is likely to be the top for the month.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares (SGOL).

The sell-off in gold prices is not driven by the dollar but long-term US real rates. We warned in a recent report that the 30-year US TIPS yield was at a record low and therefore, the risk-reward for being long gold was not as good as a few months ago. Gold was vulnerable to a rebound in US real rates, which has occurred in recent days.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

Given the negative gold price seasonality in September, we are conservative in the short term (1 month), expecting further price weakness in SGOL before a bottom is reached.

We think that the increase in US real rates may run a little further, which should trigger some additional speculative and ETF selling, pushing SGOL lower.

However, we think that the rally in SGOL will continue into year-end, expecting the Fed to be very dovish in September, thereby eliciting strong investment demand for gold, which should more than offset the decline in jewellery demand caused by the appreciation in spot prices.

We set a bearish target at $17.50 per share over the next month.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well-suited for investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JP Morgan.

SGOL’s assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to August 11, according to the CFTC. Over the corresponding period, the COMEX gold spot price sold off by nearly 5%.

The net spec length dropped from 42% of open interest to 40% of open interest between August 4 and August 11. The decline in the net spec length was primarily driven by long liquidation. It seems to us that the firm rebound in long-term US real rates prompted non-commercials to take some profits.

The unwinding of net long speculative positions in COMEX gold makes gold’s spec positioning healthier. In our view, we have not reached the peak in gold prices while there is plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side of the futures markets.

Implications for SGOL: We think that speculative demand for gold can push COMEX gold prices further higher by year-end, which will, therefore, boost SGOL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated 25 tonnes of gold from their holdings in the week to August 14, according to our estimates. This was the first weekly outflow in 10 weeks.

Similar to speculators, we think that ETF investors were inclined to take profit in gold after the notable rebound in long-term US real rates. If the decline in gold prices accelerates, ETF holdings could decline further because momentum-based buyers would be forced to exit their positions. However, we expect long-term investors to continue to accumulate long positions on expectations for an increase in inflation in the long term. For now, only a few investors realize that the combination of massive fiscal stimulus and massive monetary policy stimulus will lead to stronger-than-expected inflation. Most investors and central banks appear too confident that inflation will remain lower for longer because the past QE programs have failed to stimulate inflation.

Implications for SGOL: We expect investment demand for gold to remain strong in the long term as we are transitioning to a new macro regime. This will underpin the long-term uptrend in the COMEX gold spot price and thus SGOL.

Seasonality

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Seasonal patterns of SGOL are negative in September, inducing us to be cautious in the near term. We argue that US real rates have moved lower too aggressively, suggesting that the recent rebound in the 30-year US TIPS yield could continue in the near term. This would push SGOL lower, in line with the negative seasonality.

Closing thoughts

While we remain long-term bulls on SGOL considering that the massive intervention from monetary and fiscal authorities will lead to higher inflation dynamics in the long term, we are conservative over the next month or so.

In our view, the recent rebound in long-term US real rates could continue a little longer, triggering more spec/investment selling. The significant increase in gold prices has probably attracted momentum-based traders, which could be forced to exit their positions in case of a continuation of a decline in gold prices.

This, in combination with weak seasonal patterns in September, makes us cautious on SGOL over the coming weeks. In case of a sell-off in SGOL, we will certainly buy the dips and reinforce our long-term position in SGOL.

