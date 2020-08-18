Image source

Physical retail has been decimated during the current crisis. It is no wonder; stores across the country were closed for months at a time earlier this year, and some remain shut even today. That accelerated the already dominant trend away from physical retail and into digital channels, with those retailers that failed to adapt left behind.

One such example of a company that is in the midst of a digital transformation is The Children’s Place (PLCE), the nation’s largest pure-play specialty retailer of children’s apparel. I’ve been bullish on the stock in the past because PLCE has a very strong market position in what is a very lucrative niche of apparel retail. However, as you can see from the chart above, the market has determined that PLCE is a net loser when it comes to the current crisis, and although shares are ~3X what they were at the bottom in March, they are nowhere near 2019 highs, 2020 highs, or even the relative high made back in June. With PLCE making huge strides towards shifting to a digital-first model, I think shares are undervalued and offer a strong buying opportunity today.

Q1 results were predictably ugly

Obviously, PLCE is struggling this year, along with nearly every other retailer. The company was on a digital transformation path prior to the crisis, but was nowhere near far enough along to thrive in this environment.

Source: Investor presentation

Store closures destroyed Q1 results, which ended on May 2nd, with the company posting a 38% decline in total sales, a 9.9% decline in gross margin, a 380bps deleveraging of SG&A costs, and a swing from a $6.6 million operating profit to a $37.5 million operating loss.

This is hardly surprising but of note is that the share count was 1.5 million lower in this year’s Q1 than last year’s, with PLCE spending its ample free cash flow during normal times on retiring shares at attractive prices. We’ll touch on this a bit later.

Certainly, no one should be surprised by the ugly numbers in Q1, and given that Q2 would have ended a couple of weeks ago, Q2 numbers will be terrible as well. It is the path ahead that matters in this case, however, as the unpleasantness of Q1/Q2 has already been priced into the stock.

Digital transformation

PLCE is in the midst of closing underperforming stores to optimize its fleet, in addition to turning its stores into online pickup locations to drive customers to its digital channels.

Source: Investor presentation

The priority remains – as it should be – in providing a superior product assortment to make its merchandise attractive to consumers. After that, the company is scaling its digital transformation, as well as closing a huge number of stores. Indeed, PLCE reckons it will close 300 stores by the end of fiscal 2021, which is about 18 months from today. These 300 stores are underperforming as of today, and therefore, we should ostensibly see some measure of revenue decline, but also margin gains. Just how much of each remains to be seen, but when other retailers have tried this sort of strategy, it tends to work out quite well given that the loss of revenue is smaller on a relative basis than the gains in profitability.

Source: Investor presentation

PLCE is also somewhat beholden to mall traffic for its revenue, as last year’s store fleet achieved 38% of its revenue from malls. That’s too high in a time when mall traffic continues to wane and more and more consumers buy online. PLCE is targeting these mall stores for closure, and at the end of next fiscal year, should have less than a quarter of its revenue from mall stores. While I’d prefer that number to be closer to zero, it is a good start.

Digital transformation and fleet optimization are nice-sounding buzz phrases, but is it working? I’d suggest that the unequivocal answer to that question is “yes” judging by the below.

Source: Investor presentation

Digital demand has skyrocketed during the store closure period, which indicates that consumers still want to buy product from PLCE, even if they cannot get into a store to do so. I believe this bodes quite well for PLCE when its digital transformation is complete, because it shows that consumers will shop online, and don’t necessarily mind that they cannot go into the store. This is critically important for any retailer going through this transformation, and I think PLCE has sufficient evidence to show this can work.

Assessing the outcome

Of course, all of this means nothing if the stock is way too expensive. However, I believe the market is still being overly pessimistic and treating PLCE like an also-ran retailer rather than the leader it has been, and continues to be.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We know revenue will be down meaningfully this year for all the reasons discussed above; no need to go through them again. However, looking forward, particularly into fiscal 2021, I fully expect revenue to be down materially from fiscal 2019 because of the store closures.

PLCE believes the 300 stores it wants to close represent less than 25% of revenue, so we should expect no more than that from the closures. Presumably, some of that demand will go to other stores that are close by, or to the digital channels, so the ultimate damage should be much less than 25%. Indeed, estimates are for $1.72 billion in revenue for fiscal 2021, down from $1.87 billion in fiscal 2019. After next fiscal year, we should see revenue begin an uptrend again as the fleet optimization initiative should be complete.

That leads us to EPS, which I think is pretty interesting.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS ballooned to nearly $8 in fiscal 2018 as profitability surged, but subsequently fell off sharply into fiscal 2019, which ended at well under $6. Estimates for this year are pretty ugly and don’t really matter to me; what matters is the recovery.

Current estimates are for $3.67 next year, which seems quite plausible to me. The company will have a sub-10% net revenue cut from store closures and its digital transformation against fiscal 2019 results, but a 32% forecast decline in earnings.

In addition, PLCE has nearly $100 million left on its buyback authorization – which has been suspended to preserve cash – and a market capitalization of $404 million. In other words, PLCE has the authorization to buy back nearly a quarter of outstanding shares today, and while it is obvious it isn’t going to write a check for a quarter of shares immediately, it has proven over time it will spend when the time is right to reduce the float. With shares priced so pessimistically, I sincerely hope the company begins buying stock sooner than later.

At just 7.5 times forward earnings, I think PLCE is way too cheap. Shares traded for 9 to 10 times earnings before the crisis hit, and I don’t see any reason they cannot trade there again. I also think there is upside to earnings estimates given the company has so much firepower to buy back stock, which could further juice the return to EPS growth. For all of these reasons, I think PLCE is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.