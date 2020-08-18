There has been no available exact information about who owns Surgutneftegas for the last 20 years. Investors cannot identify the company’s beneficiaries and goals due to the non-transparency.

Surgutneftegas investors benefit from the currency revaluation gain on the cash pile through dividends paid to preferred stock holders. The dividend yield is expected to total 19.8% for 2020.

Note: Some of the source links in this article are in Russian.

Surgutneftegas (OTCPK:SGTPY) (OTCPK:SGTZY) is the third largest Russian company by oil production volume. Meanwhile, its shareholder value has not been impacted by oil prices for as long as 10 years. The fact is that the company has been accumulating cash on its accounts for the last 20 years, and it is not yet known when shareholders will receive these funds. To understand the situation better, let us start with Surgutneftegas’s history.

Surgutneftegas’s shareholder structure

Surgutneftegas has disregarded its shareholder interests throughout its entire modern history. Back in 2002, Surgutneftegas disclosed that treasury stock of the company accounted for 40.5% of its authorised capital, or 46.6% of voting stock. Major minority shareholders represented by foreign funds filed a lawsuit against the company demanding not to vote using this stock. Surgutneftegas has avoided the disclosure of its shareholder structure ever since.

The most famous attempt to shed light on the company’s shareholder structure is an investigation conducted by Vedomosti newspaper (picture in Russian). However, it only ended up making things even more complex. Here is Surgutneftegas's shareholder structure as presented by Vedomosti:

Source: Vedomosti

The structure features several ring structures, while companies included in this structure own around 72% of the company. Vladimir Bogdanov, who has headed the company since 1984, is the only person who could clear things up if he wished, but he has never been willing to provide shareholders and journalists with extensive explanations.

The story of cash accumulation

Surgutneftegas has a stable positive free cash flow, but the company has been setting the biggest part of it aside as cash, and the cash volume has been consistently increasing in the 21 century. The company’s cash amount totaled USD 48.5 billion as of the end of Q2. What makes the situation absurd is that the cash amount exceeded the market capitalisation in 2014. Cash reserves exceed the market capitalisation by 2.2 times now. Debt is only as much as USD 4 billion, that is Surgutneftegas’s EV totals -22 billion US dollars.

Source: Company data

The reason behind these facts is clear and simple: no one knows when the company will distribute the cash among its shareholders or invest this money in development. The company has been keeping this cash on deposit accounts denominated in foreign currency in major Russian banks, supposedly in Sberbank and VTB. Thanks to these deposit accounts, Surgutneftegas received RUB 137 billion as interest payments in 2019.

The market is full of gossip saying that the company is going to eventually start spending its cash: either to conduct a buyback, or purchase various oil-related assets such as Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) (OTC:LUKOF) or Novatek (OTCPK:NOVKY) (OTC:NSTKF). Some still hope that Surgutneftegas will distribute the cash as dividends among its shareholders one day.

The gossip about Surgutneftegas’s cash had a serious impact on stock market trends in 2019, when Surgutneftegas registered a subsidiary called Rion that deals with security investment and management. The share price doubled on this news over the period of 4 months despite the fact that Rion showed no sign of life during the first year of existence. Vladimir Bogdanov, Surgutneftegas’s Chairman of the Board, said that the shares had been growing due to speculators and guesses made by market participants.

Source: Bloomberg

Dividends on preferred stock help the company steadily outrun the MOEX Russia index

Surgutneftegas’s common stock dividends have been hovering around the same level (RUB 0.6 per share) for the last 13 years. Meanwhile, the company offers one of the most attractive yields on the Russian market when it comes to preferred stock dividends.

Source: Company data

The company’s preferred stock dividends are to total 10% of RAS profit divided by 25% of the chartered capital, while RAS profit depends on the currency evaluation gain/loss on the company’s cash pile.

Thus, when the ruble weakens, Surgutneftegas’s preferred stock offers an abnormally high dividend yield of 15-25%. Investors are likely to receive the yield in 2020 too. The rouble has declined 18.4% against the greenback since the beginning of the year. This is enough to bring the preferred stock dividend to RUB 7.5 per share, that is a dividend yield of 19.8%.

The history shows that this dividend policy has helped Surgutneftegas’s preferred stock to steadily outrun the MOEX Russia Index in the long run.

Sources: Bloomberg

Thus, we believe that buying the company’s preferred stock is the most fortunate way to wait for changes in its shareholder value, as even if the company does not distribute the accumulated cash among its shareholders, preferred stock owners benefit from excellent performance that is better than that of the MOEX Russia Index.

Conclusions

Surgutneftegas is a unique asset. There are few companies in the world that have a similar negative EV. If we use multipliers to evaluate the business and take cash into consideration while calculating the value, we get the target price of $16.4 for ordinary and preferred stocks. Meanwhile, no one can boast of the knowledge about the time when the company will spend the accumulated sum of USD 49.5 billion to create value for its shareholders.

For this very reason, we believe that the company’s preferred stock is a promising investment. Even if we cross out the expectations that the company will use its cash in a proper way, the preferred stock may show yield higher than that of the market thanks to the dividend policy. We believe that due to the forward dividend yield of 19.8%, the fair price of the preferred stock is $6.8 for a period of one year, the upside potential is 34%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.