As do many other authors, I read a lot of articles on SA that appeal to me. This one caught my eye because it had a different view of the value of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from that of the the dividend income "crowd". It is well written and does make a case for traders who are looking for capital gains to evaluate the worth of a company. Read it if you have some time.

That being said, I will unequivocally state that Realty Income is a superstar among the "investing for income" community. Therefore I will offer my opinions backed by the facts directly from the company's own website.

It Does Not Take A CPA To See Why Investors Own Shares Of Realty Income

The first chart I would like to show is simple and direct and probably tells the entire story:

This chart alone shows the overwhelming reason that dividend growth investors buy shares of O and hold them for the long term. Since 1994 the company has paid and increased its dividend, making it a reliable stock for its income stream alone.

I circled the last five years just to illustrate that since the other article I noted said the stock has done nothing the last four years, this chart, right from the company, shows that the dividend was not just paid, but raised 24 times. For a dividend income investor, that means with this one stock, shareholders have received 24 raises in just five years (18 in the last four years, including in 2020). My guess would be that if you had a job that paid you like this, you would kiss the ground for having it!

Take a look at this chart:

The current yield on cost is a pretty sweet 35%! Will you be selling shares to take the capital gain? I don't think so. As a matter of fact, if enough money were invested over time, this one stock could have secured a very secure financial future and retirement.

Of course the previous author is absolutely correct about the share price over the past five years or so, Here is a look at that chart:

Data by

YCharts

As every other stock did back in March, O took a big hit from its high of over $84/share, but lately it's been making a bit of a comeback. I think we can all agree that low interest rates will be with us for a very long time, as per the Fed, so that risk is mitigated to a great extent.

While today's price is somewhat overvalued, a receding pandemic problem might be all that is needed to push the stock right back up to its highs. It might not happen right away, but eventually we will have a more normal life.

We also know that O buys, owns and leases property to triple-A-rated retailers that are actually doing OK even during the pandemic. Here are the top twenty retailers:

Keep in mind that O does not dwell in malls, but in stand-alone stores - and as a matter of fact, during perhaps the worst pandemic month (July) O got paid 91% of its rental income, and over 86% for the entire second quarter!

That is a huge reason why O, when dividends are reinvested, has outperformed the major indices, even if it has dipped over the last few years:

I suppose a short-term investor seeking a capital gain would be disappointed over the last few years. I know I would, but why do investors own shares of O anyway if not for the income? I mean, even the company calls itself "The Monthly Dividend Company."

This stock is usually held over the long term for the income stream. What shareholders want to see is a financially stable company - one that, even if the shares are currently overvalued, can navigate our current and future economic environment.

That is probably why this chart from Fidelity Investments is so compelling:

As a dividend growth investor, one should be able to sleep very well owning, holding, and even adding shares of O, even if it is overvalued at times (if you have a long time horizon to invest).

My Bottom Line

As I stated, the article I noted above is absolutely correct. However for a dividend growth investor seeking a financially secure future of reliable income, I would hope the other author would understand why so many have done so well with Realty Income.

I have tried to keep this simple, without getting into the metrics which anyone can see by simply reading the latest earnings call transcript, and the financial statement. My intent has been to explain why most long-term shareholders of O simply do not care if there is a rough patch in the share price. Of course, if the company cut or stopped paying its dividend, then all bets would be off - which is a risk, of course, however small.

What are your thoughts about the reason investors own shares of Realty Income?