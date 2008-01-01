Sugar is a staple ingredient in many foods consumed worldwide each day. The sweet commodity is also a primary ingredient in the production of ethanol in Brazil. The South American country is the world’s leading producer of free-market or world sugar that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange and is a member of the soft commodities sector.

The price of sugar can be highly volatile in the futures arena. Since the early 1970s, sugar has traded from a low of 2.29 cents to 66 cents per pound. Since the turn of this century, the range has been between 4.62 and 36.08 cents. At the beginning of the global financial crisis in 2008, risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes pushed the price of sugar futures to a low of 10.44 cents during the final quarter of that year. By 2011, a secular bull market in the commodities asset class caused the price to more than triple in value, reaching a high of 36.08 cents. The 2020 global pandemic and risk-off conditions earlier this year sent the price of sugar to 9.05 cents in April, the lowest price since 2007. On Monday, August 17, the sweet commodity had recovered to over 13 cents per pound on the nearby October ICE futures contract. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (NYSEARCA:CANE) and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) follow the price of sugar futures higher and lower.

A move above 13 cents per pound

On August 4, I wrote about the prospects for the sugar futures market on Seeking Alpha. On that day, the price had risen to a high of 12.80 cents per pound. Since then, the price of the sweet commodity continued to climb.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the October ICE sugar futures contract highlights, sugar moved to 13 cents per pound on August 6. After a dip that took the price to a higher low of 12.41 on August 10, the sweet commodity reached its most recent peak at 13.28 cents on August 14 and was trading at over the 13 cents level on August 17. On the short-term chart, the next level of technical resistance on the October futures contract stands at 15 cents, the mid-February high.

Price momentum has risen to an overbought reading, while relative strength was above neutral territory. Daily historical volatility at below 30% reflects the slow and steady climb in the sugar futures market.

Ethanol prices are higher

The price of sugar, on the continuous futures contract, rose from 9.05 cents in April to its most recent peak at 13.28 cents per pound, a move to the upside of 46.7%. Over the same period, ethanol rose from 79.9 cents per gallon to a high of $1.40 or over 75%.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, on April 17, ethanol was trading at $1.31 per gallon on the nearby September futures contract, not far below the peak.

Source: Statista

Brazil and the United States are the two leading ethanol-producing countries in the world. In the US, corn is the ingredient in the biofuel, but in Brazil, it is sugar gain that is processed into ethanol.

The rise in the price of ethanol has put upward pressure on the price of sugar futures.

The Brazilian real is steady

Sugar futures trade on the Intercontinental Exchange using the US dollar as the pricing currency for the contracts. When it comes to the world’s top producer of non-subsidized sugar, the local output costs are in Brazilian real. A weak real tends to weigh on the price of sugar as production expenses decline, and Brazilian producers and millers can sell sugar at lower dollar-based prices. However, when the value of the real increases against the dollar, the cost of production rises.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the currency relationship between the dollar and the Brazilian real illustrates, the real has moved from a low of $0.1673 in mid-May to the $0.18215 level on August 17 or 8.9%. The exchange rate hit a high of $0.2073 on June 8. A rising real tends to be a bullish factor for the price of sugar and other commodities that primarily come from Brazil.

Open interest is rising, and the long-term charts turned higher

The total number of open long and short positions in the sugar futures market moved from a low of 914,102 contracts on July 1 when the price was at a high of just over 12 cents, to 1,011,857 contracts on August 14 with the price above 13 cents per pound. The 10.7% rise in open interest as the price moved higher tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

While the daily and weekly charts in sugar are in overbought territory or heading for that level, the longer-term charts show that sugar futures could have more room to move to the upside.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral readings on August 17. The slow stochastic crossed higher, indicating a shift to a bullish trend following the past four consecutive months of gains.

Source: CQG

The longer-term quarterly chart highlights that price momentum and relative strength were still below neutral territory. However, both metrics had turned higher, indicating the bullish price trend in the soft commodity. On the longer-term, charts have plenty of room for gains. The technical position of the sugar market is bullish, and the next level of technical resistance stands at the early 2020 high at 15.90 cents per pound.

CANE is the sugar ETF, and SGG is the ETN product

The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar futures market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those looking to participate in the sugar market without venturing into the futures arena, the CANE ETF and SGG ETN provide alternatives.

The fund summary and top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE has net assets of $8.87 million, trades an average of 53,212 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio. CANE holds a portfolio of three actively traded sugar futures contracts, limiting exposure during roll periods. Since the nearby contract tends to experience the highest level of price volatility, CANE tends to underperform the price action of the active month sugar futures contract on the upside, but often outperforms on the downside on a percentage basis. The price of sugar rose from 9.05 cents in April to 13.28 cents on August 14 or 46.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the CANE ETF rose from $4.91 to $6.21 per share or 26.5%. CANE underperformed the price action in the continuous ICE sugar futures contract since April.

The fund summary for the SGG ETN product states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SGG has net assets of $18.06 million, trades an average of 4,623 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

Since April, the SGG ETN rose from $29.71 to $42.00 per share or 41.4%. SGG underperformed the price action in the continuous ICE sugar futures contract since April, but the ETN outperformed the CANE ETF product. During a correction, CANE is likely to lose less than SGG on a percentage basis because it holds three sugar futures contracts while SGG is more concentrated in the nearby contract.

Sugar looks set to continue to climb. If 2020 turns out to be like 2008, we could see another secular rally in commodity prices over the coming months and years, and sugar is no exception. I continue to favor the upside in the sugar market and expect the price to challenge the 15.90 cents per pound level sooner rather than later.