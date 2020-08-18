RioCan has historically traded at book value. With units of RioCan down over 40%, the REIT is trading at a price to book ratio 0.62.

Author's Note: All currency figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) offers investors steady monthly distributions backed by high quality tenants and a diverse portfolio of high quality properties. RioCan has paid a distribution consistently since the REIT's establishment in 1993. The company has maintained this distribution through all stages of economic cycles, various interest rate environments and through the global financial crisis. The REIT's current 9% distribution yield offers investors an opportunity to take advantage of a low unit price to lock-in an above average yield.

The Role of REITs in Your Portfolio

Every now and again, I consider the idea of purchasing an investment property to generate monthly income and take advantage of low the current low interest rate environment. As I start scribbling numbers on the back of a napkin, I quickly remind myself that there are easier ways to earn income from real estate than by being a landlord myself. Real estate is a tangible asset that makes the basic business model of REITs straight forward and easy for unitholders to understand. For investors seeking current income, a monthly payment derived from real property rental revenue is not dissimilar to owning one's own rental property. However, the advantages of being a REIT investor include not needing to: interact with tenants, write leases or maintain properties. Additionally, REIT investments offer greater property portfolio diversification than an individual investor would otherwise be able to achieve.

I have owned units of RioCan for over a decade now and I continue to add more on unit price weakness. While unit prices have stayed relatively flat for the last few years, RioCan has produced consistent monthly income for me. I view large stable REITs like RioCan as bond proxies with superior yields. The role that RioCan plays in my portfolio is to provide income and stability; any future capital gains are a bonus. I intend to hold units of RioCan for decades to come and will continue to accumulate units for income generation.

RioCan Profile

With an enterprise value of approximately $14B RioCan is one of Canada's largest REITs. In recent years, the REIT has divested assets in many of its smaller markets in an effort to concentrate its development in Canada's six largest urban areas: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Of these six major markets, RioCan has concentrated on Toronto and its surrounding area. The REIT now generates more than half of its revenue from the Greater Toronto Area.

Source: RioCan Investor Presentation

Opportunity & Outlook

After suffering a unit price decline of over 40% in 2020, RioCan looks undervalued based on its book value. This recent decline is similar to the one RioCan endured during the global financial crisis, when units of the REIT dropped a little over 50% from their peak in May 2007 to their bottom in March 2009. I do not expect RioCan's recovery to be "V" shaped, following the global financial crisis, units did not regain their 2007 highs until 2011. However, unitholders who bought RioCan near its bottom have been rewarded with double-digit distributions yield and a unit price that had more than doubled.

Source: Yahoo Finance

At a little over 2M units currently sold short, short interest in RioCan amounts to just 0.77% of units outstanding. This compares favorably to U.S. retail focused REITs, including Realty Income Corp (O) and Simon Property Group (SPG) where short interest has grown to 2.95% and 8.9% of shares respectively.

Portfolio & Growth

RioCan has a portfolio of 221 income-producing properties and a 43M square foot development pipeline. Since the REITs founding in 1993, RioCan has focused on owning and operating retail centered real estate. The company has worked hard to minimize its exposure to the fashion segment, which now sits at approximately 8% of revenue. Similarly, the company has moved away from department stores in an effort to focus on personal services and more experiential retail brands that are less exposed competition from e-commerce. RioCan derives approximately 3/4 of total revenue from necessity-based services including grocery stores, banks and restaurants.

Source: RioCan Investor Presentation

Many of RioCan's 221 properties are centrally located in major urban centers. Sites that were originally developed as shopping centers or large "box-store" locations with ample adjacent parking, are now being developed into densified mixed-use residential sites. The sites selected for residential developments are in high-income markets with strong rent growth and high absorption of new inventory. RioCan has also ensured that mixed-use residential locations are located close to mass transit lines, linking retail traffic to major public infrastructure investments.

RioCan currently has $ 1.5B in projects under development including 11 mixed-use residential developments. The REIT plans to self-fund the majority of new development through retained operating cash flow and the proceeds of strategic divestments. The company has also entered into several joint ventures for residential developments in Toronto with partner Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:KMMPF).

RioCanLiving, the REIT's residential division, has more than 2,700 residential units under currently construction. Of these, 840 will be online to lease in the next 12 months. The REIT also has 3,500 condominium and townhouse units that are either recently completed or under development. The additional residential units will add welcome incremental operating cash flow. The five mixed-use residential projects that came online recently contributed $30.2M in NOI for the second quarter of 2020. At a cost of $575M to develop, these projects have created in excess of $200M in value for RioCan.

Source: RioCan Investor Presentation

RioCan's pivot to mixed-use residential has been widely hailed as a transformative change for the REIT, however it is important to note that RioCan Living accounts for less than 2% of total revenue. While this segment is poised to grow significantly, it will take many years of residential development to substantially diversify RioCan's portfolio away from its heavy retail weighting. Residential will be a key source of the REIT's future NOI growth, however RioCan remains a bet on needs-based retail.

Operating Results & the Impact of COVID-19

In the company's Q2 results reported on July 29, 2020, same property NOI for the quarter shrank 10.8%. FFO per unit was $0.35 or $110M, down from $145M in Q1 2020. Occupancy across the portfolio in the second quarter of 2020 was approximately 96.8%. RioCan's management has offered guidance that occupancy could deteriorate to as low as 94% as the full impact of COVID-19 on RioCan's tenants is realized. The company's growing residential portfolio, RioCan Living enjoyed over 99% occupancy in the quarter. This resiliency underscores the positive steps the company is taking to grow its residential exposure.

According to Jonathan Gitlin, RioCan's President and Chief Operating Officer:

For the quarter, cash collected agreed upon short-term deferral arrangements and anticipated CECRA proceeds collectively represent 87% of build rent and this is based on our pre-pandemic rent roll. Our efforts continue to focus on maximizing the collection of the remaining 13%. In the unfortunate event of unresolved tenant defaults, we have $29 million in security deposits and another $5.3 million in letters of credit from tenants that can offset rents owed.

For the balance of 2020, CEO Ed Sonshine expects that rental receipts will be approximately 90% of pre-pandemic rent roll. In response to COVID-19 and the challenges of rent collection, the REIT has made efforts to enhance liquidity. RioCan currently has approximately $1B in cash and cash equivalents on hand. The REIT also has access to undrawn lines of credit backed by unencumbered assets valued at $8.7B.

Distribution & Valuation

On average over the last 5 years, RioCan has traded at almost exactly book value. With units of RioCan down approximately 42% this year, units are trading at a price to book ratio of just 0.62. RioCan's distribution yield is currently 9.1%; a significant premium to the company's pre-COVID yield range of approximately 5-6%. Generally, I see a company's dividend/distribution yield as a good proxy for the risk associated in holding the firm's common stock; the higher the yield, the higher the risk. With a yield that has exceeded 10% in recent months, the market is signaling heightened risk that RioCan is under pressure to fund its distribution.

While the external signals are flashing danger, the internal communication from RioCan has emphasized that the distribution is not at risk of being cut. Ed Sonshine has been RioCan's CEO for the past 26 years and has spoken about his commitment to the distribution on several occasions including during the global financial crisis in 2009. During RioCan's Q2 2020 earnings call, CEO Ed Sonshine reiterated the REIT's commitment to maintaining its current distribution despite the impact of COVID-19:

The reason we are giving this guidance at this time is not only to counter some of the fear and anxiety that is clearly out there, but also to reassure our investors of our continued commitment and ability to maintain our current level of distributions. As we have said in the past, we consider our distributions a promise to our unitholders. And while the board of RioCan, are of course, the decision-makers on this matter. Management currently sees no reason to recommend any changes to our current distribution.

Caption: RioCan CEO Ed Sonshine; Source: The Globe and Mail

For the full year 2020, RioCan has offered guidance of $1.60 FFO/unit. With the firm's current distribution of $0.12 monthly, the annual distribution of $1.44 is still covered by FFO. If this guidance is achieved, the full year FFO payout ratio will be approximately 90%. For Q2 2020, the REIT's FFO payout ratio was 83.2%. The company expects that in 2021, operating improvements will enable the REIT to achieve its goal of having the distribution to be no more than 80% of FFO.

SA Contributor John Lawlor in his analysis of RioCan shared this quote from Ed Sonshine on the firm's commitment to maintaining the distribution.

Everybody was telling me to cut the distribution, including some members of my own board. In 2009, we only earned $1.22 in funds from operations and we distributed $1.38. Taking into account capital expenditures, the shortfall was more dramatic. I made a deal with the board because I knew a lot of shareholders relied on distributions. It would have been easy to cut the distribution or just give it to people in stock. I just felt a lot of people were relying on it. I felt we have this covenant with those people.

I anticipate that as long as Ed Sonshine is part of RioCan's executive team, the distribution will be maintained. While the 73-year old CEO has announced his retirement in March 2021 or 2022, he will stay on as the Chairmen of the Board for two years following his completion as CEO.

Source: Forbes

With a monthly frequency for distributions and a deeply depressed unit price, investors in RioCan don't need to have a large position in the company to take advantage of DRIP to grow their unit count. This is a good strategy for investors who don't need current income, but want to amass positions in income generating equities over time. At current prices, with a position of just 135 units, an investor can add one new unit through DRIP each month. RioCan suspended the REITs DRIP program in 2017, so investors would need to take advantage of a synthetic DRIP through their brokerage to reinvest units.

Investor Takeaways

RioCan could be slow to recover to its pre-COVID-19 levels, however its business is sound and its distribution is backed by a strong portfolio of real assets and recurring monthly revenue derived from a diverse group of tenants. My base case for RioCan is a slow-growth decade ahead as the company pivots away from its retail focus to a mixed-use residential base. Pressure on the retail space will continue as traditional brick and mortar businesses are outpaced by e-commerce growth. While these challenges will limit growth, the company remains an attractive option for investors seeking current or future income.

