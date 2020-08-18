Macy's and Bloomingdale's lease dozens of stores in top-tier locations, usually at below-market rents. If the company were to downsize, many property owners would pay Macy's to terminate its leases.

Most leases for mall-based stores expire within five years or so but include multiple extension options at low rents.

These lease liabilities include billions of dollars of projected payments related to extension options that Macy's expects to exercise but is permitted to decline.

Macy's (M) was already struggling before COVID-19, but the pandemic made matters much worse. The company reported a $630 million adjusted net loss for the first quarter, and it only avoided an even larger cash outflow by extending payment terms with vendors. In June, Macy's raised approximately $4.5 billion of new financing to help it cover expected cash burn and upcoming debt maturities while leaving an adequate cushion in the event of further disruption to its business.

These growing signs of distress have led many investors to take a closer look at Macy's balance sheet. Aside from its debt, the company's single biggest liability category is leases. As of the beginning of fiscal 2020, Macy's reported total lease liabilities of $3.25 billion (see p. F-21).

The general concern is that if Macy's were forced to radically downsize its business, burdensome leases would weigh on shareholder value, possibly even making the stock worthless. However, a closer look at Macy's lease obligations and the related assets suggests that on balance, Macy's leases are an asset rather than a liability.

Zeroing in on lease liabilities

The $3.25 billion of lease liabilities reported on Macy's balance sheet reflects the discounted value of expected lease payments that (in some cases) stretch out for decades. In the notes to Macy's financial statements, the company provides greater detail on its leases.

On an undiscounted basis, Macy's is on the hook for $6.95 billion of future lease payments. However, the schedule of lease payments includes $3.24 billion of payments related to options to extend leases that Macy's expects to exercise. That means a substantial proportion of the lease liability reported on the balance sheet isn't really a liability: the company could change its mind and decline certain lease options, reducing future lease expense.

(Source: Macy's Fiscal 2019 SEC Form 10-K, p. F-22)

Macy's also disclosed that the $6.95 billion tally of future undiscounted lease payments does not include $706 million for leases that are legally binding but have not yet commenced. Still, on a net basis, Macy's lease commitments are lower than they might appear, totaling $4.41 billion on an undiscounted basis as of early February.

Unfortunately, while the table above shows Macy's scheduled lease payments by year including renewal options that it expects to exercise, the company doesn't provide any greater detail on its true contractual lease obligations by year. However, data that became public due to J.C. Penney's (OTCPK:JCPNQ) bankruptcy can provide a better idea of how quickly Macy's lease obligations may fall off.

A brief look at J.C. Penney's leases

Shortly after it filed for bankruptcy, J.C. Penney filed an investor presentation with the SEC detailing its restructuring plans. The presentation sheds some light on the structure of lease obligations for a typical mall-focused department store chain.

J.C. Penney stated in the presentation that it intended to close 242 stores in conjunction with its bankruptcy filing, of which 192 were leased locations. The vast majority (167) of those leases were scheduled to expire over the next five years. Only eight had expiration dates more than 10 years in the future.

(Source: J.C. Penney May 18 SEC Form 8-K, p. 201)

Interestingly, in a different part of the presentation, J.C. Penney provides a much different set of details on the timing of lease expirations for its operating leases and ground leases. This table shows that more than 90% of its 569 operating leased and ground leased locations had at least 10 years remaining on the lease. A significant minority of 135 stores had more than 30 years remaining.

(Source: J.C. Penney May 18 SEC Form 8-K, p. 232)

Altogether, these details suggest that because J.C. Penney has a very mature store base, it is not locked into long-term leases for most locations. However, it does have renewal options extending out for decades in many cases. Lease obligations for Macy's mall-based stores almost certainly follow the same pattern. If Macy's needs to shrink dramatically, most of its mall-based store leases will roll off within five years or so.

A look at what Macy's is leasing

Last year, Macy's spent more than $400 million on real estate operating leases (including pass-through costs like common area maintenance charges and property taxes), which may seem like a lot. However, if one takes a closer look at the real estate it is leasing, that seems like a bargain price. (Full details of the Macy's store fleet can be found in this Excel file.)

First, it's important to note that Macy's doesn't only pay rent on full-line stores. The Bluemercury chain acquired several years ago had 171 freestanding stores as of early May, averaging about 2,000 square feet. These stores are located in top-notch malls and urban neighborhoods where rents tend to be quite high. Bluemercury alone might have annual lease costs in the $30 million range. Macy's also operates 25 freestanding Backstage and Bloomingdale's Outlet stores, including one Bloomingdale's Outlet store in Manhattan that pays over $5 million of rent annually. The company has 3.3 million square feet of leased distribution space and a variety of leased office space (much of it in pricey markets) as well.

Collectively, small-format stores, distribution centers, and offices could account for annual lease expense of $150 million or more. That would leave a more modest $250 million or so for Macy's and Bloomingdale's full-line stores. Together, the two brands' leased full-line stores occupy more than 27 million square feet of space. Ground-leased stores cover nearly 21 million square feet.

Of course, Macy's leased store base includes dozens of stores in mid-tier malls (or worse). So far this year, Macy's has sold several owned stores in small towns and suburbs of midsized cities for just $15-$20 per square foot. This suggests that even if Macy's is only paying $3-$4 per square foot for a leased store in a comparable mall, that could be more than market value. However, as noted above, Macy's isn't locked in for long lease terms at most malls.

On the flip side, Macy's and Bloomingdale's have dozens of leased (or ground-leased) stores in valuable locations. Bloomingdale's has leased stores in many of the best malls in the U.S., including Ala Moana Center, Roosevelt Field, Westfield Century City, Beverly Center, Santa Monica Place, and Tysons Corner Center. It also leases its 855,000 square foot Manhattan flagship store and a 122,000 square foot branch store in Soho. (Image source: Macy's)

Macy's most valuable leased locations include downtown stores in Boston and Philadelphia. It also leases stores in several of the same top-tier malls as Bloomingdale's, such as Ala Moana Center, Beverly Center, Century City, and Tysons Corner Center. Other excellent leased mall locations include Scottsdale Fashion Square, Westfield UTC, Mall in Columbia, Westfield Montgomery, Fashion Show, Westfield Garden State Plaza, City Creek Center, and Bellevue Square (just to name a few).

The ground-leased store portfolio is equally impressive. Between Macy's and Bloomingdale's, the company has three ground-leased stores at Aventura Mall; three at South Coast Plaza; two each at Stanford Shopping Center, the Mall at Short Hills, and Fashion Valley; and one each at malls like Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Somerset Collection, King of Prussia, the Mall at Green Hills, NorthPark Center, Dallas' Galleria, and the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City.

(Image source: Macy's)

In short, Macy's leases or ground leases a massive number of properties that are extremely valuable. If the company decided to downsize, in most cases it could get paid to leave. For example, J.C. Penney sold its lease at Garden State Plaza back to the mall owner for about $50 million in late 2017, clearing the way for a major renovation and new mixed-use development.

The bottom line

There are three important takeaways from this analysis. First, the lease liabilities reported on Macy's balance sheet exaggerate the company's true liabilities by including payments related to option terms that Macy's expects (but is not required) to exercise.

Second, most Macy's store leases expire within the next five years or so. While the company may be paying above-market rent at malls that have gone downhill, it is not locked into those leases for very long.

Third, the availability of multiple extension options at low rents makes store leases at top-tier malls assets, rather than liabilities. There is little downside risk, as Macy's isn't locked in for a long lease term. On the flip side, mall owners that have better ways to use the space Macy's occupies (or want to eliminate decades-old contracts governing what they can do with the rest of the property) may be willing to pay millions or even tens of millions of dollars to buy Macy's out of a below-market lease.

Notwithstanding the big liability on the balance sheet, Macy's lease liabilities are not likely to sap the company's intrinsic value in the years ahead.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the retail, real estate, airline, and auto industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.