Admiral Group (AMIGF, AMIGY) is a British-based insurer with strength in the U.K. motor market, but also writing other lines and with some international presence in western Europe and the U.S., the latter under the Elephant brand.

It recently announced half-year results, marking a return to paying dividends. The market responded favourably, driving the shares to new highs. The company is good and the yield still attractive, but I think it is fully priced for now, so would avoid.

Admiral Had a Strong Half Year

There’s no doubt about it, Admiral had an excellent first half on key metrics like profit and EPS.

Source: Company half-year results

But that was to be expected. There was a dramatic drop-off in vehicle usage in its markets for a substantial part of the period, resulting in lower claims. That powered an increase in motor profit of £310.4 million, compared to £251.7 million in the comparative prior year. Motor was 108% of company profit, subsidizing losses elsewhere.

The second half may still show some disruption from COVID-19, but it is unlikely to repeat the level of the first half. The company shared a chart showing that, while it does remain substantially below normal levels, U.K. car usage has been steadily increasing after sharp falls during lockdown.

Source: Company half-year results

The first half was a one-off. It was a very strong performance, and I expect the full year will also be strong on the back of it, as well as an increasing EPS trend in the past several years, but I don’t see it as repeatable for the company. The current P/E of 16x isn’t expensive, but it’s notably higher than that of better-yielding competitors such as Direct Line (DIISF, DIISY, DIISD) at 11x.

The Dividend is Decent But Not Sector-Leading

British motor insurers tend to pay out a substantial portion of their earnings in dividends, and Admiral is no exception. It aims to pay out around 90-95% of total earnings via normal and special dividends.

The company aims to pay out 65% of post-tax profits in normal dividends and deplete excess capital by way of special dividends. The current solvency ratio, in the half-year results, is 186%. That is well above the target solvency range, which is 150% at its upper end, but that target range awaits regulatory approval. When approved, it may lead to a particularly juicy one-off special dividend.

For the 2019 year, the dividend payout was 119.3p, which, at the current share price of 2,700p, equates to a yield of 4.4%. The current year has been complicated by COVID-19, cited as a reason for a dividend deferral of the company’s 2019 final special dividend. In its interim results, the company announced that it would now pay this deferred dividend, as well as declaring an interim dividend of 70.5p, a 12% increase over the previous interim dividend.

The deferred payment and increased interim are both welcome news and underline the long-term defensive qualities of insurance earnings in the types of lines Admiral writes, such as motor and home. However, even if the 12% increase is also applied to the final dividend this year, the prospective yield at today’s share price is 4.9%. That is attractive, but competitors have more attractive yields. Direct Line offers 6.9%, for example, while Legal & General (LGGNF, LGGNY), with a slightly more diversified business, offers 7.8% plus the reassurance that it did not stop or defer dividend payments on the pretext of COVID-19.

Additionally, after a decade of strong growth in total dividend, the past five years have been less impressive.

Source: Company website

Like a lot of British insurers, the dividend is key to the investment case for the shares. Although a yield hovering just below 5% is certainly attractive, it is not best in sector. After a long upward trajectory, the shares at 2,700p aren’t far off their all-time high of 2,758p. I don’t see yield hunters driving the shares up much further from their current position.

Conclusion: Admiral is Fully Priced

At its current price of 2,700p I don’t see reasons to expect upside in Admiral share price.

Indeed, last week, a director and former CEO sold £6 million of Admiral shares on the open market at a price of 2,670p, although he does retain a substantial holding.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

The company’s resumed dividends and increased interim dividend are welcome news, but even factoring them in for now, the shares look fully priced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIISF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.