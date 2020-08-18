Launching Out Fox The Street: Looking To Outsmart The Market

We're looking to outfox the street via a portfolio of real-time actionable picks of deep value stocks.

Today, Out Fox The Street is launching, providing small investors access to research on high-risk, high-reward opportunities mostly ignored by the market. Using decades of investment experience, the service will provide members with actionable ideas on small companies not generally followed by major research firms and contrarian plays misunderstood by the market. The goal is to provide outsized returns for subscribers, yet investors can only follow these picks in real time by signing up.

The goal is help investors navigate the high-risk world via portfolio selection to diversify the risk among stocks that are generally less risky than perceived by the market. Most importantly, the goal is to provide the quality and depth of research to provide investors with the conviction to hold these higher reward opportunities through the potential mine field of negative analyst reports or volatile earnings reports to ultimately capture the large returns often missed by investors selling far too soon.

The service builds on the general company specific articles available for consumption on Seeking Alpha with over a decade of experience providing research articles to the public. Members get far more real-time data so crucial for investing in volatile stocks.

The portfolio picks aren't restricted to any set strategy, giving the ability to outfox the market where opportunity is presented. Some of the successful picks include the following from a home-beverage producer worth far below $1 billion to a semiconductor chip company worth upwards of $100 billion now. The only restriction is a well-researched opportunity to generate large returns.

Over recent years, some of the biggest winners were the following picks:

AMD, bullish call at $12.18 on May 14, 2018, for a 577% gain (active)

SODA, bullish call at $14.91 on Aug 28, 2015, for a 865% gain

CWH, bullish call at $9.01 on March 9, 2020, for a 294% gain (active)

ACB, bearish call at $93.96 on July 1, 2019, preventing a 89% loss

These stock picks were not popular at the time and the key to the large returns was not selling along the way and letting the facts lead the investment decisions. The SodaStream call took 2.5 years to fully play out with a lot of bumps along the way. Eventually, Pepsi arrived with an offer for $144. What we provided via public articles on Seeking Alpha was the constant support for investors to hold the stock after large gains, and the new service will further reinforce these bullish calls with more regular updates, including quick earnings analysis and breaking news updates.

No Industry Or Stock Size Restrictions

The general goal of Out Fox the Street is to find opportunities misunderstood or overlooked by the market. While most investment strategies have restrictions to what stocks can be included in a portfolio, the Out Fox model has no limitations other than looking for large returns with reduced risks.

The concept is naturally focused on more small-cap stocks where the market no longer has a depth of quality research available to investors providing more opportunities to find big winners. But the market always provides plenty of opportunities in large-cap stocks or sectors where the market has mispriced stocks due to herd mentality or any other invalid stock pricing mechanism.

A prime example was the cannabis space where our research constantly identified a mismatch with the production plans of the Canadian cannabis companies and the actual demand in the market. Numerous bearish calls saved investors money while our recent bullish call on airlines is still yet to fully play out. The similarity in the two calls is our deep research suggesting different outcomes than the constant mantra of the market.

Regardless, we research numerous companies and sectors, sometimes for years, before a stock makes the portfolio. Once making the portfolio, the stock isn't guaranteed a success as risky, contrarian picks always have downside potential. The key is to limit the risk via a focus on companies with generally strong balance sheets and substantial upside potential. A stock could easily see a large decline and the conviction in the play allows for investors to buy more vs. most of the high-risk momentum plays where a big dip leads to bigger declines.

The portfolio approach seeks to reduce risk via a model of up to 15 stocks knowing that a few investments won't pay off while some will see substantial returns similar to AMD or SodaStream. Ultimately, the goal is to keep the portfolio relatively small to focus on our top picks with enough diversification as a risk management tool in case a few picks don't pay off.

What Subscribers Get

Subscribers to the service get a focus on top-quality picks backed by daily research and market commentary. A prime focus is on daily updates and real-time chat along with these other core functions:

Out Fox Model with performance discussed on a weekly and monthly basis

with performance discussed on a weekly and monthly basis Daily Portfolio Updates as a big key to successful investing is understanding market moving news and earnings impacts on portfolio holdings. Investors need conviction to hold stocks through dips and jumps in order to generate market beating returns.

as a big key to successful investing is understanding market moving news and earnings impacts on portfolio holdings. Investors need conviction to hold stocks through dips and jumps in order to generate market beating returns. Market Commentary provides daily updates on news impacting the market plus a watchlist of potential investments for the Out Fox model.

provides daily updates on news impacting the market plus a watchlist of potential investments for the Out Fox model. Actionable Real-Time Alerts provide buy and sell alerts on model portfolio stocks plus other general stock ideas.

provide buy and sell alerts on model portfolio stocks plus other general stock ideas. Daily Chat observations on the markets and the economy plus general questions from subscribers.

The service will go beyond just a focus on model portfolio holdings to lists of potential holdings so investors are ready to make trades when trade alerts are issued. In addition, investors will have access to a community of similar investors providing other great stock picks and discussions on the topic.

Decades Of Experience

The service builds on decades of investing experience including providing actionable investment content to readers. We have been a contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2008 and have written thousands of articles in that time period providing detailed actionable ideas.

Along with writing on several other financial sites, my previous experience includes working in the telecom industry for a decade before starting an RIA. Having passed the CPA, digging into financial statements and 10-Ks to provide users with rigorous financial details to inform investment decisions.

In Conclusion

