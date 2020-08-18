Taken together, I believe that AbbVie is still at an appealing valuation and has the potential to provide a rewarding dividend investment.

However, the company comes with very serious risks compared with other peer pharmaceuticals, including having significant debt and being highly dependent on the high drug prices within the United States.

The company boasts new potential blockbuster therapeutics within their Immunology, Oncology and Neuroscience divisions that have the potential to provide strong growth and offset loss of Humira revenue.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a major international pharmaceutical company that recently acquired Allergan to diversify their therapeutic assets. Following the merger, AbbVie now has multiple blockbuster therapeutics across various divisions. Furthermore, AbbVie currently boasts an impressive future blockbuster therapeutic lineup across their Immunology, Hematologic Oncology, and Neuroscience divisions that has the potential to offset loss of sales from their upcoming Humira patent expiration. However, the company does face some serious risks, including their dependence on expensive therapeutic prices in the United States and having much higher long term debt than some of their competitors. However, despite these risks, the appealing valuation, potential for strong revenue growth of their therapeutics and future dividend growth could make AbbVie an appealing dividend investment.

Created by author from Source.

Finances

One of the first things that stands out with AbbVie is the steady growth of their finances. Since AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), the company has had revenue, gross profit and net income increasing annually on average by about 10%, 13.6%, and 15.2%, respectively. The majority of this growth was attributed to expanding the sales of their hit blockbuster therapeutic Humira (more on this below) and various acquisitions. By 2020, AbbVie had also acquired Allergan for $63 billion resulting in a significant increase in long-term debt. The Allergan acquisition provided numerous therapeutic assets, including Botox, to reduce AbbVie's reliance on Humira and is expected to provide over $2 billion in synergies. Looking at the financial history of the company, it's clear that AbbVie has achieved growth of key financial metrics, but at the cost of significant long-term debt.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Financials and ABBV 2020 10-Q.

Core Business Overview

In order to understand if this previous growth is sustainable for the company, let's take a look at AbbVie's key therapeutic areas. The current therapeutic areas included Immunology, Hematologic Oncology, Aesthetics, Neuroscience, Eye care and Women's Health. It should also be noted that AbbVie has shifted focus away from Hepatitis C, with their key drug Mavyret rapidly losing sales revenue due to the decreasing Hepatitis C market and Gilead (GILD) securing national reimbursement for their HCV therapeutics in China. As of 2020, the main sources of revenue for AbbVie rely on three quite diverse therapeutics consisting of:

Humira: a biological and the world's best-selling therapeutic used to block the Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF). Humira is injected every other week and is used to treat numerous immunological and autoimmune conditions. Imbruvica: a small molecule drug that inhibits Bruton's tyrosine kinase and is used to treat hematological cancers. Imbruvica is sold in collaboration with Janssen pharmaceuticals (wholly owned by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)). Botox: The world's most poisonous toxin acquired with the Allergan merger used for cosmetics and neurological applications.

Source: Created by author using ABBV 2019 10-K and AGN 2019 10-K.

Although all three of these assets are blockbuster therapeutics, Humira is still by far the leading source of revenue for AbbVie. Below, we can see that Humira makes up the majority of the company's total revenue, though growth has slowed considerably due to loss of exclusivity for Humira outside of the United States. Furthermore, Imbruvica has seen strong increases in sales over the last few years, with revenue increasing by nearly $1 billion annually. Additionally, Botox was acquired in 2020 with Allergan, and sales were previously increasing by nearly $440 million annually prior to the acquisition.

Source: Created by author using ABBV 2020 Q2, ABBV 2019 10-K and ABBV 2017 10-K.

Therapeutics Driving Future Growth

One of the main risks that AbbVie faces is their heavy reliance on Humira sales. Humira lost patent protection in many parts of the world, but AbbVie was able to extend the patent of Humira in the United States until 2023 via a number of patent-related lawsuits and has secured royalties for sales of various Humira biosimilars. However, following expiration, AbbVie expects that biosimilars will still erode Humira's revenue by 45%, which is expected to translate into approximately a $10 billion decrease in revenue by 2024. This has prompted interest for AbbVie to develop new therapeutics to replace the loss of revenue from Humira. Below are some of the key therapeutics driving future growth for AbbVie.

Source: Created by author using data from ABBV 2020 Q2 and ABBV 2019 10-K

Skyrizi and Rinvoq are AbbVie's next generation Immunology products and have considerable growth potential for the company. Both of these therapeutics are part of AbbVie's next generation Immunology portfolio, and the company predicts that the combined sales from these therapeutics are expected to exceed $10 billion by 2025. Furthermore, these next generation therapeutics have advantages over Humira, including being very effective and Skyrizi only requiring four injections annually (instead of the 26 annual injections for Humira). When considering that the global immunology market is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% through 2026 and AbbVie's experience marketing Immunological products, there is a lot of opportunity for Skyrizi and Rinvoq to drive growth for AbbVie going forward.

Another major therapeutic driver for AbbVie is their Hematologic Oncology division. As mentioned above, Imbruvica is AbbVie's second best-selling therapeutic that has seen strong growth over the last five years. As I discussed in my previous article, one of the challenges AbbVie faces with Imbruvica is that about 20% of patients develop resistance to the drug, which will result with discontinuation of the use of Imbruvica. This has led to AbbVie developing combinational products to extend the effectiveness and indications of Imbruvica to overcome this limitation, though other pharmaceuticals are competing with Imbruvica by developing next generation Burton tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Finally, Venclexta is another blood cancer drug developed by AbbVie in collaboration with Genentech (member of Roche (RHHBY)) that could potentially treat 20% of myeloma patients. Both of these therapeutics will likely be major drivers of the AbbVie's Hematologic Oncology division, which is expected to have a $9 billion increase in revenue by 2025.

It is also worth mentioning that AbbVie's new Neuroscience division acquired with Allergan also has strong growth potential going forward. In particular, Vraylar is a small molecule drug that is the first FDA approved therapeutic for treating the full spectrum of bipolar I disorders and could reach over $1 billion in sales. As the Antipsychotic Drug Market is expected to increase by 4% on a compounded annual growth rate, AbbVie's Neuroscience division could have the potential to push growth for the company going forward. Taken together, the next generation immunology therapeutics, Hematologic Oncology drugs and AbbVie's new neuroscience division have the potential to supplement the loss of revenue following Humira's expiration and could fuel the growth of the company moving forward.

Source: Created by author using data from ABBV 2020 Q2.

The following is a summary of the company's revenue guidance in 2025 from some of AbbVie's key therapeutics. Also see my previous article for more information on AbbVie's ongoing late stage therapeutics prior to the Allergan acquisitions.

Source: Created by author using Image and ABBV Investor Presentation.

Loss of Exclusivity

Another major consideration for AbbVie is the expiration of their key patents. Below, we can see that the majority of AbbVie's key therapeutics have a significant amount of time before patent expiration. As discussed above, the major challenge for AbbVie is the upcoming Humira patent expiration. Furthermore, Imbruvica's patent is also expected to expire later this decade and will likely experience rapid loss of revenue from generic competition. The table also shows my predicted patent expirations for some of AbbVie's new therapeutics, assuming an average time from patent filing to first FDA approval is approximately eight years and that the company successfully extends the patent for another five years through the Hatch-Waxman Act. The majority of AbbVie's new therapeutics are predicted to have significant duration of patent protection, with many of them estimated to last past 2030 and beyond. Taken together, AbbVie faces some serious revenue loss due to upcoming patent expirations, though the company is in a position to have strong growth of new therapeutics to overcome loss of revenue from these patent expirations.

Therapeutic 2020 Sales Revenue (6 Months Ended in Millions) US Basic Patent Expiration Date Humira 9540 2023 Skyrizi 630 ~2032 Rinvoq 235 ~2032 Imbruvica 2520 2027 Venclexta 620 ~2029 Vraylar 192 2029

Source: Created by author from ABBV 2019 10-K.

It's also important to understand that Botox is protected with a trademark, though previously Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) has received FDA approval for a similar product (Jeuveau) at 75% of Botox's price. However, recently, a United States court preliminarily ruled in favor of AbbVie that Evolus stole trade secrets from a previous employee. If the ruling holds, Jeuveau could be banned stateside for the next decade, which could help secure Botox's revenue going forward.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

Taking a closer look at the PE ratio, which is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, we can see that AbbVie is currently undervalued. AbbVie is estimated to have a forward PE ratio of approximately 9.1x as of Friday, August 13th. Comparing this with the historical adjusted PE ratio of the company, we see that AbbVie's PE ratio has been higher 84% of the opening market days since 2013 and 53.3% of the opening market days over the last five years. The adjusted PE ratio graph below was calculated by dividing the opening price for all market days during the last decade by the adjusted EPS reported for that particular year. On first glance, AbbVie appears to be at a discounted valuation.

Source: Created by author using data from ABBV 10-K results.

The starting dividend yield for AbbVie is also quite high. Below is an analysis of the percent of market days (vertical axis) that had a particular starting dividend yield (horizontal axis) determined from the opening market price of AbbVie from the start of 2010 to year to date. Over the last decade, we can see that AbbVie typically has an average starting dividend yield of about 4.0%. As we can see below, the current starting dividend yield is a bit lower than average, with this yield being higher for only about 80% of the market days over the last decade.

Source: Created by author from ABBV opening price data.

AbbVie also has strong free cash flow to cover their dividend. As of Q2 2020, the dividend was easily covered by the free cash flow, with the dividend payout ratio currently being approximately 50%. Taken together, AbbVie boasts an appealing forward adjusted PE Ratio and starting dividend yield, with a reasonable free cash flow payout ratio to support the dividend.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Financials.

Another important metric for dividend growth investing is the future yield on cost (YOC). Below is a model predicting the YOC over time from an investment in different pharmaceutical companies in 2020. The model assumes the following:

That all dividends are reinvested in their respective company at an average starting yield equal to the average starting dividend yield for the company over the last decade. That dividend growth will be equal to the dividend increase predicted by analysts over the next two years. YOC is calculated as:

Company Share Price Current Dividend Yield 10 Year Average Starting Dividend Yield Modeled Annual Dividend Growth Rate Modeled YOC in 5 Years Modeled YOC in 10 Years Modeled YOC in 20 Years ABBV $95.07 4.96% 4.00% 7.33% 8.62% 15.00% 45.30% MRK $83.48 2.92% 3.50% 7.71% 5.04% 8.70% 25.89% BMY $63.16 2.85% 3.30% 5.56% 4.40% 6.80% 16.23% JNJ $148.24 2.87% 2.89% 4.41% 4.11% 5.89% 12.10% PFE $38.06 3.99% 3.63% 4.08% 5.84% 8.54% 18.29%

Source: Created by author using data from MRK dividends, PFE dividends, ABBV dividends, BMY dividends and JNJ dividends.

From the model, we can see that purchasing AbbVie at the current share price has the potential to support about a 45% yield on cost with dividends reinvested after 20 years. Analysts are expecting an average 7.33% increase in EPS over the next few years, which is lower than previous year increases. Interestingly, AbbVie had the largest modeled yield on cost followed by Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and then Johnson & Johnson. Bristol-Myers Squibb yield on cost was likely underestimated, as the company boasts very high cash flows and a low payout ratio. In summary, AbbVie could be in a position to provide strong dividend growth going forward.

A comparison of AbbVie to their peers is summarized in the table below:

BMY MRK ABBV PFE JNJ EPS (FWD) $6.26 $5.30 $10.45 $2.72 $7.72 PE (FWD) 10.11 14.57 9.12 13.28 18.84 Dividend $1.80 $2.44 $4.72 $1.52 $4.04 Yield 2.85% 2.92% 4.96% 3.99% 2.87% Dividend Growth Years 11 9 7 10 57 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate 2.49% 5.01% 20.86% 6.72% 6.32% Modeled 10 Year Y.O.C 6.80% 8.70% 15.00% 8.54% 5.89%

Source: Created by author using data from BMY earnings estimates, MRK earnings estimates, PFE earnings estimates, ABBV earnings estimates and JNJ earnings estimates.

Other Potential Challenges

The critical challenge the pharmaceutical industry faces is maintaining a competitive drug pipeline. There is a high degree of competition in the therapeutic industry, resulting in drug companies living or dying by their ability to drive new therapeutics. In the AbbVie's case, the company does boast numerous current and potential blockbusters. However, it is important to realize that the success of these therapeutics is very dependent on sales in the United States. Below, we can see that AbbVie has over 75% of their sales coming from the United States, which is much higher than many other peer pharmaceutical companies. One of the risks with operating primarily with in the United States is the higher drug prices. Drug prices are, on average, three times more expensive in the United States compared to similar European countries. These high drug prices may not be sustainable going forward, which could represent a serious risk to the future revenue of pharmaceutical companies like AbbVie that operates primarily in the United States.

Source: Created by author from ABBV 2020 10-Q, JNJ 2020 10-Q, PFE 2020 10-Q, BMY 2020 10-Q, MRK 2020 10-Q.

Another serious risk with AbbVie is their significant long-term debt. Below is a chart with the debt ratio of selected pharmaceutical companies. We can see that AbbVie by far has the largest debt ratio of other peer pharmaceuticals caused by their recent Allergan acquisition. As of Q2 2020, AbbVie's debt ratio is about twice as much as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. AbbVie debt ratio is also 1.5X higher than Bristol-Myers Squibb, which recently made one of the largest pharmaceutical mergers in history discussed in my recent article. The ability of AbbVie to successfully integrate Allergan and reduce their debt will be important for the company moving forward.

Source: Created by author from ABBV Balance Sheet, JNJ Balance Sheet, PFE Balance Sheet, BMY Balance Sheet.

Final Thoughts

There is a great deal to like about AbbVie. AbbVie has seen strong growth of key financial metrics since the founding of the company, driven largely by sales of the world's best-selling therapeutic Humira. Furthermore, AbbVie has expanded their blockbuster therapeutics through the acquisition of Allergan that should help diversify AbbVie away from Humira. Additionally, AbbVie boasts a number of potential blockbuster therapeutics via their Immunology, Hematologic Oncology and Neuroscience divisions, which have the potential to grow the company moving forward. Finally, the appealing valuation and high starting dividend yield could support strong dividend growth going forward even compared to other pharmaceutical companies.

However, there are serious challenges that AbbVie faces. Biosimilars are expected to dramatically reduce AbbVie's revenue, with estimates expecting about a $10 billion decrease in sales by 2025. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that AbbVie's new therapeutics will meet the provided guidance, as competitor/market conditions can rapidly change (as with Mavyret) or future drug regulation changes, especially in the United States, could curtail AbbVie's revenue. Finally, AbbVie comes with additional risk due to the company having over $80 billion in long-term debt.

Below, I summarize what aspects of the company I'm personally optimistic and pessimistic about. Although AbbVie certainly comes with risks, the ability of the company to develop effective blockbuster therapeutics and their current valuation/dividend yield has the potential to make AbbVie an appealing dividend investment.

Please check out my video providing a synopsis of AbbVie:

Source: Created by author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, JNJ, BMY.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Not all relevant risks are covered in this article. Investors should contact a licensed financial advisor and do their own research before investing.