Company insiders have been buying the common stock at levels comparable to the 2008 period, providing high level of comfort to preferred investors.

The distributions are suspended currently, but they are cumulative. The hotel operator is well positioned to survive this crisis.

Since my previous article on the preferred shares of Hersha Hospitality (HT), the securities have almost doubled. At the time, Mr. Market was pricing the company to be headed towards bankruptcy and my contention was the comfortable safety offered by the company's preferred stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PC)

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PD)

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PE)

I believe there is still significant upside for patient preferred investors. Moreover, the amount of risk that investors would be taking on is much lower due to improved operating fundamentals for the hotel operator and successful execution of lean operations during Q1 and Q2 to reduce cash burn.

Details about the Securities

Hersha Hospitality has suspended its preferred and common dividends at this time to preserve capital. Hence, there is no quarterly income for the preferred investors at this time.

With HT.PE, there is 88% upside for the security upon reaching par value of $25, which I believe will happen in the next 24 months. Moreover, the preferreds are cumulative, which means investors should receive all the missed dividend payments prior to the company paying out dividends for the common stock. I currently calculate $0.85, $0.81 and $0.81 as the missed dividend payments for the series C, D and E preferred securities respectively.

In my previous article, I had several comments from readers saying that the preferreds would be a safer investment when the dividend is restored. Perhaps it would, but in my opinion, the preferreds will be trading very close to the par value when that happens.

Heavy Insider Buying

Company insiders have been aggressively buying the common stock, which further provides increased confidence to preferred investors. Common stock dividends can be paid only when all missed preferred dividends are paid.

Insider buying activity was this high back in 2008 when we were amidst massive layoffs and unemployment due to the financial crisis. The company pulled it off well back then and I am confident that they are well positioned to do so again now.

It is not just during this pandemic, but Hersha Hospitality typically boasts about its higher insider ownership compared to its peers.

Improvement in Operating Metrics

In my opinion, Hersha Hospitality has remained laser focused on identifying any and all opportunities to continue their business.

27 of Hersha Hospitality hotels were open in April and May. As of June 1, the company reported 31 of their 48 hotels to be open. From the Q1 investor presentation, we can learn that weekly occupancy steadily showed improvement in the weeks following late March.

Most of the 27 hotels that remained open throughout the pandemic and the seven hotels that have opened since June 1 are able to run with the marginally sized staff, allowing for lower breakeven levels and the ability to generate gross operating profit with occupancy around 25% to 30% - Neil Shah, President and COO, Q2 transcript

The company reported that the 27 hotels had a 39% occupancy by the end of June. HT began housing government groups and medical staff at the JFK assets, police and fire department crews in Brooklyn and Hilton Garden Inns in Tribeca and Midtown East. The hotel operator also contracted with a leading medical institution in Lower Manhattan at the Hampton Inn in the Seaport. All the hard and smart work to put their properties to use has led to the company's New York City hotels having 61.0% occupancy during the second-quarter.

As of August 1, 2020, 15 hotels were still in suspended operations status and the company anticipates 11 of these closed hotels to be open by mid-September.

Improved occupancy rates and reduced staff size (25% lower corporate SG&A, 80% lower operating expenses for open hotels) resulted in the company's total cash loss for the quarter to be 13% better than originally anticipated

Even as leisure demand rises, hotels are currently missing business travel and group events like conferences and weddings. Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) polls from July reveal that the highest percentage of GBTA companies planning to resume travel in the near future were from North America.

I believe until business travel returns, the company will continue seeing lower RevPAR compared to the pre-pandemic period. Hence, business travel is an important factor for the company to go back to normal operations. This could take 12-24 months and that is why I mentioned this as the time period it would approximately take for the preferred securities to reach par value. I also do not anticipate the restoration of the dividends until business travel is at reach.

Risk Factor: There are opinions that business travel may never return to pre-COVID-19 levels due to the widespread adoption of video conferencing services. Even if that were the case, I do not expect that to push Hersha Hospitality out of business. This is one of my reasons to choose the preferred securities over the common. Survival of the business and return to normality will reward preferred investors, whereas the business must thrive for common shareholders to be rewarded. Moreover, insiders heavily buying the common stock surely makes the preferred securities safer.

Liquidity

Hersha Hospitality has no debt maturities till 2021.

In April 2020, we amended our existing Credit Facility, which granted us a waiver of our covenants under the Credit Facility through March 31, 2021 and provided us with additional availability under the Credit Facility of $100 million, of which $25,000 was drawn in April 2020 and $10,000 during July 2020. - 10Q

I believe this provides the company liquidity to weather the storm. The availability of additional $100 million along with lesser burn than initially projected is good news for the survival of the hotel operator. The company initially projected a $11 million monthly burn with an occupancy rate under 10%. With occupancy rates higher than that and successful roll-out of cost savings initiatives (changes to complementary breakfast offerings, energy reduction initiatives, etc.), the company burned $8.6 million in May and $7.8 million in June. This is very positive for long-term investors and is strongly indicative of the company being able to come out of the crisis. Moreover, some of the cost savings measures (such as the energy reduction) are likely to continue post-pandemic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HT.PE, HT.PC, HT.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.