The fact that SailPoint produced one of its strongest-ever quarters of growth during the coronavirus is an incredible testament to the resilience of its product.

SailPoint (SAIL), the identity governance software company that was spun out of a private equity holder several years ago, has suddenly found its footing again. Amid the global pandemic that was supposed to interrupt SailPoint's recovery from sales execution issues sustained last year, SailPoint showed tremendous resilience in its second-quarter results, surprisingly reverting back to growth rates above 40% y/y not even seen immediately after its 2017 IPO at $12 per share.

Unsurprisingly, shares of SailPoint have jumped ~15% higher after the company reported its best quarter in recent memory:

I turned cautious on SailPoint in early July as a result of its then-slower growth rates and rally since March, viewing it as a near-term profit taking opportunity. Having now seen SailPoint's revised growth rates, I think there's a substantial opportunity for SailPoint's stock to keep rising and re-value upward.

Investors should refresh themselves on the bullish thesis for this company:

Noticeable recovery from coronavirus scares. At the end of the first quarter when the company warned that its ability to close deals would be hampered by the pandemic, we were preparing to see a deceleration in growth rates - especially for a company that spent most of 2019 in the penalty box due to choppy sales execution. SailPoint's latest commentary, however, affirms that many deals that were pushed out of Q1 have been recovered and closed in Q2, hopefully indicating a quicker return to "business as usual."

SailPoint is in the midst of focusing on its subscription/SaaS offering, and once installed, its identity governance platform becomes the platform of record that manages access points and credentials to all applications and systems within the company network. This type of "base layer" product is very difficult to remove once deployed. Strong profitability. Owing to its history as a private equity portfolio company, SailPoint has a firm grounding in operating efficiently and without the lavish excesses of its many "growth at all costs" SaaS peers. Operating income and free cash flow growth on top of a cash-rich balance sheet with just under $0.5 billion in cash will give this company an additional layer of security in the midst of the pandemic.

Owing to its history as a private equity portfolio company, SailPoint has a firm grounding in operating efficiently and without the lavish excesses of its many "growth at all costs" SaaS peers. Operating income and free cash flow growth on top of a cash-rich balance sheet with just under $0.5 billion in cash will give this company an additional layer of security in the midst of the pandemic. Value play. When SailPoint was growing in the mid-teens/low 20s, its valuation multiple was justified. But now with the company hinting at a much stronger growth trajectory, we think there's room for upside. At SailPoint's current share prices near $36, SailPoint has a market cap of $3.31 billion, and after netting off the $370.6 minion of cash and $317.8 million of debt on its balance sheet, SailPoint has an enterprise value of $3.16 billion. Versus Wall Street's expectations of $379.3 million in revenue for FY21 (which appears very conservative at 10% y/y given this quarter's 47% y/y growth, but we'll take it at face value for now; data from Yahoo Finance), SailPoint trades at a relatively modest 8.3x EV/FY21 revenues.

Given the sharp reversal in SailPoint's fundamental trends, investors would be wise to keep riding the upward momentum on this stock.

Q2 download: best growth in recent memory, though some one-time boost from upfront term licenses

Let's now review SailPoint's second-quarter results in greater detail. Take a look at the revenue trends below:

Figure 1. SailPoint revenue trends Source: SailPoint Q2 earnings release

SailPoint's revenue grew at a sky-high 47% y/y pace to $92.5 million, absolutely obliterating Wall Street's expectations of $69.0 million (+9% y/y) and completely revising how the market should look at and value this stock. At the time of SailPoint's first-quarter earnings call, the company had commented that its April bookings and pipeline were solid, but given the rising uncertainty around the coronavirus, the company was cautious to be overconfident in its ability to bring deals across the finish line. The company additionally decided not to provide guidance (either for Q2 or for the full year), leading Wall Street and many investors to assume the worst. The outcome couldn't have been any more different.

SailPoint's CEO, Mark McClain, noted especially strong large-deal activity in the quarter, in addition to a catchup from deals lost in the first quarter. Per his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Our second quarter results also benefited from a couple of additional factors. First, we closed more large deals than is typical in a quarter. This included some of the largest deals we have ever signed. And second, we closed some additional deals that had slipped out of the first quarter due to uncertainty around COVID-19 in late March. As you know, large deals are always a part of our business and somewhat unpredictable quarter-to-quarter. And I would also note that we saw a very strong SaaS adoption in the second quarter, making it a solid quarter across the board. We believe our performance demonstrates that identity is increasingly being recognized by CIOs and CISOs as a significant piece of their digital transformation plan."

In the Q&A portion of the earnings call, management also noted that its visibility into sales momentum has greatly improved and that "we feel comfortable predicting what's going to happen," giving investors a lot of reassurance versus the total blindness that SailPoint implied last quarter.

The only one caution to watch out for is that a lot of SailPoint's Q2 revenue strength is based on sales of term licenses on its IdentityIQ platform. Subscription revenues did see strong growth in Q2 (36% y/y vs. 38% y/y in Q1), but it was the 80% y/y growth in license revenues that stole the day. While these are term licenses that provide a recurring revenue stream, a lot of the revenue gets recognized upfront - in other words, this ~47% y/y growth can't be thought of as the true "baseline" for SailPoint's growth going forward. Over time, SailPoint expects subscriptions/SaaS to be a far bigger mix of its overall business as its sales teams push the SaaS offering over the licenses

That being said though, this was a beat-and-raise quarter with SailPoint also taking up its guidance above consensus views. SailPoint's third-quarter outlook of $82-$84 million in revenue still looks very conservative at an 8-11% y/y growth rate, though we should learn by now that SailPoint has a tendency to underpromise and overdeliver. That view, however, still comes substantially ahead of Wall Street's $79.3 million consensus (+4% y/y); and likewise, its $341-$345 million range for the year (+18-20% y/y) absorbs a lot of this quarter's strength and is ahead of Wall Street's mere $316.5 million (+10% y/y) view.

Figure 2. SailPoint guidance update Source: SailPoint Q2 earnings release

SailPoint's profitability also made tremendous strides. Though benefiting from this quarter's upfront license sales, SailPoint's pro forma operating income jumped to a sky-high $18.4 million this quarter, versus a -$1.6 million loss in the prior-year quarter. Like most other enterprise software companies, SailPoint has benefited from a stoppage in sales travel and customer events.

Figure 3. SailPoint profitability trends

Source: SailPoint Q2 earnings release

In line with this massive jump in profitability, SailPoint's pro forma EPS view for the year is now at $0.08-$0.11, which is substantially higher than the $0.02-$0.03 range that SailPoint initially guided to when it first released 2020 guidance after its 4Q19 results. Considering, however, that SailPoint has already actualized $22.9 million of pro forma operating income in the first half of 2020, and that the back half of 2019 last year generated ~$24 million in operating income (in other words, trailing twelve-months pro forma operating income is just shy of $50 million), the fact that SailPoint is only guiding to $10-$14 million in pro forma operating income for the full year 2020 is a bit suspect.

In my view, both SailPoint's revenue and bottom-line guidance for 2020 are lowballed, giving the company plenty of breathing room to shock and delight the market when it outperforms like it did this quarter.

Key takeaways

Strong execution has erased our fears that the coronavirus would be a death knell for SailPoint's sales. The fact that SailPoint was able to close such a large number of deals in the worst quarter of the pandemic (whether subscription or license) is a strong signal of focused execution.

Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.