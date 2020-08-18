Today, I will walk us through my philosophies around projecting intrinsic value and using that projection to generate alpha. To highlight my methods, I will value Shopify.

There must be nuanced understanding of 1) what the market is projecting in the way of growth, 2) the opportunity that lies ahead for the company, and 3) what management believes it can achieve.

One cannot simply throw money at the latest hot stocks in the hopes thereby of beating the market.

With that being said, followers of mine also understand that I approach investing with sobriety and focus on two primary tools: discounted cash flow models and projecting free cash flow.

Followers of mine, specifically Beating The Market subscribers, understand that I am focused like a laser on technology and industries that are radically altering the world around us.

Introduction

A wonderful business can be a bad investment when priced with excessive exuberance. That is, one can buy even the best company on earth and still underperform broader indices if they do not exercise discretion in their evaluation of the underlying intrinsic value of the company.

I have been witnessing this trend quite a bit within the comments sections of a few of my recent articles on hot issues, such as Shopify (SHOP), Fastly (FSLY), and Apple (AAPL). Specifically, while Fastly traded in the stratosphere, commenters were replying with their purchases of it in the $90s and $100s. I, of course, was less convinced.

To be sure, I have been an ardent believer in all three of these companies and have been a shareholder in Shopify and Apple for years. In June of this year, I opened my first position in Fastly and plan to hold indefinitely.

But as of writing this, the valuations on these stocks have trended well above the upper bounds of their intrinsic value, if we are looking at such a projection with any level of sobriety. Furthermore, a handful (possibly more than a handful) of Wall Street darlings are priced to absolute perfection. Great stocks don't have to experience apocalyptic declines (the likes of which we saw in 1999-2000) to still be bad investments. They might just consolidate for 5 years, while companies, such as Zillow (ZG) (Z), with much less exuberance priced into its shares, may double and triple over the same time period.

Today, I will unpack these ideas in further depth, and I will illustrate this all via a valuation of Shopify using both a discounted cash flow model and a projection of intrinsic value by way of the growth of free cash flow per share.

That is, there are two primary objectives of this note:

It is a forward-looking assessment of Shopify's prospects to outperform broader indices. It is also a deep dive into my process that I employ to avoid stocks, such as Fastly's in the $100s.

Creating Projections Of Intrinsic Value

Intrinsic value has a few different shades, but it's a rather indisputable fact that free cash flow drives the value of companies higher. If one is planning a corporate project, they don't ask, "Hey Ed, what do you think the GAAP earnings on this new building will be?" Instead, they discount the cash flows that the project will generate to their present value so as to ascertain whether they should go forward with the new project. It is no different with any cash flow generating asset in which we might invest.

With that in mind, I project intrinsic value in two primary ways:

Via a discounted cash flow model Via projecting the growth of free cash flow per share, which is the primary driver of share price.

These two methods are straightforward, and they are coded into my proprietary valuation tool, the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. Of course, there are a few additions to the valuation model aside from just those two components, i.e., it accounts for the additional return created by dividends and it accounts for the additional return created by share buybacks. But other than those additional components, the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model is very straightforward and is predicated on the two aforementioned ways of projecting intrinsic value.

Let's dig into both of these primary ways of projecting intrinsic value before we begin using them to ascertain intrinsic value for Shopify.

Understanding Discounted Cash Flow Models

As I typed that title, I realized that to contain the rather expansive universe of theory housed within just four words, discounted cash flow model, into a digestible article that's actually focused on executing a valuation of Shopify is a bit foolhardy.

It would take many thousands of words to unpack my issues with the various methods of achieving a discount rate, e.g., the idea that beta is hogwash and entirely dilutes the value of a WACC as a discount rate (this, of course, is my personal opinion).

So I will stray away from digging too deeply into the theoretical underpinnings of a discounted cash flow model, and I will just focus on what one needs to understand from 50,000 feet.

A discounted cash flow model discounts the lifetime of cash flows an asset will produce to their present value, thereby creating a fair value estimate for a company's share price.

It's the idea that the fair value of a company is the present value of all the cash flows it will generate over its lifetime.

While this sounds nice, it's incredibly challenging (if you don't know a few tricks, which I will share later in this note) to execute in a way that's valuable to the operator of the model. Companies do not grow linearly. There are vagaries in companies' revenue growth rates, free cash flow growth rates, and the like. So to identify the precise cash flows that the company will generate over its lifetime and the precise growth rates thereof creates a great deal of... shall we say... uncertainty and room for error.

With that being said, there's actually a very easy way to address this issue of uncertainty, and I will share it (spoiler alert: conservative assumptions) following my discussion of the second primary method by which I project intrinsic value.

Projecting Free Cash Flow Per Share To Identify Intrinsic Value

The second primary method by which I project intrinsic value is through the growth of free cash flow per share. The sustainable growth in free cash flow per share is the true driver of the share price of stocks, so it makes sense to project the growth of free cash flow per share so as to identify target share prices in the future.

I actually prefer this method over a discounted cash flow model, because it not only tells me the degree of under or overvaluation, but also it tells me what I should expect in the way of annualized returns. Conversely, a discounted cash flow model only illustrates the degree of under or overvaluation, sans projected annualized returns.

Nothing Is Perfect

So some of you might be thinking, "Alright, Louis, this sounds nice, but no one can predict the future. The future is inherently uncertain. Do you have a crystal ball?"

I think it's a perfectly valid stance to take and comment to make, and I have thought at length about these issues. Here's how I address them:

Create intrinsic value bands, i.e., an upper and lower projection of intrinsic value. No valuation will be perfect, but we can use upper and lower bounds to give us a picture of what the market expects and whether our vision of the company's future aligns with that expectation (it most certainly does not always align). Invest with a margin of safety via conservative assumptions, so as to ensure we can be very wrong about growth rates, free cash flow margins, etc., but still be right, i.e., achieve our projected, market-beating returns.

Our objective is to create an "intrinsic value band". For my own personal portfolio operations, I generally select companies trading at the lower edge of that band. I do this so as to implement a margin of safety, whereby I can be very, very wrong about the future, especially with respect to the macroenvironment, and still generate the returns I project.

In today's very frothy markets, it's much more challenging to identify those companies trading on the lower band edges (simply because there seem to be fewer of them in my neck of the woods), though it's certainly not impossible, and I firmly believe there's always great stocks to buy regardless of broader market conditions.

As they say,

It's a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Just ask my Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) buys at market all-time highs in February.

With that being said, next, I will run through an example via an exhaustive valuation of a Wall Street Darling, a beloved story, a hot issue if you will, which highlights this intrinsic value band creation process in action.

Ultimately, I will provide a forward-looking, actionable investment thesis for Shopify.

Let's do it!

Putting My Sober Methods Into Action: Shopify

To create an upper and lower band of intrinsic value for Shopify I will use the following assumptions:

Note: I will discuss each value following the illustration of intrinsic value below. Each component deserves a nuanced discussion, so I will oblige each component with what it deserves, thereby clarifying exactly what's going on under the hood of my valuation.

Upper Band

FCF Margin FCF/Share Growth Rate Dilution Multiple 25% $4.22 35% 10% 35x

Lower Band

FCF Margin FCF/Share Growth Rate Dilution Multiple 20% $3.38 25% 20% 30x

The Results Graphically Depicted

DCF Fair Value Projected Annualized Return (10 yr) Upper Band $603 ~11% Lower Band $221 -2.4%

Shopify Discussion

So let's dig into each assumption, one by one:

FCF Margin

Presently, Shopify's free cash flow margin is nowhere near 25% (it did $8M in free cash flow in 2019 on $1.57B of revenue); however, the way that I work with free cash flow margin includes two nuances:

I "normalize" a company's true free cash flow margin. It'd be ridiculous to create an excel sheet with 5% growth in free cash flow this year, 20% next year, 400% growth in 2030... It'd simply be a preposterous attempt at forecasting unforecastable oscillations in free cash flow. In fact, I believe it's these attempts at nuance that get many analysts in trouble on Wall Street. Instead, I simply forecast what could be in an optimistic and pessimistic scenario, then use a projection of top-line growth by which to grow free cash flow per share. I use a conservative growth rate for the top line which is, as I mentioned, effectively the free cash flow per share growth rate as well.

This addresses the issues I cited previously in the note, i.e., "how do we forecast the vagaries of growth in free cash flow and revenues?"

So in the case of Shopify, I see that they are generating about 53% gross margins, and as a result, I believe that they will, once they've matured a bit more, be able to expand their free cash flow margin to 25%.

Keep in mind that this is the upper band. That is, a 25% free cash flow margin on a 53% gross margin is pretty optimistic if we compare that to mature software peers, who routinely generate about half, and below, of their gross margin in free cash flow.

The reality may be that the free cash flow margin will land a bit closer to 20% by 2030 and beyond, hence our lower band reflects this reality.

FCF/Share

Free cash flow per share is simply .25 * TTM revenues (which include Shopify's recent blockbuster, pandemic fueled quarter) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding communicated in the company's last quarterly report.

Growth Rate

35% is incredibly, incredibly generous for Shopify, considering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has never grown at an annualized rate greater than 27% during a ten year period for the last two decades. (!!)

So while it may very well come to be the case that Shopify grows at 35% over the next ten years, we're investing with literally zero margin of safety.

Dilution

Throughout my investing career, I have witnessed the incredible extent to which the change in shares outstanding can impact the value of a company's shares. Whether through buybacks or dilutions, there's a reason the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model accounts for fluctuations in shares outstanding: they materially alter the rate at which free cash flow per share grows, which in turn, alters the rate at which the value of a company grows.

And the saying goes,

Value and growth are attached at the hip.

So if free cash flow per share drives share prices, and dilution slows the rate of growth, then dilution, or conversely, repurchase, will accordingly impact the change in share price.

In the case of Shopify, if the company only diluted 10%, investors would be lucky. The reality is they will likely dilute closer to 20% at least, so as to fuel the incredible infrastructure growth that's on the horizon for the company.

The Name is Multiple, Price to Free Cash Flow Multiple

Now, you may be thinking, "35x is conservative for such a robustly growing company! Amazon's price to free cash flow is 60x."

But you must consider that we normalized the free cash flow Shopify produces to account for the rapid increase in free cash flow per share (to the tune of hundreds if not thousands of percent) that will take place once the company matures to a greater extent over the next 10 to 20 years.

I have always valued Amazon based on its normalized free cash flow, and hence, I've always concluded that it's worth buying, despite the relentless chorus of P/E'rs claiming its valuation is inflated.

So 35x is much more than fair for Shopify by the year 2030. In fact, it's the best-case scenario, hence it serves as the upper band of intrinsic value.

Concluding Thoughts

Let's turn our attention back to the graph I shared previously in this article:

As can be seen above, the upper band of intrinsic value portrays Shopify reaching a share price of approximately $2800 by 2030. It would do this by growing at the follow rate with the following margins:

FCF Margin FCF/Share Growth Rate Dilution Multiple 25% $4.22 35% 10% 35x

While I believe it to be possible, I implore you to consider that even the mighty Amazon, with its AWS, ads, and various other business segments, was never able to achieve above 27% annualized growth during a ten year period following it reaching $2B in annual revenue.

Again, this is not to say that Shopify won't grow at 35% annualized, but currently, even if it did, it would only generate approximately 11% annualized returns from a share price of $1000, as can be seen below.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

In closing, I have gotten many, many questions regarding my process over my time as a public writer. I hope that this note to my followers and the general public yielded some insights into the method by which I ascertain intrinsic value, which I, in turn, use to generate alpha.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

As always, thanks for reading, remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP, AMZN, AAPL, ZG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.