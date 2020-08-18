MRC Can See A Lean Period

MRC Global (MRC) is set to travel in a range-bound space in the near term as the end markets do not offer much upside. While the upstream and midstream industries are already close to their respective troughs, the downstream still has a couple of quarters left for the slowdown. The rapidly falling capex in refining can drag the margin down. On the other hand, a higher share of VAMI (Valve, Automation, Measurement & Instrumentation) products and increasing spend on the natural gas utility sector can drive margin and sales in the medium term. In the past year, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which reflects the weaknesses in the energy sector as well as in the iron and steel price for pipes and valve products.

Given the background, MRC expects higher free cash flow in 2020, which will offset some of the risk factors associated with the company's leveraged balance sheet. I do think the returns from the stock can stay muted with a slight negative bias in the short term. However, once the energy industry picks up growth once the pandemic gets over, the company will be at the forefront to turn it around.

An Insight Into Strategy And Challenges

Following the pandemic, MRC's core business of providing pipes, valves, and fittings (or PVF) and other infrastructure products turned out to be countercyclical, even though its revenues from providing PVF products in the upstream industry suffered drastically. These products, with the complex production process and long lead time, typically generate sufficient high returns from MRC. In Q2, the U.S. oil & gas valve sales were $5.2 billion, estimates its management. MRC is the industry leader with ~41% of the sales. It expects revenue share from Valve, Automation, Measurement & Instrumentation (or VAMI) will increase from 21% to 23% in 2023.

Plummeting to ~250 rigs in the U.S. at the start of Q3, MRC's management believes that the rig count will stay at this level in Q3, although the effect of the upstream capex cut will be more visible in Q4. Integrated majors like Chevron (CVX), Shell (RDS.A), and Exxon Mobil (XOM), which are the company's top customers, will shave capex by 30% to 40% in FY2020, and so, the company's typical top-line resilience will weaken. In Canada, however, the rig count can recover by Q4. In midstream, MRC is involved in ten projects, while it keeps track of a few more. While the project activity has more than halved compared to a couple of years ago, it is symmetric to the rig count fall. So, the company does not see any further deceleration in the midstream.

The natural gas utilities have been a growing business for MRC in recent times. Many utility providers have been investing in integrity management programs to upgrade old distribution systems and pipes, including steel and cast iron, which enhance MRC's scope. In the downstream and refining industry, much of the expected sales growth has been pushed back to 2021, due to the effect of the pandemic. The result would be more acute in refining, where capex can fall by 20% year-over-year.

Strategic Focus: Valves and Digital Technology

MRC's profitability improvement measures include initiatives to reduce headcount, closing facilities, and increase dependence on e-commerce. In the past year until Q2 2020, it has reduced headcount by 19% and consolidated 11 facilities. Investors may note that the cost-cutting program has been underway since 2014, which shows the company's constant focus on maintaining a healthy operating margin. In 2H 2020, it plans to close 12 facilities. The steps can also lower the SG&A costs, leading to a Q4 exit SG&A run rate of approximately $100 million. So, the company will mitigate annual SG&A costs by $100 million in FY2020 compared to FY2019.

In Q2, 36% of its total revenue was generated through e-commerce, which is incrementally higher than Q1, and is expected to account for a higher share in the coming quarters, accelerated by social distancing and other health safety measure norms. In digital technology, the company's cloud-based portal called MRCGO offers solutions for efficient transactions. By 2020, the company plans to make deliveries from the regional distribution centers directly to the customer, which will lead to inventory consolidation and lower working capital. Through these measures, it targets to deliver annual profitability improvements of $5 million - $10 million by 2022.

In gas utility, the company recently renewed contracts with three key customers - PG&E (NYSE:PCG), Dominion (NYSE:D), and TECO Energy (NYSE:TE). Each of the agreements has a tenure of five years. MRC is a PVF supplier to the gas utility business, which has a multiyear business and so, will provide stability to its cash flows. Despite its strategic importance, the market has shrunk over the past few quarters. Year-over-year, it declined by 17% in Q2 and may continue to shrink in the short term.

Analyzing The Key Indicators

The crude oil price, which recovered rapidly in Q2, continues to hold steady so far in Q3. Since June 2020, it has moved up further by 6.5% as the travel curbs are being lifted, albeit more slowly than earlier expected. The U.S. rig count is still on a downtrend (8% down since the start of July), but the fall is less acute than the last quarter (63% fall in Q2). Upstream customers reduced capex, which severely affected completions activity. As I discussed earlier, the company's diversified business model and cost reduction strategy will insulate it partially from any steep fall.

In Q2, MRC's revenues from servicing the upstream industry decreased sharply, by 53%, in Q2 2020 compared to a year ago. By Q4 2020, the upstream capex will have reached its lowest, the company estimates, which will lead to significantly lower revenues. This upstream market will continue to suffer the most from the customer budget reductions, which can be partially offset by an improved performance in the gas utility business.

The Line Pipe Price Index And Its Implication

Source: FRED Economic Research

The line pipe price index decreased by 5% in the past year until July, while relative to June, the average line pipe prices have remained steady in July. Given the inventory-build, I expect the pricing to stay pressured in 2H 2020, which will keep MRC's margin steady but can result in additional LIFO inventory income.

The Downstream Factor

MRC's revenue from the midstream activity also weakened (50% down compared to Q2 2019). In downstream, the Q2 2020 revenues decreased by 37% compared to Q1. EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook reveals that in the past month until August, the RBOB-Brent crack spread (the price of RBOB less the price of Brent crude oil) decreased by 29%. If the spread stays low, the profitability will be muted.

Cash Flows And Leverage

In 1H 2020, MRC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased significantly compared to a year ago. Although revenues decreased in the past year, its working capital requirement reduced, led by lower inventory balance and accounts receivable, which led to the improvement in CFO. It generated sizable free cash flow ($79 million) in 1H 2020. It has recently lowered its capex guidance by $10 million-$15 million compared to the previous guidance. In FY2020, it aims to produce more than $200 million in CFO, which would help lower working capital further by the end of the year.

MRC's debt-to-equity ratio (0.68x) (including preferred stock) is significantly higher than its peers' average of 0.47x. With the available liquidity of $430 million and positive free cash flow, it can meet its near-term financial obligations.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the Producer Price Index for step price, 3:2:1 crack spread, and MRC's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous eight-quarter trend. I think the multi-factor trend will affect revenues more than the short-term trend in the next two years. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next couple of years. It can recover in 2023 and will stay steady afterward.

Using the average forecast revenues, a simple time-series regression model suggests that the company's EBITDA will decline in the next twelve months (or NTM). In 2022, the model suggests a further decline, resulting in a negative EBITDA. In NTM 2023, I think EBITDA will reverse sharply and will become positive.

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (25.38x) is higher (16% downside) than returns potential (65% downside) using the past average EV/EBITDA multiple (17.5x). In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect positive returns (22% upside). I think the stock has a negative bias.

MRC's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, which should typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (16.9x) is lower than its peers' (DNOW, FAST, and OIS) average of 30x.

What's The Take On MRC?

As the energy sector squeezes its E&P capex, MRC's revenues from upstream to downstream will stay under pressure in 2020. Thankfully, much of the deceleration has already taken place, which means the downside is limited from here on. Refining, however, will see activity continue to slide, with the falling crack spread not helping the cause, either. There is inherent insulation in the company's revenue base because the PVF pipes typically play a countercyclical role in a downturn. The most significant growth catalyst is the increasing spend on infrastructure in the natural gas utility sector, which can see the rising use of PVF pipes.

Despite the lack of demand, MRC has recently renewed contracts in some of its critical projects. On top of that, a higher share of VAMI sales in the company's portfolio will lend stability to the cash flows. The company expects higher free cash flow flowing from higher CFO and lower capex in 2020. Generating strong FCF is critical, especially due to the company's leveraged balance sheet. So, returns from the stock are unlikely to improve in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.