Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2020 Update

The largest three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, and Anthem, and they add up to ~40% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Glenn Greenberg’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Greenberg’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Glenn Greenberg’s Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q1 2020.

This quarter, Greenberg’s 13F portfolio value increased ~16% from $1.74B to $2.01B. The top three holdings represent ~40% of the portfolio, while the top five is at 58%. The largest position is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) which is at ~18% of the portfolio.

New Stakes:

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY): RYAAY is a small 0.82% of the portfolio stake purchased this quarter at prices between $50 and $81, and the stock currently trades at ~$76.

Stake Disposals:

Antero Resources (AR): AR was a very small 0.35% of the portfolio position as of last quarter. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $45.50 and increased by ~85% the following quarter at prices between $20 and $34.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $19.50 and $28. The following quarter saw a whopping ~120% further increase at prices between $24.50 and $30. At the time, it was the largest position at ~14% of the portfolio. There had only been minor activity since. Q4 2019 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $1.94 and $2.95, while, last quarter, there was a ~20% stake increase. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $0.67 and $4. Brave Warrior realized losses from this position. The stock currently trades at $4.40.

Stake Increases:

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B is currently the largest position at 18.32% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2019 at prices between $197 and $219. The last four quarters have seen another ~60% increase at prices between ~$160 and ~$230. The stock currently trades at ~$207. For investors attempting to follow, BRK.B is a good option to consider for further research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): JPM is a large (top five) ~9% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 had seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $95 and $119, while the next four quarters saw a ~40% increase at around the same price range. Last three quarters of last year had seen a combined ~11% selling at prices between $104 and $139. The stock currently trades at ~$100. This quarter saw a minor increase.

Primerica Inc. (PRI): PRI is a large ~9% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost basis in the low-20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The position has wavered since. Recent activity follows: Q3 2019 saw a ~16% stake increase at prices between $110 and $129. That was followed with a ~19% selling next quarter at prices between $118 and $137. Last quarter saw a stake doubling at prices between $62 and $137. The stock currently trades at ~$134. There was a ~6% further increase this quarter.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Facebook Inc. (FB): These two positions established last quarter were increased this quarter. HCA is a large ~8% of the portfolio position established at prices between $68 and $151 and increased by ~20% this quarter at prices between $82 and $118. The stock currently trades at ~$134. The ~4% FB stake was purchased at prices between $146 and $223, and it is now above that range at ~$261. This quarter saw a ~6% further increase.

Progressive Corp. (PGR): PGR is a large ~7% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2019 at prices between $68.50 and $77, and the stock currently trades at ~$89. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Antero Midstream (AM): The small 1.80 % portfolio position in AM saw a ~600% stake increase in Q1 2019 at prices between $11 and $14.50. There was a ~30% selling in Q3 2019 at prices between $6.65 and $12.10, while, next quarter, there was a ~270% stake increase at prices between $4.40 and $7.60. Last quarter also saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $2 and $7.60. The stock is now at $7.46. There was a ~140% further increase this quarter at prices between $2 and $6.

Stake Decreases:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): GOOG is the second largest position at ~12% of the portfolio. It was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $952 and $1,077 and increased by ~12% next quarter at prices between $1,001 and $1,176. Q2 2018 also saw a ~14% increase at prices between $1,005 and $1,175. The five quarters through Q3 2019 had seen only minor adjustments, while next quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $1,177 and $1,360. Last quarter saw another ~25% selling at prices between $1,057 and $1,527. The stock currently trades at ~$1,518. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): ANTM is a large (top three) ~10% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $238 and $311, and the stock currently trades at ~$283. Last quarter saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $175 and $306, while this quarter saw a ~12% trimming.

Raymond James Financial (RJF): RJF is a large 7.53% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $88 and $97 and increased by ~20% over the next two quarters at prices between $69 and $94. The stock currently trades at $75.24. Last three quarters have seen a ~15% trimming.

Lennar Corp. (LEN): LEN is a 3.70% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $46.50 and $55.50 and increased by ~55% next quarter at prices between $38 and $47. There was a ~25% reduction in Q3 2019 at prices between $46 and $56. Last two quarters have seen another ~50% selling at prices between $29 and $71. It is now at ~$77.

D.R. Horton (DHI): The medium-sized 3.65% DHI position was purchased in H2 2018 at prices between $39.50 and $46.50 and increased by ~43% next quarter at prices between $33 and $43. Last quarter also saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between $28.75 and $62. There was a ~20% selling this quarter at prices between $32 and $59. The stock currently trades at $73.33.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): The 2.43% UNH position was purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $215 and $296 and increased by roughly two-thirds last quarter at prices between $195 and $305. It is now at ~$321. There was a ~40% reduction this quarter at prices between $230 and $312.

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): The 2.41% SCHW stake was first purchased in Q3 2012 at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. Through 2015, the position had seen incremental purchases at higher prices. The nine quarters through Q1 2018 saw a combined ~38% selling at prices between $23 and $58. Last year saw another ~70% selling at prices between $35.50 and $50. The stock is now at $34.62. This quarter saw another ~25% reduction at prices between $32 and $43.

Kept Steady:

Bank of America (BAC), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Marriott International (MAR), and Moody’s Corp. (MCO): These minutely small (less than 0.1% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady during the quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenberg’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.