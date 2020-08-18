What Goes In Our CEF Checklist

One way to set up an investment process is to adopt a checklist to ensure that any new investment undergoes sufficient due diligence.

Following a rigorous process rather than focusing on individual outcomes works in investing as much as it does in poker.

Professional poker players focus much more on following a rigorous process rather than taking their cues from individual outcomes. As the former professional poker player Annie Duke says, "If we get our focus on process then, over the long run, the outcomes are going to come". In this regard, investing and poker are very similar. One way to formalize a rigorous investment process for income investors is to adopt an investment checklist.

In this article, we discuss some of the things that go into our own CEF checklist. This, of course, does not mean that they make sense for everyone but we have found these steps to clarify our thinking, increase conviction that avoids the typical behavioral errors and ensures that the overall portfolio remains aligned with our broader goals.

Do CEFs Historically Outperform ETFs In This Sector?

CEFs make an implicit bargain with income investors - hold them over open-end funds and enjoy the stronger income, leverage, and total returns. However, while many CEFs do deliver higher income and certainly higher leverage, their ability to outperform open-end funds over various time horizons is not as clear.

We have documented this in an earlier article which showed that many sectors, particularly equity-linked ones, really struggle to outperform sector benchmark ETFs. This was true prior to the current drawdown and remains true now. This is downright surprising - after all stocks are up strongly pretty much over any time horizon you look at.

For example, the chart below shows the total NAV returns of the CEFs in the utilities sector and how they compare to the ETF benchmark Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The chart shows that only two funds outperform the ETF over any time frame and only for the 10-year horizon. Over the last 5-year and 7-year time horizons, no sector CEF outperformed the ETF. At first glance, this is very odd - CEFs use leverage and their underlying assets are up over these timeframes, so why are they underperforming?

Source: Systematic Income

There is no single answer. Our best guesses here are that first, active management in stocks is really hard - most actively-managed funds underperform their equity benchmarks. Secondly, CEFs have high fees which makes outperformance even harder. Thirdly, the CEFs hold a variety of assets outside of their immediate sector - utility CEFs tend to hold non-US stocks, MLPs, and bonds, all of which have driven the underperformance. The key takeaway here is that even if the sector's assets move up strongly it is far from a sure thing that a CEF will deliver the strongest returns.

Are CEFs Appropriate For This Sector?

As this year has shown many income sectors deliver outsized volatility, in particular MLPs, CLO equity, REITs, and others. Because CEFs tend to be leveraged, the higher the volatility of the underlying assets the more likely the CEF is to deleverage.

A deleveraging by a CEF poses significant long-term risks for income investors. In short, it can lead to both permanent capital and income losses. The permanent capital loss has to do with the fund's inability to capture the upside of an asset during its recovery phase since the leverage of the CEF is now much lower. A real life example is shown in the chart below.

Source: Systematic Income

A permanent income loss has to do with the fact that the deleveraged CEF has a lower earnings stream which often forces it to cut distributions leaving the investor with a low-yielding asset on their cost basis.

Does this mean that investors should stay away from sectors with high volatility? Not necessarily. The point here is that they should carefully select the appropriate investment wrapper.

For example, we prefer senior securities of CLO equity funds over their common shares. These assets have remained much more resilient and now offer higher yields than the common shares on their pre-drawdown cost basis despite boasting a senior position in the capital structure.

For equity-linked sectors, senior securities have another advantage - higher earnings levels. Equity CEFs, particularly those that use preferred stock as leverage, have extremely low earnings levels, and finance their high distributions out of capital gains. This leaves income investors at the mercy of fund managers - when distributions of these funds are cut, the investors are typically left with low yielding investment with a much wider discount. This potential double whammy makes for a very fragile income asset.

Are You Sufficiently Diversified In The Sector?

"Diversify, diversify, diversify" is a mantra that investors hear all the time. At the same time, "diworsification" - a term meaning investors can over-diversify is becoming increasingly used. So, what should income investors do? As with many things, it really depends on what you are trying to accomplish. Tactical investors who want to zero in on a specific opportunity within a particular CEF sector have little reason to diversify. After all, they have pinpointed a specific situation and they want to pounce on it. Of course, their thesis or timing could be wrong but that is the risk they are taking with a highly focused approach.

However, investors who want to get exposure to a particular CEF sector and do not have particularly strong views on individual funds should indeed diversify. As we have discussed earlier, this is because diversification avoids the potential bad luck of having picked an underperformer. Variation in performance within sectors can differ hugely. For example, the chart below shows 1-year total price returns of the high-yield CEF sector. The range of returns is nearly 25% so selecting a few funds can minimize the chance of underperformance, though it should be said, it minimizes the chance of outperformance as well.

Source: Systematic Income

What Is The Impact Of Short-Term Rates On The Fund?

Short-term rates are an important driver of CEF earnings and performance - a fact that is typically underappreciated by income investors. The standard intuition is that only floating-rate CEF sectors such as loans or securitized assets are sensitive to short-term rates. However, apart from the asset-side channel, there are two other ways in which short-term rates drive CEF performance - through its liabilities and derivatives.

Source: Systematic Income

In particular, those CEFs that use floating-rate leverage facilities such as repos, tender-option bonds, loans, and others will stand to benefit when short-term rates fall. Funds that don't use leverage or use fixed-rate facilities such as preferreds will not benefit.

Apart from assets and borrowings, interest rate swaps can drive fund cash flows when short-term rates change. Funds that hedge their floating-rate borrowings will not benefit as much from the drop in short-term rates as those funds that don't. Some funds, most notably PIMCO CEFs, also tend to use swaps to manage fund income by transferring cash to future income.

The Role Of Intra-Sector Analysis

Many income investors come to hold a particular CEF because it happens to be highlighted by a contributor on this platform or another. The obvious question that investors should ask when reading a fund "pitch" is why select this fund over and above any other fund in the sector. The implicit understanding of any given fund discussion is that it takes into account the entirety of the sector. However, this is typically not the case. And this is because doing an intra-sector analysis is hard - the available public data sources such as CEFConnect and others are good at showing the statistics of a given fund but they don't show comparative statistics of the fund's sector.

A typical example here is to suggest that a given CEF is attractive because it is trading at a wide discount or a low z-score. The trouble with this analysis is that it doesn't tell you about what the other funds in the sector are doing. The implication is that they are just standing still, but maybe they are trading at even wider discounts? Sector z-scores, if they are provided at all have limited value, particularly at this stage because the enormous volatility has skewed the results and because publicly available z-scores tend to cover periods of a year or less.

Much more valuable, in our view, are discount spread metrics that capture the historic differential between the fund's current discount and the sector average such as the charts below. However, these are tricky to produce at scale and so are typically unavailable to investors.

Source: Systematic Income

How Is Distribution Coverage Changing?

CEF investors often worry about distribution sustainability for good reason. A fund that cuts its distribution provides a double whammy to investors - a lower yielding asset and, often, a sharp price drop, particularly if the fund was trading at a high premium. The poster child for this dynamic is the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) which has cut its distribution a number of times and each time suffered a sharp price drop due to a fall in premium.

Source: Systematic Income

Unfortunately, the way CEF reporting works, divining distribution coverage is tricky. A few fund companies such as PIMCO, Nuveen, BlackRock, and Eaton Vance follow the "best practice" of disclosing coverage on a monthly basis. However, for the rest of the CEF space, investors have to fall back on financial releases, Section 19a notices, semi-annual reports, and other random pieces of information to see what is going on.

Adopting a forward-looking perspective on a given fund's earnings will often allow investors to side-step distribution cuts. For example, the sharp deleveraging of the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) and its sister funds was a precursor to its subsequent cut. However, now that the fund has releveraged above its pre-drawdown levels, the fund's earnings should allow it to raise its distribution back in the near term. The key takeaway here is that fund earnings and distribution coverage are not static and investors should take a forward-looking perspective in their analysis.

Source: Systematic Income

Conclusion

Something as simple as having a checklist for managing a CEF portfolio can provide a number of benefits such as avoiding impulsive allocations, controlling portfolio risk and aligning the allocation to the broader portfolio goals. While no checklist is perfect, its ultimate goal is to ensure that the investor does the necessary due diligence to minimize portfolio construction errors that can result in longer-term underperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.