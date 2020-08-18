The cause of revenue and margin decline has been largely external factors not directly linked to the company's products or how the market perceives them.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) released its Q3-20 earnings results earlier this month, on August 5, 2020. The revenue drop and outlook for the fourth quarter caused a dip of more than 20%, and the stock is still trading (as of writing this) at around 17% below the pre-earnings level.

Thesis: I believe the price correction was excessive, opening up a nice window of opportunity to pick up SONO at a great price.

Impact of U.S. Tariff Duties on Q3-20 and FY-20

Sonos makes its products in China, which puts some pressure on it from a tariff perspective when importing to the United States. The headwind from that was $4 million for Q3 and expected to be a total of $33 million for FY-20. In Q3, tariff duties hit gross margins by 170 basis points for a YoY decrease of 110 basis points. It also led to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.7 million compared to the prior period.

However, Sonos reiterated its guidance for FY-20, with revenues projected at between $1.277 billion and $1.292 billion for a growth rate of about 2% at the midpoint of that guidance. Gross margin for the full fiscal is expected at between 42.6% and 42.8%, including tariff impact.

For Q4-20, the company expects gross margins in the range of 46% to 46.5% and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $23 million to $33 million, both inclusive of tariff impact for the period.

Sonos has guided for a 1% revenue growth rate for Q4 and $85 million to $95 million in adjusted EBITDA for FY-20 over the respective prior periods.

The company's plans to move a part of its supply chain to Malaysia have been delayed by COVID-19, and Sonos does not expect this to be completed until the middle of 2021.

On a positive note, Sonos' application to be exempted from Section 301 Tariff Action List 4A has been approved, which gives them back about $30 million in refunds for the period between September 1, 2019, and when the exemption was approved. Moving forward, the company has sought an extension on the exemption beyond August 31, 2020, and will have to bear a 7.5% tariff from September 1, 2020, if the extension is not granted.

The market appears to be more than a little uncertain about the tariff situation, but I think the resulting price correction was overdone. And the U.S. President's posturing against China isn't helping the situation. However, if the tariff exemption extension is approved, it could help create some additional support under the stock. For the most part, trade between the two countries is relatively normal, per White House adviser Larry Kudlow:

The one area we are engaging is trade. It's fine right now.

Pushing Ahead with Product Launches

Despite the gloom around Q3 earnings, the company was upbeat about its current releases, which included three products that were well-received by users as well as professional reviewers, as well as the new Sonos S2 operating system. According to President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Spence at the Q3-20 earnings call:

In addition to new features, usability updates and more personalization moving forward, S2 will enable higher resolution audio technologies for music and home theater. We are focused on driving adoption of the new app and it is being well received and reviewed by owners as they transition their systems and become familiar with the new features and functionality.

Working creatively to ensure that the lack of in-person product demonstrations won't affect marketing initiatives, the company shipped products to third-party reviewers around the world to share their unbiased opinions. It seems to have worked; just search for 'Sonos Arc reviews' on Google and you'll see that a lot of them were done and published in the month of June from sites like The Verge, TechHive, and CNET, all of which are highly regarded in the tech space and are likely to have gained the new soundbar a lot of market traction with online buyers.

The Digital Shift

Speaking of 'online', the shift of incoming orders to DTC (direct to consumer) and other digital channels helped offset the decline from store closures for Q3-20.

The increase [of 60 bps in gross margin excluding tariff impact) was largely driven by volume and mix shift into higher margin products and channels, as well as product and material cost reduction.

This was further complemented by the flurry of product launches during the period. From a retail perspective, store closures have had a less-than-dire impact on top-line growth, primarily because DTC was there to fill in the gap and the new products, especially the Arc soundbar, did very well on preorders:

Despite a higher price point, we sold significantly more Arcs during preorder than we did during the preorder period for being two years ago.

The DTC channel, per se, hasn't contributed any more to overall revenues than the prior period, but it does offer a supplemental channel for buyers to discover new products. Per CFO Brittany Bagley:

...physical retail, does still offer an avenue for discovery for people. So we've been able to shift a large part of that on to online, but as you can imagine, it's a little bit easier for an existing customer to get excited about a big new purchase through our DTC platform, but nothing sort of material to really call out from that.

So, there's little to speak of in terms of a significant shift to DTC at the moment, and that's something investors might want to watch moving forward. For Q3, it was primarily the product mix and new launches that helped stem the bleeding from store closures.

Financial Position

From a balance sheet perspective, Sonos seems quite healthy. With about $329 million in cash and cash equivalents against a long-term debt figure of less than $20 million and "$44 million of free cash flow in the quarter through working capital", the company has a significant amount of liquidity, should it be required.

The revenue and margin guidance for FY-20 isn't great, but at least, it gives investors some confidence in the management team's ability to keep costs down and leverage whatever advantages it has in terms of sales skewing toward higher-margin channels and products over the remainder of the year.

Investor's Angle

Looking at the losses from Q3 and estimated losses from Q4, I reiterate the position that the stock has been unfairly beaten down post-earnings.

Current valuation stands at about 32 times forward earnings, which is definitely high for a consumer electronics company with flagging revenues. However, the cause of revenue and margin decline has been largely external factors not directly linked to the company's products or how the market perceives them. As such, I don't see the high valuation as a bubble of any sort. I am confident that the company has enough upside to command much higher forward earnings multiples.

Sonos has a very strong reputation in the market, and its products consistently get positive reviews from independent third-party reviewers. Moreover, Sonos has a rich IP portfolio that it vigorously defends:

...we continue to work towards realizing the value of our intellectual property assets, while also investing in expanding our patent portfolio to capture those ongoing innovations. As we continue our history of inventing new capabilities, we are receiving dozens of new patents every year. We have demonstrated a commitment to protecting our IP through litigation. We previously achieved a successful outcome against Denon and as announced last week, we have now done so in our litigation against Lenbrook Industries, the maker of Bluesound products.

Additionally, the company has taken a hard decision and axed about 12% of its manpower, which makes it operationally lighter. It is also constantly exploring new opportunities such as Sonos Radio and Sonos for Business, both of which are designed to capture new market segments for the company's products.

With a strong brand, a compelling IP portfolio, a viable forward-looking strategy, a firm product release cadence, well-managed books, and the ability to successfully withstand retail and other economic headwinds, Sonos makes a very strong case for investing in the company for the long haul.

From a big-picture perspective, there's a huge and unrealized upside in the connected homes segment. Sonos has already doubled its market share in the smart speaker segment, capturing 4.7% as of 2020 compared to 2.2% in 2019. With a planned product release cadence of at least two new products every year, the company will make significant gains in this market over the coming years. That's not built into the price of the stock even at these high valuation levels.

The disruptions of recent quarters have revealed the management's strong points, and I believe the market was a little too quick to jump ship when lower revenues were reported. Despite the relatively high valuation at the current price, I see strong potential upsides for SONO in light of my analysis here. Target price estimates from various sources show a possible upside ranging from 10% by analysts on WSJ to as much as 107% by Citron Research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.