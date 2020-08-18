The market opportunity for data integrators like Talend, especially in the cloud, is still large and growing.

As the NASDAQ continues to power the broader market to all-time highs, it has become more and more difficult to find true bargains in the software sector. There are articles this year that have correlated tech stocks - especially those with a steady stream of recurring revenue, like SaaS companies - with gold, thanks to their proven counter-recessionary nature and the near-certainty of their continuity in the future.

Talend (TLND) is one of those rare finds. Talend possesses the rare combination of being at the right intersection of several "buzzy" computing trends (cloud and big data), and yet the fact that the market has always downplayed Talend's success means that it's also a value stock. Recently, Talend has released strong Q2 results that showed much better-than-expected execution amid the pandemic, and shares have drifted ~10% higher since. It's the first step in right-sizing Talend's valuation relative to its peers.

At current share prices near $40, Talend has a market cap of $1.24 billion. After netting off the $165 million of cash and $133 million of debt on Talend's most recent balance sheet, the company has an enterprise value of $1.21 billion. Wall Street, meanwhile, is expecting FY21 revenue of $307.4 million for Talend (+12% y/y) though considering the - implying a valuation multiple of 4.0x EV/FY21 revenues. Other software companies that are currently growing in the mid teens, meanwhile, trade at mid/high single digit multiples.

There's a lot to the bullish thesis for this company outside of a cheap valuation, however. Chief among them in my view, are:

Data-driven decision making is taking over the corporate world. Every business leader wants to ground their actions on data, but the problem is that data lies all across different silos. Tools like the Talend Data Fabric are vital in order to integrate the data into a single platform of record to use as a jumping-off point for analysis.

Figure 1. Talend TAM Source: Talend Q2 earnings deck

In short, there's a lot to like about this company - especially at such a low price that leaves a wide margin for error. Patient investors can snag large gains on this stock as it continues to feed on big data tailwinds and chases growth.

Q2 download

Let's now review Talend's latest second-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Talend Q2 results

Source: Talend Q2 earnings release

Talend's revenue grew 12% y/y to $67.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $66.3 million (+10% y/y) by a two-point margin. Talend's revenue did decelerate from 18% y/y growth in Q1, but that was largely expected. As businesses went into lockdown mode, the priority for IT departments was to enable remote work, while heavier projects like data integration got pushed down on the priorities list.

Talend's subscription revenue, though, did see stronger growth at 16% y/y to $60.9 million (vs. 22% y/y in Q1). Talend's decline in professional services revenue is an indicator of lower new client on boarding, but in terms of margins the lower mix of services revenue as a percentage of total revenue is favorable for margins, as Talend is performing these services at only slightly above cost.

Talend's ARR has also continued to expand. Total ARR grew 19% y/y on a constant currency basis to $256 million, adding $10 million of new ARR in the quarter. Given that Talend's next year revenue consensus is roughly $305 million, this means that the company already has great visibility and committed revenue against its targets for next year. And within this chunk, $75 million (~30%) is Cloud ARR, which has grown at 128% y/y as Talend's sales teams continue to focus on pushing the cloud solutions over on-prem. Management has also noted that recent trends give it the confidence to re-instate its pre-COVID 19 target for $100 million in Cloud ARR by fiscal year-end.

Figure 3. Talend ARR

Source: Talend Q2 earnings deck

Also encouraging is the fact that Talend signed on 16 net-new enterprise customers in Q2, bringing its enterprise customer base to 614 customers (+16% y/y). This is up versus a trough of just 5 net-new customer adds in Q1.

Here's some additional helpful commentary on go-to-market momentum from Talend's new CEO, Christal Belmont:

Earlier this year we began to work to enhance our go-to-market strategy focused on the efficiencies and the effectiveness of our team. As a result in Q2, we found improvements in a number of areas including an increase in early quarter linearity, an increase in the velocity of deals we closed, and also an increase in the percentage of deal sourced and closed within the quarter. Further fueling our momentum, Talend marketing has transformed our brand identity, and is increasing awareness for Talend as a strategic business partner. With new positioning aligned to meaningful business outcomes, and a unique value proposition centered on the delivery of trusted data. We are cutting through the market clutter with a message that is resonating for companies of all sizes and across all industries. We have also significantly ramped our overall demand program, including our digital demand initiatives that are helping us drive pipeline, and efficiently attract and nurture prospects at scale. In tandem with marketing initiatives, we also continue to demonstrate our customer first approach in mentality."

There was also positive news on the margin/profitability front. On a pro forma basis, Talend managed to increase its gross margins up by one point to 87% (making it one of the highest-margin subscription revenues in the software sector), while on a total basis Talend's gross margins jumped four points to 80%, up from 76% in the year-ago quarter - driven by the heavier subscription vs. services mix. Talend's pro forma EPS of -$0.07 also beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.09.

Key takeaways

Talend is a company that plays in all the right themes, including cloud/SaaS and big data, and it's also one that has been recognized by Gartner (the leading software industry reviewer) as a Leader in the data quality/integrity space, burnishing its reputation as a best-in-breed vendor. The fact that the stock trades at a modest ~4x forward revenues in puzzling, but signals a great opportunity for investors to get in on the ground floor.

