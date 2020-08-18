We're now more than two-thirds of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is the most recent senior gold producer to report its results. Despite COVID-19 related challenges hitting the sector, Endeavour did not see any real adverse impact, with the company on track to meet its FY2020 production guidance. While we saw gold production dip on a year-over-year basis, this was more than offset by record all-in sustaining cost margins despite the company working through the last of its $1,500/oz gold collars on half of its production. Based on the company's expanding margins, strong revenue growth, and solid organic growth pipeline, I have raised my 12-month target price to C$42.25.

(Source: Company Website)

Endeavour Mining released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 149,000 ounces vs. 171,300 ounces produced in the year-ago quarter. This 12% drop in output led to a sharp rise in all-in sustaining costs from $790/oz to $939/oz, but it has not affected Endeavour's ability to meet guidance. Fortunately, while Q2 gold production decreased year-over-year, the higher gold (GLD) price more than offset this, helping the company to generate record all-in sustaining cost margins of $750/oz, and 16% revenue growth year-over-year. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, Endeavour Mining has seen steady production growth over the past several years, managing to grow its production profile from 466,000 ounces in FY-2014 to 651,000 ounces after accounting for divesting non-core assets. However, the real growth should show up in H2 2020 as the acquisition of Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) is now complete. Based on the addition of Semafo's Mana and Boungou mines, Endeavour Mining has graduated to senior producer status, as a 1-million ounce gold producer. Year-to-date, we've seen gold production of 321,000 ounces (not including Semafo), and the weaker Q2 has not derailed the company's plans to hit its full-year guidance. In fact, the second half of the year should be much stronger due to higher-grades, lower sustaining capital with 70% of FY2020 spending complete. Therefore, looking at the H2 results to draw conclusions about how FY2020 might look is not all that helpful, as the two semesters should look completely different.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While much higher expected gold production at lower costs is the primary catalyst for a better H2, the other tailwind is the fact that Endeavour's $1,500/oz gold collar program ended in June, which put a ceiling on half of the company's gold production at $1,500/oz. This led to a much weaker average gold price in Q2 of $1,689/oz vs. a sector average realized gold price of closer to $1,715/oz. However, despite this headwind last quarter, all-in sustaining cost margins hit a new high at $750/oz, up 16% sequentially, and up over 51% year-over-year. Based on what I expect to be a much lower-cost Q3 and an average realized gold price for Endeavour of $1,825/oz and a lower-cost quarter, my conservative estimate for Q3 all-in sustaining cost margins is $905/oz. Assuming these estimates are met, this would translate to another quarter of double-digit margin expansion sequentially. There are few things more bullish than a company with margins improving at break-neck speed. Let's take a quick look at the company's primary operations below:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Taking a look at the company's newest Ity CIL Mine above, it was a weaker quarter sequentially with gold production of 46,800 ounces vs. 61,000 ounces in Q1 2020. The culprit for this softness sequentially was a change in plans. Due to COVID-19, the company prioritized waste extraction and raised the tailings storage facility to increase operational flexibility. While this was the prudent move if the mine was forced to operate under a Level 2 or Level 3 response environment if COVID-19 worsens, it weighed on gold production. As the above table shows, gold recoveries took a hit (77% vs. 84%) from prioritizing these two initiatives as we saw a less than optimal ore blend in the quarter, and variances in mill throughput.

(Source: Company Website)

During the quarter, we saw mill throughput of 1.18 million tonnes, down 15% year-over-year at slightly lower grades of 1.59 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.63 grams per tonne gold. The lower grades came as a result of a higher proportion of ore coming from low-grade stockpiles while Endeavour focused on waste extraction, and the lower throughput was a result of more prolonged maintenance shutdowns as it took longer for technicians to get parts to site related to COVID-19. Given the weaker operating results with less gold ounces sold (46,146 vs. 63,514) and higher sustaining capital, it's no surprise that all-in sustaining costs increased to $784/oz in the quarter from $651/oz in Q1 2020. However, these are still industry-leading costs, and the second half of the year should see quite a bit of improvement. The current midpoint of guidance is for 245,000 ounces of gold production at Ity CIL in FY2020 at all-in sustaining costs of $655~/oz.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Moving over to Endeavour's Hounde Mine, it was a decent quarter operationally, with 57,400 ounces produced, down just over 1% from the year-ago period. However, despite the relatively flat gold production, we saw all-in sustaining costs increase to $965/oz from $836/oz in Q2 2019. This resulted from heftier royalty costs related to the higher gold price and higher sustaining capital in the quarter. During the quarter, we saw mill throughput and grades come in at similar levels year-over-year, but the slightly lower gold recovery rate of 92% contributed to the lower production year-over-year. The good news is that we should see a very strong H2 for Hounde as the company has now received its mining permits to access the high-grade Kari Pump ore, and we should also see higher grades from the Vindaloo Main Pits in H2. Based on current estimates, Endeavour expects Hounde to hit the top end of its guidance range, with the mid-point of guidance sitting at 240,000 ounces of gold production at $880/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While operating results in Q2 at the company's two primary mines could have been better, I don't believe the soft quarter was material to the Endeavour story. This is especially true considering that Endeavour made a proactive decision to play defensive and allow for greater operational flexibility in case COVID-19 worsened. However, if we look at the financial results, they tell a completely different story. As shown above, H1 revenue is currently sitting at $522.5 million and is on track to dwarf FY2019 revenue of $886.4 million. This is although Endeavour's average realized gold selling price year-to-date is $1,612/oz, more than 17% below the current gold spot price of $1,950/oz. Therefore, if we assume an average gold price of $1,850/oz for H2 2020 coupled with production from Semafo's Mana Mine, it would not be a stretch for FY2020 revenues to come in above $1.24 billion. This would translate to revenue growth of 40% year-over-year, a top-line figure that even high-octane growth stocks would salivate over.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, Endeavour reported $85.4 million in operating cash flow in Q2 alone despite the softer quarter, which translated to 49% growth year-over-year. Year-to-date, operating cash flow is up 115% year-over-year to $183.4 million, and given the higher gold price, we should pass FY2019 operating cash flow in just the first nine months of this year. These are incredible growth metrics. It's important to note that this is occurring with minimal contribution from the high-grade and low-cost Boungou Mine acquired in the Semafo transaction. As Endeavour noted, Boungou is expected to restart in Q4, so we might only see two months of production running at full capacity here. Therefore, while some investors might be hung on the Q2 results, Endeavour is going to be a completely different company in the next twelve months, and one that is capable of generating over $480 million in operating cash flow in FY2021.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, with the investment phase now complete after years of growth through acquisition and a transition to cash flow in place, the balance sheet continues to improve. As we can see above, net debt improved by $187 million year-over-year to $473 million, and we should see Endeavour net-cash positive by the end of Q1 2021. The company has noted that it plans to pay a dividend once it moves to net-cash positive, yet another reason Endeavour 2.0 (post-Semafo) is an entirely different company than what we saw in Q2 2020.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Fortunately, for investors, the technical picture corroborates this view, with the stock emerging from a multi-year base earlier this year. This is a very bullish development long term as I have not seen many multi-year breakouts that fizzle out after a few months. Instead, they typically have a relentless bid underneath them, as even in a sector that's spent years consolidating, it's hard to find breakouts of this size. Based on the fact that we have robust revenue growth, continued margin expansion, and Endeavour's recent graduation to the 1-million ounce producer status, we certainly have a catalyst for this move higher.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Africa is not the best operating jurisdiction in the world, which may be contributing to Endeavour's discount, I continue to see the stock as significantly undervalued below C$35.50. This is especially true when we consider the company's massive organic growth pipeline, which could propel them towards becoming a 1.35 million-ounce producer by FY2024. Based on the company's diverse portfolio of production assets, industry-leading costs, and solid track record, I remain long and raise my 12-month target price to C$42.25. Therefore, I would view any pullbacks as low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDVMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.