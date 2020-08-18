EURN has done an excellent job of navigating these markets. During 2020, they have strengthened their balance sheet, paid significant dividends, and are repurchasing shares at a clear discount to NAV.

This is the first in a series of five reports which will highlight the top opportunities. This report covers Euronav (EURN), a pureplay with the largest US-listed crude tanker fleet.

Shipping stocks have largely sat out the entire market recovery even as rates have remained strong and long-term fundamentals are solid.

Maritime Shipping Series Review

I recently published a sector overview suggesting the maritime shipping sector is the best post COVID-19 opportunity. That update listed five top buying opportunities from five different segments of shipping and highlighted the broad 'catch up trade' opportunity in this sector, which has been completely left behind by the market's resurgence from April through August. I recommend a review of the original report (webinar video also included), but this chart below does an excellent job of showing the significant lag this sector has suffered since March.

Source: Chart by Value Investor's Edge, quotes by Google Finance: 20 August

This report is the first in a series of five which will highlight individual opportunities in greater detail. In the following update, I will highlight Euronav (EURN), the largest US-listed crude tanker pureplay. Other top opportunities, in order of current upside, which will be covered in upcoming reports:

LNG Sector: Flex LNG (FLNG), Fair Value: $12.00 (106% Upside)

(FLNG), Fair Value: $12.00 (106% Upside) LPG Sector: Dorian LPG (LPG), Fair Value: $18.00 (97% Upside)

(LPG), Fair Value: $18.00 (97% Upside) Containerships: Global Ship Lease (GSL), Fair Value: $9.00 (60% Upside)

(GSL), Fair Value: $9.00 (60% Upside) Dry Bulk: Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Fair Value: $10.00 (36% Upside)

Euronav Overview

Image Credit: Euronav IR

Euronav (EURN) is a crude tanker pureplay with the largest US-listed fleet. EURN is the most conservatively operated firm compared to its peers and boasts the strongest corporate governance in the industry. During weaker cycles, EURN has repeatedly called for industry consolidation and a restraint on new orders while also keeping their balance sheet in excellent condition, setting an example that unfortunately has not always been followed by all others. EURN has one of the lowest levels of financial leverages in the maritime shipping sector, and even after paying $236 million in dividends in June, they still have more than $1B in liquidity.

EURN’s owns or directly controls 71 net vessels (including four newbuilds delivering between October 2020 and February 2021, seven leased vessels, and 50% ownership in two older Suezmaxes that were purchased in a JV with affiliates of Ridgebury Tankers and clients of Tufton Oceanic). They also own a 50% stake in an FSO joint-venture with International Seaways (INSW). This FSO JV has long-term contracted revenue through 2022 and they expect to receive eventual renewals at similar EBITDA levels lasting through at least 2032. This JV provides very stable cash-flows and about $4 million in net income every quarter, regardless of how the tanker market is performing. Euronav also owns the only two ULCC vessels in the world (3M barrel crude oil capacity compared to a VLCC which stores 2M); one is currently on a crude oil storage lease and the other one is storing compliant bunker fuel.

Most importantly, EURN has done an excellent job balancing their capital allocation over the past year. They've reduced their total debt, paid a series of massive dividends, acquired four resale vessels, and repurchased $75M of shares during June and July. These moves further enhance long-term shareholder value since EURN is able to acquire shares at a discount to net asset value ("NAV"). EURN has already announced another $25M in repurchases through the end of Q3 as part of their shareholder return policy.

Source: Euronav, Q2-20 Presentation, Slide 5

Following the latest confirmed repurchase in early August, EURN has about 206.7M net shares outstanding for a market capitalization of about $2.1B.

The rest of this report will review Euronav's latest Q2-20 earnings results along with sector-specific market commentary and valuation estimates.

Q2-20 Earnings: Solid Performance

Note: This review was originally prepared as part of our earnings season coverage at Value Investor's Edge. This update covers EURN's earnings report, along with their earnings presentation, and the conference call transcript. Euronav has also recently uploaded a full-length Investor Presentation.

Euronav produced another solid quarterly report for Q2-20. Specifically, EURN reported a VLCC spot TCE of $81,500/day for Q2-20 (in-line with our estimate of $81k/day), but their Suezmax performance of $60,750/day was a complete blowout (easily surpassed our $48k/day estimate)! This was an unbelievable finish to the second half of their Suezmax rates: since they had guided 57% Suezmax fixed at $65.4k/day, this means they ultimately secured $54.6k/day for the back of the quarter, beating index averages by nearly $20k/day!

Euronav has easily outperformed all other Suezmax peers during 2020 and this performance was very clear in Q2-20. As mentioned above, their spot results were nearly $61k/day, which easily exceeded the Q2-20 results of $48k/day from Nordic American Tankers (NAT), $46.5k/day from Teekay Tankers (TNK), and $44k/day from Diamond S (DSSI).

Demurrage Helped Generate Outsized Gains

The only way this would have been achievable is through massive levels of demurrage and similar types of voyage extensions. This significant beat also extended to their Q3-20 fixture guidance, which also exceeded peers in the Suezmax segment ($26k from DSSI, $25k from TNK, no disclosure from NAT):

These are very strong rates for Q3-20. I had previously expected around $35k/day run-rates for VLCC and I hadn't posted an official Suezmax guide (our analytics platform suggests $20k or less for Q3). To call EURN's Q3 fixture guidance a 'beat' is an understatement- this was a blowout!

Source: Euronav, Q2-20 Earnings Presentation, Slide 4

Massive Shareholder Returns & Management Alignment

The Euronav conference call Q&A was quite bullish. Management is clearly aligned here and believes in the long-term value of the company unlike some other shipping firms which are too scared to act to repurchase shares. Euronav repurchased $75M worth of shares in June/July, and their latest press release from 4 August boasts internal holdings of 6.1% of shares.

EURN promises a minimum of $25M in additional repurchase by the end of Q3 as part of their capital returns from Q2 profits. I've confirmed with CEO Hugo De Stoop that this is indeed a minimum and does not include any potential returns allocated from expected Q3-20 profits. I had previously expected Q3-earnings per share to be about $0.00, but given their strong guide, it looks closer to a $0.20-$0.30 range.

EURN has demonstrated a considerable commitment to both returning capital to shareholders while also ensuring net growth/renewal of the fleet and a reduction of debt. With proper balance sheet management and alignment of interests, management really can do 'all-of-the-above' to reward shareholders and doesn't have to be forced into choosing between efficient capital allocation and ensuring ample liquidity.

Unfortunately for the industry, EURN is one of the few firms doing things correctly in the sector; however, this provides a fortunate opportunity for shareholders to align themselves with the best management team. Despite doing everything correctly, EURN still trades at a clear discount to NAV due to the market's disdain for anything maritime-related.

Likely Q3-20 Return?

I expect between $0.20-$0.30 for Q3-20 EPS at this time. The midpoint of this range ($0.25 EPS) at EURN's declared 80% payout range is $0.20/sh. Whether or not EURN does additional repurchases will likely depend on the strength of share pricing. If shares are weak (<$10) and rates aren't horrendous (i.e. cash flow negative), I expect at least half of this amount (around $25M) will go to additional repurchases. If shares are stronger ($11+) and/or rates are abysmal, then we're more likely to see just the regular dividend of $0.15-$0.20.

Keep in mind that EURN's official policy of 80% earnings payout is a minimum level of returns and management has often stated/confirmed that if anything they believe their balance sheet leverage is too low. If we include EURN's joint-venture equity, then their net debt-to-assets ("D/A") leverage is already less than 30%. Deleveraging is not a requirement, nor should it be a priority here. Meanwhile, liquidity is a whopping $1.1B (over $5/sh).

Challenging Near-Term Outlook

Euronav management has always presented a balanced view on market fundamentals and they clearly acknowledge the challenges in the current situation. Euronav provided a 61-slide "Investor Deck" alongside earnings, which I highly recommend reviewing. In this investor update, they directly acknowledge that bullish floating storage forecasts did not materialize as current data clearly reflects a much lower storage volume than expected.

Original forecasts, provided by Clarksons, were for a peak in July, when the actual peak was in May as a result of global oil dynamics. The drawdown rate has been slower than expected (interesting m/m increase into July), but this was moreso due to port congestion and other logistical delays.

Source: Euronav, August 2020 Presentation, Slide 46

EURN has also updated their popular 'stoplight chart' to include the pressures from weaker global demand and much lower global supply. On the plus-side, global order volumes remain anemic.

Source: Euronav, Q2-20 Earnings Presentation, Slide 13

Furthermore, EURN acknowledges the largest challenge to the bullish long-term demand thesis, which is slumping US export projections, which reduces the odds of massive ton-mile growth into 2022.

Growth is still expected from West-of-Suez, but moreso from Brazil, Norway, and Canada with the US remaining highly uncertain. Upticks/recovery in AG exports is expected to be about half of the growth through 2022.

Source: Euronav, August 2020 Presentation, Slide 17

Challenging US Oil Backdrop

The balance of US exports is going to highly depend upon the US oil pricing per the WTI benchmark. Sub-$40 means likely declines, $40-$50 is likely flattish, and we need $50-$60+ to really fuel strong growth. The current WTI futures curve is mid- to upper-$40s until hitting $50+ in 2027. Unless this entire curve moves upwards (it has already moved nearly $10/bbl) another $5-$10/bbl, a return to US export growth looks less likely.

YTD US oil stock data, provided by the Energy Information Administration, highlights the massive build in domestic crude and product stocks. Until these stocks can return to a more balanced level, pricing will be pressured.

Source: Energy Information Administration

As evidenced by 2018-2019, the total stocks don't need to massively decline (they held around 1.9B barrels while oil pricing was decent), but we do need to see a return to consistent weekly draws to improve market sentiment.

We hit the first of these draws in early-July and weekly oil balances have been choppy since. We'll need to see a 'post-COVID' economic recovery for these stocks to recover in the bullish way (i.e. stocks declining due to rapidly increasing demand as opposed to declining production). Source: Energy Information Administration

Incredibly Bullish Supply-Side

Without a question, the short- and medium-term demand projections are getting pressured. However, I believe this is already reflected in vessel valuations and is significantly overstated in equity market discounts. Those who are bearish on crude tankers are completely ignoring the best supply-side dynamics in modern history as well as ongoing regulatory pressures.

As Euronav notes, the combined orderbook is at a 23-year low.

Source: Euronav, August 2020 Presentation, Slide 22

In addition to the low orderbook, the overall fleet age profile is the oldest it has been since 2002.

Source: Euronav, August 2020 Presentation, Slide 10

When we combine the low orderbook, high average fleet age, regulatory pressures (BWTS & IMO 2020), and pressure against newbuilds due to IMO 2030 uncertainty- this is easily the best crude tanker supply-side setup in modern history.

Focus Question Review

The following section reviews the original 'focus questions' we previously outlined at Value Investor's Edge as part of our exclusive Q2-20 crude tanker earnings season coverage. I've now added additional notes as part of this latest public update.

Q3-20 Fixture Guidance? When DHT provided its business update on Jun 25th , they provided some color on their Q3 fixtures with 18% of their spot days at an average rate of $61.8k. Since then, rates have continued much lower so any color provided by EURN on how they are doing with their spot days (with a larger percentage) would be helpful. OET has shared 62% fixed at $51k, but I don’t expect EURN to match that performance. My best guess would be about 65% fixed around $35kpd.

Q2-20 Answer: EURN blew out our expectations by sharing 48% of both VLCC and Suezmax fixed at $60.3k and $36.5k/day respectively. This compares to a reasonable prior expectation of about $35k and $20k. The bulk of this beat was due to extended demurrage, which is clearly winding down; however, we already have a high enough percentage fixed to guarantee a significant beat of our prior Q3-20 expectations (we estimated about $0.00 EPS prior to this report, now looking for $0.20-$0.30).

Fuel Writedown? VLSFO storage plans? As has been stated, EURN is managed in a very conservative way. Will management decide to take the write-down to more appropriately represent their balance sheet assets and trim the dividend a bit? In the end it would result in a reduction of $0.1 in shareholder remuneration (pretty small when we are talking about a dividend around 80 cents). Furthermore, I’m curious to see if EURN will finally empty their second ULCC and attempt to place it on a long-term bunker or crude storage contract.

Q2-20 Answer: Euronav still doesn't have a super clear plan on their VLSFO storage and their utilization of their two ULCCs has been a much less stellar spot in their otherwise phenomenal 2020 execution. EURN still has a $131M bunker inventory carried on the balance sheet. It's possible there won't be a meaningful write-down and this approach was clearly better than installing scrubbers; however, I'd prefer a winddown of what is otherwise turning into a bit of a distraction at this point.

More repurchases? Cutting into the dividend funds? EURN has recently stepped up to the plate significantly with repurchases. Will they continue to allocate funds in this manner if share prices remain weak? Any commentary or guidance on desired levels of share float? Additionally, will these repurchases reduced future funds for dividends, or will these purely be additional capital outlays with the full 80% of EPS still available for dividends?

Q2-20 Answer: EURN continued to repurchase massively into early-August, hitting $75M over the summer. They've pledged another $25M prior to the end of Q3-20, so there's a clear commitment to this initiative. EURN has split the difference on their dividend, cutting the payout split to $0.47/sh for Q2 (ex-div 18 August, payable 28 August). I believe this is a very reasonable approach, but it's possible some investors would have preferred more income. Q1 and Q2 payouts alone now equate to $1.28/sh, making EURN the most generous shipper by far.

Any additional charter coverage? EURN has used the strength we witnessed in the tanker market to lock in some time charters. In their 13 May presentation, Euronav stated they had fixed 19% of their available days between Q2 and Q4 on time charters. Have they increased this percentage? Will they provide any context on the duration and rates of this charters?

Q2-20 Answer: EURN has not achieved meaningful charter cover for the rest of 2020, with just 19% coverage disclosed alongside Q2-20 results. In hindsight, it might have been nice to see this closer to 40-50% levels, but then again their blended spot performance in Q1, Q2, and Q3E has exceeded the bulk of most reasonable time-charters. With performance this incredible, we need to be careful not to miss the forest for the trees.

Euronav Share Valuation

If we value EURN at their current net asset value ("NAV") and account for expected Q3-20 cash flow generation, we land just shy of $14/sh for shares. This is prior to adding any additional premiums for their best-in-class management or adding any meaningful contract optionality values for their FSO joint-venture. If we adjust for the upcoming $0.47/sh dividend, we end up with a reasonable 'fair value estimate' of $13.50/sh.

Tanker Asset Pressure?

Tanker asset valuations are likely to face some additional pressure in the near-future, but keep in mind most of this pressure is expected on the oldest tonnage (15-20+). EURN has a far more modern fleet on average and has done an excellent job of fleet renewal/rationalization over the past two years.

As shown below, EURN has divested 7 vessels aged 10-19 years since Nov18.

Source: VesselsValue, Euronav S&P Vessels

EURN's average remaining VLCC age is 6-years although they do have a much older Suezmax fleet on average (11-years). EURN has 0 VLCCs and 5 Suezmaxes which are aged 15 years or older.

Since peaking in late-April at $3.95B according to VesselsValue, EURN's fleet has already dropped 13% to $3.44B. I have previously forecast an average fleet drop of 10-20% by YE20 in our models/targets, so this modulation is within expectations.

Conclusion & Fair Value Estimate: $13.50/sh

I believe crude tankers provide a very promising long-term investment case despite some near-term turbulence as the market normalizes into mid-2021. Euronav is not the cheapest tanker firm in the sector, but they are by far the best managed and the best all-around choice for someone looking for a longer-term holding in the sector.

EURN has continued to prove their superiority with their excellent Q2 results along with a huge beat on Q3 fixture guidance. I have recently reiterated my 'fair value estimate' of $13.50/sh, which is roughly equivalent to current adj. NAV as their upcoming dividend is paid out (ex-dividend 18 August, payable on 28 August) and is rapidly replaced by operating cash. The remaining $25M of repurchases will have further accretive impacts to forward NAV/sh.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN, DSSI, TNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.