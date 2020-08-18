However, the U.S. rig count may have reached the trough, and is likely to improve from here.

NBR's Short-Term Outlook Has Not Improved

Operationally, Nabors Industries (NBR) has two primary headwinds: day rate in the U.S. onshore and the prospect of sharply lower drilling activity in some of its key international operations, including Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Colombia. Because international businesses account for more than half of its top-line, I think its operating margin will decline in the short term, which will also keep returns from the stock price depressed. In the past year, the stock underperformed (53% down) the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) (39% down), which reflects the acute weakness in the drilling industry.

On the other hand, the crude oil price has stabilized over the past couple of months, which had a calming effect on the U.S. drilling industry. Over the medium term, NBR's super-spec AC rigs may find more takers in the supermajor community. With various cost reduction measures, including dividend suspension, in place, the company can improve free cash flow generation. Given the considerable debt load and a high leverage ratio, steady FCF will be essential to lower the financial risks in the medium-to-long term. Investors might want to stay away from the stock until the company cleans up the balance sheet.

The Industry Challenge And Drilling Outlook

In the international market, NBR sees headwinds in Colombia and Venezuela as the political climate and its impact on the economy have been adverse. The U.S. sanctions in Venezuela have been particularly disruptive to the energy companies. Even more concerning could be the drop in drilling activity in Saudi Arabia due to the demand-supply mismatch. The company faces suspension of many rigs until the year-end. In Kazakhstan, too, a couple of its rig contracts have been terminated in Q2.

On the other hand, its management believes that the planned activity reduction in the U.S. onshore is virtually over by now, although no recent developments suggest a turnaround anytime soon. The EIA expects a 25% upside in the crude oil price in 2021. In Q2 2020, NBR's average rigs working in the U.S. weakened, falling by 34% compared to Q1. Its rig count in Canada decreased more dramatically (87% down) during this period. International rig count, however, was relatively steady in Q2.

So, NBR anticipates a modest increase in working rates in drilling in the U.S. onshore in 2H 2020, while the E&P spending will make a comeback in 2021, which can accelerate the recovery. However, the management expects growth will be restricted in the premium, high-spec rigs, while the legacy and traditional mechanical rigs will find little takers. Only operators having the capability to run low-cost rigs and the ability to generate free cash flow will thrive in this environment.

In Q3, its average rig count may remain resilient, dropping by only two-to-three rigs. It also expects the daily rig margin to range between $9,000 to $9,500 range, which would be an 11% decline compared to Q2. Lower day rigs and an increase in rig operating expenses will combine up to eat away the rig margin in Q3. The U.S. onshore industry has shrunk by 49% since Q1, while NBR's rig count was down by 34% during the same period. The company estimates its market share increased from 18% at the end of February to 25% in recent times. By offering high-quality rig, it may continue to lead the market if the crude oil price stays above $40.

In the international market, NBR's turnaround plan includes adding rigs in regions which are growing, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, as well as offshore Mexico. The company has a joint venture with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), knows as SANAD. In Q2, its international rig count was 82.4, down marginally from Q1. Daily gross margin was ~$13,000, which was ~8% lower compared to 2019-end. In Q3 2020, it expects EBITDA to decline as its international rig count can decrease by 11, and pricing weakens in some international geographies. Much of the rig count fall is expected to occur in Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Colombia.

Focus On Digital

In the digital portfolio, it has recently added RigCLOUD, which streams real-time drilling data from the edge devices to the cloud. Plus, the company is integrating well site services, wellbore placement, and tubular running. All these technological advances will help NBR gain further market share in the industry. In the changed circumstances, when the health protocols are strictly maintained, operators would be keen to lean on automation and the digital drive to perform their operations.

U.S. Onshore: Outlook and Recent Performance

Although the U.S. onshore rig count fell, the lower cost of operations led to a higher margin in Q2. An increased number of stacked but contracted rigs led to the margin improvement as lower expenses outweighed the reduced day rates. The company did experience pricing erosion due to the rig oversupply, but targeted cost initiatives offset the impact. In Q2, the company's U.S. Drilling rig count decreased by 34% on average compared to Q2 2020. Revenues from U.S. Drilling decreased by 37% in Q2 compared to Q1.

In my previous article, I discussed the cost reduction initiatives. In Q2, the company targeted $11 million in additional savings and fixed costs to take the overall savings to $96 million. These measures, along with dividend suspension and capex reductions would total more than $220 million in savings, which the company can utilize toward free cash flow generation and net debt reduction.

International Operations: Analyzing Performance And Outlook

In Q3, NBR's management expects a reduction in average rig count and a decline in adjusted EBITDA in its international operations. The company's international drilling activity outperformed the industry. From Q1 to Q2, while 278 rigs were retired (26% down) in the industry, the company lost only 5% of its international rigs in this period. In Q2, its revenues from International Drilling (excluding Canada) decreased by 11% compared to a quarter ago. During the quarter, the average margin per day increased to $14,091, but this included some unusual benefits.

Capex And FCF

In H1 2020, NBR's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $202 million, which was a decrease (25% down) compared to a year ago, due primarily to a year-over-year revenue decline in the past year. In H1 2020, the company's capex declined by 61% compared to a year ago. Lower capex offset the fall in CFO. So, and the company produced a significantly positive free cash flow in H1 2020. In FY2020, it plans to reduce the year-over-year capex by 44% compared to FY2019. Its debt-to-equity (or leverage) is much higher (2.17x) than many of its peers (HP, PTEN, and PDS). Although it has no short-term debt repayment, the significant contractual obligations over the medium term increase its financial risks.

On May 5, 2020, it adopted a shareholder rights plan, which will become exercisable if the ownership of 4.9% or more of its outstanding common shares become subject to acquisition. Such poison pills or takeover defense mechanisms are typically not viewed positively by investors when the takeover threat recedes.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, rig count, and NBR's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous four-quarter trend. I think long and short trend factors will have equal weight in the next two years. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next couple of years. It can improve sharply in 2023 and steady at that level afterward.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $2.52 billion and $3.38 billion. The trailing-12-month (or TTM) revenue falls within this range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on the same regression models and using the average forecast revenues for the next two years, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline in the next twelve months (or NTM). In 2022, too, the model suggests the company's EBITDA will decrease, while in 2023, it will reverse the trend and then steady at that level afterward.

I have calculated the EV using the forward multiple and NBR's past EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the past average multiple (7.2x since 2015) is higher (51% upside) compared to the returns potential (11% downside) using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (6.7x). In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect negative returns (34% downside) from the stock. I think the stock has a slightly negative bias in the short term. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

NBR's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than peers, which would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (4.9x) is higher than its peers' (HP, PTEN, and PDS) average of 4.3x.

What's The Take On NBR?

Nabors will hold onto its forte of offering super-spec AC rigs and combined it with offering various digital and automation tools to derive higher revenue and margin. While the strategy has been useful in the U.S., keeping in mind the changing nature of the industry, it may have been partially counterproductive in the international market. On top of that, the day rate in the U.S. onshore kept doggedly low, which will keep the margin depressed in the short term.

With international operations accounting for 55% of its revenues and rising, the current weakness in some of the geographies, which were earlier perceived to be growth drivers, will give NBR a body blow in Q3. Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Colombia are cases in this regard. Prudent capital management and fall in energy demand caused many national oil companies in these regions to re-strategize.

Despite the headwinds, I think NBR is not far from a turnaround. The drilling industry is gradually stabilizing, as is the crude oil price. It has been exercising various cost reduction measures for the past few quarters, including capex reduction and dividend suspension. Increasing free cash flow can be essential for the company, especially when it has a huge debt load and a high leverage ratio compared to some of its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.