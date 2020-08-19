Cannabis Industry Just Needs Capital (Podcast)

We're in a 'small business crisis' - now is the time to pick up distressed assets.
Matt Hawkins, founder of Entourage Effect Capital, joins the show to discuss opportunities for distressed investing, why this time has been great for the cannabis industry and drifting towards real growth opportunities in edibles and liquids.
We also talk legalization as the next big wave, why flower isn't going anywhere, creating scale with new investments, politicization of safe banking and toxic optimism.
Matt Hawkins is the founder and managing principal of Entourage Effect Capital, a private equity firm focused specifically on investing in the legalized cannabis industry. Prior to that he was a partner and president of a private real estate investment company and has extensive background in turnaround management and private equity.
Topics include:
- 4:50 - Matt has been investing in cannabis industry since 2014, and was in private equity for 25 years. Took a chance after some states began legalizing cannabis as an investor in the burgeoning sector. After 70 investments, now raising for their third fund.
- 6:30 - They were early investors in GTI (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC). Invested a lot in cultivation at the start. What's remained throughout is betting on management teams - when industry was first starting out had to look at their track record before they started in cannabis sector.
- 9:00 - We're now in 'small business crisis' so it's the time to pick up distressed assets, which is business model of some cannabis companies. Level of capital available to industry has been difficult but pandemic has ironically been great for the industry. Before COVID, was hard for some companies to access capital but since pandemic some companies have moved closer or to profitability and have easier access to capital. The industry isn't in distress, it just needs capital and it will be that way until cannabis gets legalized at federal level (or quasi-federal) and institutionalized capital begins to play in the market.
- 14:00 - Recent surge in some cannabis stocks - those that were smart about accessing capital are now in a good position. The companies using high-yield debt are now having to pay the piper and that's the big difference between those doing well now and those not.
- 18:00 - To be a widespread cannabis investor, you have to play in the ancillary arena. Matt's firm invested across tech, biosynthesis, genetics, equipment - haven't invested in blockchain related companies as it's outside area of expertise, and need to make sure the deal is right before just investing in an area of the sector because it looks good. Security aspect of ancillaries might not be around as industry matures and becomes legal. So banking solutions and different types of payment processing and security measures will change once big banks are involved. They don't invest in things that have a short shelf-life. More interested in long-term value.
- 21:00 - Genetics space - probably got ahead of themselves when they made the investment as it will continue to take a long time for that part of the industry to figure itself out. Smart people are cloning vegetables and can likely add value to cannabis industries and once the ConAgras of the world come into the space, hopeful they'll be invested in the companies bought up.
- 24:00 - Not a creation of a market - it's a conversion of one. Illicit market was huge, met families early on that were hugely successful for generations pre-states going legal. Black market less popular during pandemic, even in California, because of health and safety. Further legalization means explosive growth. Essential status during Covid has been huge for industry.
- 29:00 - Safe Banking Act likely to get through Senate before any version of the States Act would. Matt was against using Safe Banking Act in the third package of stimulus bill because it shouldn't be used as a pawn. It should stand on its own as a law - shouldn't be politicized. Won't happen until after the election - at the earliest realistically won't happen until Spring. But it will happen, it's just a matter of when.
- 31:30 - Matt not a fan of IIPR's business model - any time you bundle a bunch of public equities that the public can buy on their own, lessens the value level.
- 33:00 - How Covid is affecting the industry. Missing conference life in the cannabis industry - what makes the industry a community. Difficulty also in raising money during this time - without face to face time it's next to impossible. Matt prides himself on being one of the capital supporters of the industry and if he has difficulty raising money it's a domino effect on the rest of the industry.
- 37:00 - Economically, there are now opportunities for distressed investing across all sectors. More downside to some of those distressed assets in other sectors than it is for cannabis industry. Companies that have massive debt and revenue and profitability shrinkage in other sectors require real special situation investors. Cannabis companies are valued a lot lower than where they should be and a whole new wave of investors are reaping the benefits. Prior to legalization is the best time to be investing.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.