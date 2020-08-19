Cannabis Industry Just Needs Capital (Podcast)

Summary

We're in a 'small business crisis' - now is the time to pick up distressed assets.

Matt Hawkins, founder of Entourage Effect Capital, joins the show to discuss opportunities for distressed investing, why this time has been great for the cannabis industry and drifting towards real growth opportunities in edibles and liquids.

We also talk legalization as the next big wave, why flower isn't going anywhere, creating scale with new investments, politicization of safe banking and toxic optimism.