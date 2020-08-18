KAZ Minerals PLC (KZMYF) CEO Andrew Southam on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCPK:KZMYF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2020 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Southam - Chief Executive Officer

John Hadfield - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Major - UBS

Dan Shaw - Morgan Stanley

Edward Sterck - BMO

James Bell - RBC

Amos Fletcher - Barclays

Jatinder Goel - BNP

Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank

Yuriy Vlasov - Sova Capital

Luke Nelson - JPMorgan

Andrew Southam

Today we're going to present KAZ Minerals' Results for the First Half of 2020. I'm Andrew Southam, CEO and I'm joined by John Hadfield, our CFO.

These results were achieved in the face of unprecedented challenges, challenges we met through the dedication and commitment of our staff and contractors. We successfully maintained output during the first half and have continued to do so in the year-to-date. In times of uncertainty, people instinctively want to be with their families. Our camp-based staff supported us, by agreeing to remain on-site during extended rotations and our entire workforce stayed focused on safety and on achieving the results that are being presented today.

Irrespective of COVID-19, KAZ Minerals has had a good first half of the year. We grew copper output from 148 to 154 kilotonnes, a 4% increase period-on-period. Gold production rose by 25% to 110,000 ounces. Both of our main sulfide plants at Aktogay and Bozshakol operated a design ore throughput over the period.

Demand weakness in the first half led to the copper price averaging just over $5,500, 11% below the prior year period. Our financial results have also been impacted by finished goods build-up in the second quarter, as we sold seven kilotonnes less copper than we produced. We have, however, maintained a high level of profitability with EBITDA of $559 million at a margin of 56%, only 3% below the prior year period.

Our structural low-cost advantages, supported by a weaker tenge, led to a reduced gross cash cost and a net cash cost for the group of just $0.68 per pound. This continues to position KAZ Minerals amongst the lowest-cost copper companies globally. Free cash flow, which excludes expansionary capital expenditure rose by 38% to $251 million. We have declared an interim dividend of $0.04 per share.

In the period, we have continued to progress our near-term growth project of the Aktogay expansion and our longer-term growth project of Baimskaya in Russia. Our performance in the first half has left us well positioned to achieve our full year guidance for all metals.

As a mining company, safety and health is central to everything that we do. KAZ Minerals is on a long-term trend of reducing fatalities. However, I am very disappointed to report that we had three fatalities to date this year at the underground mines in the East region. We are committed to implementing the necessary cultural change to eliminate fatalities from our business.

In the East region, we have a ground control safety improvement program running, which covers risk assessments, equipment, procedures, supervision and culture and it is pleasing that the severity of incidents in this area has greatly reduced. In the first half, COVID-19 has been a major workplace safety challenge and we took a number of measures to protect our people, of which I will speak more of in a moment.

In circumstances with uncertainty, staff shortages and in some areas in extended rotations, I'm very pleased that our people remained absolutely focused on working safely. Early in the outbreak, we introduced measures to prevent the spread of infection to protect our workforce and sites. Aktogay and Bozshakol are both camp-based sites. And in late March, we made the decision to close site access.

This meant no arrivals were permitted on to sites for approximately two months, extending the rotations of the staff working at that point. This gave us time to establish our own procedures, so that we could safely reopen the sites. We set up sections of the accommodation camps as isolation areas, we secured COVID-19 testing capability and we planned for the introduction of longer rotations going forward. These measures meant that we were able to safely restart rotations at the end of May. In July, we have established our own PCR testing laboratory on the Aktogay site.

The cost of these measures in first half was approximately $15 million and if sustained over the full year, we expect them to cost around $30 million. Many of our suppliers have been impacted in some way by COVID-19 and we worked with them as part of a detailed risk assessment exercise. We encourage suppliers to hold inventory in-country or better still on our sites. Where real challenges existed, we identified alternative sources and we have raised inventory levels for specific items that we believe are most at risk.

Over the first half, KAZ Minerals has delivered for its stakeholders. We have taken measures to protect the health, and welfare of our staff, maintained head count and the salaries of our workforce. We have sustained output at our operations and paid taxes. We have recognized the difficulties faced by the vulnerable in the communities of our countries of operation. And provided support to them.

We have supplied the material our customers require. And we paid the 2019 final dividend of $0.08 per share. At Aktogay we have reported copper production of 68 kilotonnes, 12 kilotonnes from oxide ore, and 56 kilotonnes from the sulphide plant. We did guide a copper grade reduction in 2020.

And that together with temporarily lower recoveries in the first quarter is why output is below the prior year comparative period. That said, it was an excellent first half performance and Aktogay is now on track, barring material COVID-19 disruption, to achieve the upper end of its copper guidance range.

This slide shows the first heap leach pad, which supplied all the oxide material, in the first half. To give you an idea of scale, you can see a white car circled in the picture. We have placed over 60 million tonnes of oxide ore, in five levels each 13 meters tall. And in the second half, we have begun the irrigation of the second, heap leach pad.

This is the Aktogay pit in August, 130 meters deep now, 2.2 kilometers long and 1.6 kilometers wide. We've been operating here since 2015. And we have an estimated mine life at Aktogay of around 25 years, by which time the pit will be 350 meters deep and approximately three kilometers by two kilometers.

Turning to Bozshakol, we increased copper production by 28%, as ore throughput rose at the clay plant, supported by good grades. We did defer certain maintenance to the second half, to allow contractors to come to site. Gold production was strong, an increase of 40% period-on-period. And we're now indicating that barring potential COVID-19-related disruption, gold should be at the upper end, of guidance.

Here is the Bozshakol open pit, four kilometers long, 800 meters wide. We've taken it down, approximately 140 meters. The remaining mine life is, around 40 years, which will result in a pit 440 meters deep, seven kilometers by 1.5 kilometers. In respect to the East region in Bozymchak, we successfully maintained output over the first half and are now on track to achieve our full year target for ore metals.

Compared to the prior year period, copper and gold output fell by 2%, due to a slight reduction in grade and recovery. Zinc output in particular was higher, as mining activities took place in much, richer sections. After silver output of one million ounces, at the East region, we may slightly exceed the full year guidance we set of 1.8 million ounces.

This slide summarizes our full year production guidance. We are maintaining our group guidance across ore metals, which are for the challenges we have faced, is an excellent position to be in. Within that guidance, we have indicated that Aktogay copper and Bozshakol gold production are likely to be at the top end of their ranges, subject of course to no material COVID-19 disruption.

I'll pass over now to John, who will talk you through, our financial results for the first half.

John Hadfield

Thanks, Andy. I will now talk through, the financials. I'm pleased to report, that KAZ Minerals delivered a strong set of financial results for the first half of 2020, despite the challenging operating environment. The group reported revenues of $991 million 6% lower than the first half of 2019, as an 11% fall in the average copper price in the period was partially offset by a 2% increase in copper sales volumes and 16% higher gold revenues.

This result was driven by an excellent operating performance from the group's assets, in particular at Bozshakol where the copper production increased by 28% and gold production rose by 40%. Group copper sales of 147 kilotonnes, were behind copper production of 154 kilotonnes, due to a build-up of finished goods inventory.

There was also an increase in gold inventory with sales of 99,000 ounces, below production of 110,000 ounces, due to the timing of shipments. EBITDA of $559 million reduced in line with the movements in revenues. And thanks to our consistently low operating costs, the group achieved a competitive EBITDA margin of 56%. The group's net cash cost fell to $0.68 per pound and remains one of the lowest in the sector.

Free cash flow increased to $251 million, as the impact of lower copper prices was offset by a reduction in working capital outflows, compared with the first half of 2019. In the first six months of 2020, net debt increased by $38 million to $2.8 billion, as cash flow from operations supported investments in our growth projects.

In January, the group agreed a refinancing of its PXF facility, which increased in size to $1 billion with an extended repayment profile. The facility was fully drawn in the first quarter. The Board has declared an interim dividend of $0.04 per share taking into account the group's strong operational and financial performance in the first half, its continued investment in growth projects and its flexible dividend policy.

This slide shows the movement in the group's EBITDA compared with the first half of 2019. I will highlight some key variances. Bozshakol delivered higher copper sales volumes, adding $31 million to EBITDA, offsetting an $18 million reduction at Aktogay from lower volumes sold. There was a limited additional cost impact of $3 million as the benefit of a weaker tenge exchange rate was offset by increases in operating costs including those incurred to respond to COVID-19 across the group. The reduction in average copper price had a $94 million adverse impact on EBITDA partially offset by a $27 million increase from byproducts, mainly from gold prices.

Overall, EBITDA of $559 million was recorded in the period, $61 million below the first half of 2019. The group continues to perform well from a cost perspective and had some of the lowest operating costs in the industry. The net cash cost for the group reduced to $0.68 per pound in the first half of 2020 from $0.80 per pound in the prior year comparative period.

Now, turning to the group's operating costs. Aktogay and Bozshakol remain structurally low-cost assets and continue to benefit from low strip ratios, competitive power tariffs, scale economies and good access to water and transport networks. Aktogay reported a gross cash cost of $1.13 per pound at the lower end of its guided range of $1.10 to $1.30 per pound. This was an increase compared with 2019 due to lower sales volumes as expected.

Cost increases were offset by weaker tenge exchange rates in the period and the deferral of nonessential maintenance into the second half of the year. Bozshakol's gross cash cost of $1.20 per pound was beneath our guidance range of $1.30 to $1.50 per pound and significantly below the first half of 2019. The site benefited from higher production and sales with both the sulphide and clay plants operating at full capacity throughout the period. The comparative period in the first half of 2019 include additional costs for the sale of gold inventory brought forward from 2018.

At Bozshakol, an increase in revenues from gold byproducts due to higher prices resulted in a very competitive net cash cost of $0.12 per pound. Whilst we expect the cost of Bozshakol will increase in the second half of the year, as some nonessential maintenance work was deferred into the period. Bozshakol's excellent first half performance has enabled us to reduce its cost guidance by $0.10 per pound to $1.20 to $1.40 per pound.

Moving now to the East region and Bozymchak. The gross cash cost of $2.42 per pound is below our guidance range for the year and only a slight increase compared with the first half of 2019, due to the expected lower sales volumes. The average tenge to dollar exchange rate was 7% weaker in the period, benefiting operating costs at the East region in particular, as it has a higher proportion of local currency costs than our other sites. The site's strong performance in the first half of 2020 has resulted in a $0.10 per pound reduction in our expectations for gross cash costs, which are now guided at $2.50 to $2.70 per pound for the full year.

Net cash costs at the East region and Bozymchak reduced to $0.88 per pound, benefiting from higher gold prices. Overall, the group's gross and net cash costs were $1.37 per pound and $0.68 per pound respectively, both trending lower compared with the first half of 2019. The group remains one of the lowest cost producers of copper globally.

This slide sets out the movement in the group's net debt. The group's net debt totaled $2.8 billion at 30th of June 2020, an increase of $38 million compared with the balance of the 2019 year-end. I'll give some further details on the key items.

The group recorded a $53 million working capital outflow in the period, which included a $60 million impact from changes in inventory arising from $33 million of additional raw materials, reflecting measures taken to stockpile critical spreads and consumables as well as the deferral of some nonessential maintenance as a result of COVID-19.

In addition, there was a $21 million increase in finished goods inventory at Bozshakol and Aktogay reflecting the timing of sales. Prepayments also increased mainly due to net VAT paid, which is being recovered through a combination of offsets and refund.

In the first half of the year, $72 million was recovered via offset and resulted in lower income tax and MAT payments. There's also a partial offset from beneficial movements in trade receivables and payables, which reflect the timing of sales and payments.

Sustaining capital of $61 million compares to full year guidance of $170 million with forecast spend now weighted towards the second half of the year. Expansionary capital expenditure of $252 million primarily reflects investments of $149 million into the Aktogay II project and $74 million into Baimskaya.

This slide summarizes the group's liquidity position. The group had gross liquid funds of $1.1 billion and undrawn facilities of over $200 million at 30th of June 2020, a significant increase compared with the 2019 year-end. The $1 billion PXF refinancing was completed in January 2020 with the funds fully drawn during the first quarter.

The facility provided the group with a net increase in liquidity of $700 million with improvements to certain terms. Repayments under the new facility commenced in January 2021, deferring repayments by approximately one year.

The variable range of interest margin was reduced compared with the previous agreement and is currently at LIBOR plus 2.5%. The maturity profile was expanded by 3.5 years to December 2024 with two extension options to December 2025 or December 2026.

Turning now to the financial guidance for 2020. In respect of gross cash costs, following the excellent first half performance of Bozshakol as well as the East region and Bozymchak, we have lowered our 2020 guidance by $0.10 per pound for both sites.

Bozshakol gross cash cost is now gathered at $1.20 to $1.40 per pound and East region and Bozymchak is guided at $2.50 to $2.70 per pound. The full year cost guidance for Aktogay is unchanged and remains at $1.10 to $1.30 per pound.

For sustaining CapEx, guidance across the group remains unchanged and we expect that spend will be weighted towards the second half of the year. And finally, for expansionary CapEx, the group's updated guidance for expansionary CapEx is $585 million within the previously guided range of $545 million to $595 million.

Following spend of $149 million in the first half full year expenditure on Aktogay II, is now forecast to be around $300 million at the low end of the previously guided range of $300 million to $350 million.

The results of the Baimskaya feasibility study are expected by the end of 2020. The Board has approved an additional $40 million to enable the project team to progress detailed engineering in respect of completed sections of the Bankable Feasibility Study. Baimskaya guidance is, therefore, increased by $40 million to $190 million for 2020. Guidance for the other projects remains unchanged.

That concludes my review of the group's financials, and I will now hand over to Andy, who will talk through the group's Aktogay II and Baimskaya growth projects.

Andrew Southam

Turning to the Aktogay expansion project. To recap, as many of you will know, Aktogay II is a $1.2 billion project to double sulphide ore processing from 25 million to 50 million tonnes per annum with first copper production in late 2021.

The project adds in the region of 80 kilotonnes of annual copper output at a net cash cost of $1.00 to $1.20 per pound. As the project is a carbon copy of the already delivered Bozshakol and Aktogay I sulphide plants, we view it as a lower-risk growth project.

We issued an update on the project in April. Whilst, we were successful in not suspending work in the first half, following a view of progress to-date including the near-term impact of restrictions getting contractors to-site, we indicated that first production was likely to be in late 2021 towards the end of the guided period for startup. The overall project budget of $1.2 billion is unchanged. However today we are guiding spend in 2020 of circa $300 million against the previous indication of $300 million to $350 million.

During the first half the SAG Mills and the Ball Mills have all been set on their bearings and we are now in the process of installing the gearless mill drives as can be seen here in the photo on the right. We have completed the construction of the necessary power tie-ins for the new facility and we expect these will be energized in the second half. Half of the new permanent camp is complete.

As part of the Aktogay expansion, we are upgrading the mining fleet haul trucks from Caterpillar 785 to 793s moving us from 140 tonne capacity trucks to 240 tonne. This will drive lower mining costs in the future and we have continued to take delivery of the new mining fleet in the period. This is an external view of the new concentrated building for Aktogay II and you can see Aktogay I in the background.

The areas still under construction in the foreground of the picture are the high-pressure grinding rollers and the pebble circuit conveyors. This is a picture inside the new concentrated building taken a couple of weeks ago when we just started to install the gearless mill drives.

The large mill at the front is the SAG Mill and in the center of the picture are the two Ball Mills. We have had some issues getting access to the site for vendor representatives from overseas. We have found ways to work around these to an extent using country -- in-country representatives or video feeds for installations. We hope that in the coming weeks, we'll be able to get internationally based vendor reps to site.

Here you can see the three tailings thickeners under construction. This is one of the very few areas in which the design of the new facility is different to the existing concentrator. These deep cone thickeners allow the tailings to achieve a higher density than a conventional thickener. This improves water recycling at the thickener stage and improves our ability to stack tailings vertically in the storage facility and reduces our tailings footprint.

This is a new permanent camp. The sector on the right is complete and we've started to use it. Due to our COVID-19 measures, which includes a period of isolation and it being desirable to space out staff as much as possible expanding our available accommodation has been very helpful at this time.

The Aktogay expansion remains on schedule for a 2021 start-up and remains on budget. We are in the process of performing a feasibility study on this world-class deposit in the Far East of Russia. We issued an update in June. We set out certain parameters of the project which had changed.

Based on drilling results that we have received we believe that there is the potential for an increase in mineral resources. Secondly our study work has shown that the economics of the projects are optimized with an increased ore throughput of 70 million tonnes per annum.

Thirdly the capital budget for the larger project is now estimated at around $7 billion of which 10% would be incurred after first production. We are continuing to work with the Russian government on the details of the power and transport infrastructure required for the operational phase of the project. This includes consideration of a new port; Cape Nagloynyn around 400 kilometers north of the deposit for the shipment of concentrate and a possible new LNG power plant at the same location. We have indicated that a Bankable Feasibility Study is scheduled by the end of this year.

In summary the group has responded to COVID-19 with a range of measures and thanks the dedication and support of our staff we have delivered growth in copper and gold in the first half. We have maintained our position amongst the lowest-cost copper companies globally. We remain very positive on the fundamentals for copper. KAZ Minerals' consistent performance both in production and on costs provides a strong platform to deliver our industry-leading growth pipeline at Aktogay and Baimskaya.

John and I will be happy now to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for attending the KAZ Minerals' first half results presentation today. We will now open for the live Q&A session. [Operator Instructions].

Andrew Southam

Welcome to the Q&A session. Can we have our first question, please.

Operator

We have a question from Daniel Major of UBS. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Daniel Major

Hi. Can you hear me, okay?

Andrew Southam

Loud and clear Dan.

Daniel Major

Good. Two questions, first one on CapEx for 2021. Can you walk us through the key moving parts there? You've obviously deferred some CapEx from Aktogay II. And I guess the increase in spending at Baimskaya prior to the completion of the feasibility study suggests a willingness to continue to lift spending. I guess the question is one, can you remind me what the CapEx left to spend at the end of this year on Aktogay II will be? And is it fair to assume we will see a lift in spending at Baimskaya versus the $190 million that you're spending this year into next year on the basis that the feasibility study is completed in line with your schedule? That's my first question.

John Hadfield

So yes, Dan, thanks. Yes on the Aktogay II CapEx, so we're about I guess halfway through the CapEx this year for Aktogay II. We've reguided to circa $300 million for the year. The overall project budget is obviously unchanged for Aktogay. So you'll see the remaining balance of that just basically transfer into 2021, when we said we will start up the project by the end of the year,

Baimskaya I think it's hard to comment on how much the magnitude of Baimskaya might be next year. Clearly you're right, we announced an extra $40 million for Baimskaya CapEx this year, which we intend to spend which takes the total to $190 million for this year.

Obviously at the end of the year, we'd said, we would have the results of the Bankable Feasibility Study. And I think at that point in time and obviously the Board will consider that and we'll look at timing of CapEx and then give further guidance for 2021 at that point. But I can't really give you a sort of definitive guidance for that at this point in time.

Daniel Major

Okay. That's fair enough. And maybe next kind of follow-up questions on Baimskaya. The CapEx, additional CapEx, you've obviously proved this year, sounds like it's associated with the feasibility study. How has the cost of feasibility study increased as a consequence of the need to review and potentially change the logistics and infrastructure? And is that still included in the $7 billion?

John Hadfield

So just to be very clear on this. The $40 million we announced at Baimskaya is in the original project budget. So what we're trying to do is take sensible decisions on this project to allow us to progress it in a sensible fashion. And for us $40 million is a relatively modest part of the project. It allows us to progress detailed engineering on the project. So you should look at that in the context of the whole project budget. There's no specific change to that number as a result of Bankable Feasibility Study modifications at all.

Daniel Major

Okay. Great. And then final one just on Baimskaya. What's the sort of degree of confidence in the timing of the feasibility study at the end of the year, given I guess this is sort of a negotiation? And if the feasibility study slips beyond the end of this year does it impact the ability to start up in 2026?

Andrew Southam

So as we've put out in our announcement at the beginning of August, we are in active discussions at the moment with the Russian government on the infrastructure. And that has been a key factor in the timing of the feasibility study which we have indicated will be delivered by the end of this year.

And really the finalization of that feasibility study will be dependent on when we conclude those discussions. That said, the project, the feasibility study is completed in many sections and that has enabled us to conduct some of the detail. It's not some of the detailed engineering which we're doing in the second half of this year. So I think it's – I don't want to speculate on when those discussions with the Russian government will conclude. Clearly that could have an impact on the timetable of the feasibility study. But at this point there's nothing to indicate that our timetable for the project as a whole or indeed the timetable for the delivery of the feasibility study will be changed from the guidance we currently have.

Daniel Major

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you very much. We now have a question from Dan Shaw of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Dan Shaw

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple on Baimskaya as well. Just with regards to the recent news around power and logistical options. There are some articles suggesting that KAZ will be potentially funding the capital for some of the -- or for some of its infrastructure, which I think is different to what you have suggested previously. Are you able to comment on that?

And then just following on from that how do you feel about the potential for increased execution risk from this new option given that it's an entirely new port facility and so on? How are you getting comfortable about that? Thank you.

Andrew Southam

Okay. So we are in ongoing discussions with the Russian government and that does prevent me from going into any specific details I'm afraid on that. And I appreciate also that is maybe somewhat frustrating given the importance of infrastructure of this project as a whole.

However, I think we need to look at infrastructure as a whole once we have concluded those discussions and we can go through all those details. Clearly the infrastructure has -- the current proposal is different to the one we set out when we originally acquired the asset. We're looking at a distance of 400 kilometers to a new port and we're looking at alternative power source. But we need to consider all of that as a whole once we have concluded those discussions and I'm afraid I can't go into details on where those discussions are at the moment.

Dan Shaw

Okay. Thank you. Perhaps I could ask in a slightly different way. Maybe you'll play it straight back to this one as well. But given that you increased the CapEx budget to $7 billion was that number put out with at least some knowledge of the negotiations that you are in currently?

Andrew Southam

So we released that project update before the Bankable Feasibility Study completed and we released it because we felt at that time that certain parameters of the project had changed sufficiently that we wish to update the market on those developments. And if at any point we feel that the parameters of the project have changed further such that we need to give an update we will do so at that time. However, let me stress again discussions with the government are very much ongoing and we would ideally update the market on the infrastructure as a whole once those discussions have progressed sufficiently.

Dan Shaw

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We now have a question from Edward Sterck of BMO. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Edward Sterck

Good morning, gentlemen. So sticking with the topic or the theme and I suspect you might give a similar answer. But can you just give us some insight into why the switch in -- possible switch in energy source or preferred energy source from bringing hydro power in from the start where there is an excess supply into the grid, but looking at LNG, which presumably has to be brought in by sea [ph] throughout two quarters?

Andrew Southam

So the Russian government has quite rightly been looking at how it can optimize the provision of infrastructure and it's been trying to do so in a way, which fits in with its wider strategy of developing the Far East. And the current proposals under consideration are different but they reflect the Russian government's wider strategy for the development of the Far East. And one thing that hasn't changed through all of this is the Russian government does recognize that for a project like Baimskaya to be successfully developed in that region in the Far East it does require significant support on the infrastructure side. And that's why these discussions are ongoing with the alternative proposal that we have now under consideration.

Edward Sterck

So just to, kind of, take that a bit further so is this in a way maybe at risk putting words into the Russian government out here, but they've got an excess of LNG right now and they can see a possible domestic customer for that if you like or in the form of that power station and local users including Baimskaya?

Andrew Southam

I don't want to comment on major parts of this, but the infrastructure as a whole the Russian government is looking at how that infrastructure can benefit the developments of the Far East and that includes Baimskaya, and other potential users as well. And that's some of the driving factors behind the government proposals and infrastructure.

Edward Sterck

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you very much. We now have a question from James Bell of RBC. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

James Bell

Yes Good morning. And thank you for taking the question. I just had one on COVID-19. Obviously relatively small cost impact in the first half. You talked in the Q2 production update about the removing of staff and contractors and deferred maintenance potentially impacting production and unit costs in the second half. What factors do you think would change to cause an impact on that given that obviously your cost performance has been pretty good and you're actually going down costs at some operations?

Andrew Southam

Thank you. So I believe we've been very successful in the first half in maintaining output. And if you look at both our major sulphide plants, Bozshakol and Aktogay ore throughput was above design capacity at both sites over the first half. So the measures that we put in place of isolation of testing, I believe should enable us to achieve our full year guidance and that's why we have today reiterated that guidance.

However, COVID is an uncertain situation. And in Kazakhstan certainly May, June, July we had seen an increase in cases. That's now reversed somewhat in August. So we are – at this point, we are operating successfully. And it would really be a further adverse development, which prevented the movement of people and those types of factors which might have a negative impact in the second half. But today, I believe the measures we have in place will enable us to deliver our production guidance for the full year.

James Bell

Okay. Very clear. And then just maybe just touching on the dividend $0.04 today, you paid $0.08 last year. Is that kind of how we should be thinking about things assuming that we don't see any major negative impacts in the second half? Should we be thinking about a similar year-over-year payout?

John Hadfield

Look, I mean, as you know we've got a flexible dividend policy. We do – or the Board looks at the dividend every six months looking at our cash flows and our financial position. So the first half of the year we paid $0.04. It was the same as we paid first half of 2019. But obviously, we've still got the second half to come. And as Andy said, there's risks ahead, so we'll look at it when we get there. And I think we'll make an informed decision once we get the results of the financials for the end of the full year 2020.

Andrew Southam

So James, we have a fully flexible dividend policy, which we will be using and the Board will consider all those factors at the end of the year. So, I don't want to make any promises in respect to dividend at this time.

James Bell

Okay. Very clear. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We now have a question from Amos Fletcher of Barclays. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Amos Fletcher

Yeah. Good morning, gents. Thanks for taking the questions. I had two questions really. I guess, the first one was around what Kazakh tenge assumptions you're using in the cost guidance and how that compares to what you were using underpinning the guidance that you gave back in February? And then secondly, I suppose following-up on one of James' question really just around sort of COVID update on the situation in Kazakhstan at a moment. How easy is it getting your workforce into the mines? I think it's still quite constrained or it's getting easier yet just to get a feel for how much risk they could be on production numbers for H2? Thanks.

John Hadfield

Yeah. I think you're certainly correct. And tenge has weakened through the year. I mean, typically we look at cost guidance on kind of mid-300s at the start of the year, but you've seen tenge fall off quite a bit and weaken circa around 420 at the moment. Now, I think it's fair to say we have had some tailwinds from tenge in the guidance. We're now looking at around 400 tenge on the cost guidance.

Amos Fletcher

Thanks.

Andrew Southam

And in respect of COVID so the situation there was an increase in daily cases on average through May, June and into July. The government has imposed and did impose additional quarantine measures at the start of July, which is sort of second period of quarantine within the country. Those measures have started to be relaxed in August, and that reflects a reducing number of daily cases as we move through August to today. So I'd say the situation is improving. We have been able to move staff freely. However, the incidence of COVID on staff arriving at site reflects the situation in the wider country as we draw staff from across Kazakhstan. And we do have measures in place which are designed to protect our workforce through isolation and through testing and those measures are operating.

So at this point and as I said in the earlier answer, I'm confident that our measures that we have in place in the situation we have today will enable us to deliver our full year guidance.

Amos Fletcher

Okay, thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. We now have a question from Jatinder Goel of BNP. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jatinder Goel

Hi, thank you good morning. Two questions please. First one on Baimskaya with increased CapEx and expanded project scope. Are you able to comment if that was incremental to your previous NPV on the day before you provided the update to the market, or was it more neutral or which direction did it go versus your NPV before that update? Second question on Kazakhstan tax rate for companies, are you involved in the discussions with the government which has possibility to take tax rate to 27%? And where are we on that journey? And what do you think are the moving parts? Thank you.

Andrew Southam

So the change we announced on the parameters of Baimskaya earlier this year it came about through the work that we're doing on the feasibility study. The drilling results that we received indicated the potential to increase the resource and extend the mine life. The work we did then on the processing plant indicated that an optimal structure was to expand the processing capacity to 17 million tonnes which is a 17% increase in ore throughput.

And we also incorporated various other technologies there and that has had a follow-on consequence in terms of having to have an expanded mining fleet, additional pre-stripping work and obviously expanded areas within the processing plant. But that cost exercise was if you've done, if you like from scratch which then arrived at the $7 billion CapEx figure that we have currently put out for the project.

The CapEx profile as we've previously said is one in which around 10% of that CapEx will be incurred after the first start-up. So the project has changed in shape somewhat during the feasibility study, but we believe this is the optimal structure for it and the optimal way to achieve the highest NPV.

So Jatinder without answering specifically this is the optimal structure of the project. And we continue to view this as a fantastic opportunity to develop one of the world's largest undeveloped copper assets. And we eagerly await the conclusion of our Bankable Feasibility Study at the end of this year to give out further information on the project.

John Hadfield

Yes. And on the tax rate, I mean obviously we are aware of conversations. At the same time I don't think it's particularly unusual. I think if you look at a lot of countries particularly in the light of COVID-19 I think that's a broad conversation I'm sure a lot of governments are having it across the world. I think from our perspective, I think it's difficult to comment on the trajectory of that and where that might go to. But certainly I think back to your original question we're aware of it and obviously we'll continue to monitor it.

Jatinder Goel

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We now have a question from Liam Fitzpatrick of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Liam Fitzpatrick

Good morning. Two questions from me on Baimskaya. The first one, it seems like the size and the risk of the project continues to increase. So is it fair to assume that if you take on more of the infra funding and a linked higher CapEx bill than you previously assumed that partnering becomes more of a necessity than just an option? And then secondly if the terms of the negotiations with the government are not acceptable would you consider halting the project?

Andrew Southam

So on the partnering side, Liam our position remains absolutely consistent in that we will complete the Bankable Feasibility Study. We will then consider financing options and then we'll consider partnering options subsequent to that. There's been no change on that and that's the path that we will follow.

In terms of the infrastructure, we are progressing those discussions and as you can see the Russian government remains supportive of this project fully recognizing that for the development of the Far East of Russia, the lack of infrastructure is a major hurdle and it's very much supportive of providing the infrastructure required for a project like this to come through. So, it is looking at how it can provide that in the most optimal way to benefit the wider development of the Far East. So, we will update you once those discussions have reached a suitable point.

Liam Fitzpatrick

Okay. And are able to say just on the timing, do you expect those discussions to be complete around the time of completion of the feasibility study?

Andrew Southam

So we do -- I mean the discussions were somewhat delayed in the first half due to the COVID situation, but we are progressing the discussions now they're active at the moment. And we would hope to be able to provide a meaningful update over the second half of the year and make meaningful progress in those discussions.

Liam Fitzpatrick

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We now have a question from Yuriy Vlasov of Sova Capital. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Yuriy Vlasov

Many thanks. Quick question on your operations. Your SAG mill relining at Bozshakol scheduled for the fourth quarter this year, how long are you planning to keep the SAG mill out of work? And how big going to be your feed reserves for that? Thank you.

Andrew Southam

So, we do scheduled maintenance every year and we typically do between two to three major relines of our plants depending on where rates across the year. And in the second half, we have scheduled maintenance which has been moved back from the first half due to contractor availability. That will involve a shutdown over a number of days. So, it will impact production somewhat in the second half.

But nevertheless, we have still indicated that we are confident we will achieve all our production guidance. This won't impact the year as a whole. It is simply a move between sort of first half and second half.

Yuriy Vlasov

Thank you. The question was not about your production guidance, the question is about for how long you're going to be stopping the SAG mill and how big the reserves you're going to be creating in order to come to save for the stoppage event.

Andrew Southam

Well typically, we also have to rely on ball mills as well. So you will see an outage over a number of days, while those relines take place. So, there will be an impact on a sort of quarter-on-quarter basis. But what I would say to you is, I wouldn't get too focused on how many days in one particular quarter we may have a production movement on. We guide for the year as a whole and we will move our maintenance around depending what we see on the wear rates, depending on when we schedule the contractors. And obviously in the current situation where we have workers going through say quarantine periods et cetera, these things can be variable, but it will take place in the second half. And I've advised you to look at the year as a whole, which is why I referred back to the production guidance for the year.

Operator

We now have a follow-up question from Daniel Major of UBS. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Daniel Major

Hi. Yes, apologies if it's kind of asking the same question in a different way. But if you look at the increase from $5.5 billion to $7 billion on the CapEx for Baimskaya, a sort of 27% increase in CapEx versus 17% increase in the throughput, can you give us any sense of two things? Firstly, domestic inflation in the region looks clearly a big component of the local economy. How is inflation tracking? And how much of that increase was associated with kind of inflation in any inputs?

And secondly, have you changed the contingency embedded within the $7 billion in that uplift on a kind of percentage basis to partially or potentially incorporate some of those infrastructure-related costs?

Andrew Southam

So, the contingency that we have within that $7 billion number, we've assessed it very carefully during the feasibility study work to date and we believe that that contingency is appropriate for a project. And we've gone -- at this particular stage and we have gone through those risks individually and considered their potential impact on the project. So we believe that that $7 billion number does have an adequate contingency for a project at this particular stage.

In terms of how that number was arrived at and the different factors behind it, because we've built up to that number sort of from the ground up if you like as part of this feasibility study, it's not very straightforward to isolate the different factors behind it.

The change in the size of the processing plant has a number of knock-on consequences in terms of how we've sized different aspects of the project. And that's the main driver behind the increase between the $5.5 billion and the $7 billion.

As I said earlier increases the fleet -- mining fleet we require to supply the plant. We will have increased pre-stripping. We'll have slightly larger sections of the plant, tailings down footprint slightly larger. So, a number of factors there.

But, because of the way we built up that number from scratch during the feasibility study, it's not possible to do a direct comparison with some of the inputs that we used during the pre-acquisition work.

Daniel Major

Sorry. And any comments on the inflationary environment in Chukotka?

John Hadfield

I think non-specifically. I mean when we look at the project cost estimates, we obviously look at forward forecast rates from very good quality sources, and we basically use those. So, I don't think it's reasonable for us to say, there's any sort of significant inflationary component in that. I think the reason for the CapEx change of those which Andy just articulated to you.

Andrew Southam

But a lot of the costs here are not going to be specific Chukotka costs. So, once the project takes place there, we look at sort of the wider Russian marketplace, the future forecast on the ruble as well as international components to it, in terms of some of the CapEx and some of the contractors. So there -- I wouldn't sort of focus so much on the Chukotka inflation specifically. It's more of a sort of wider Russia plus international inflation factors that should be taken into account when looking at this project.

Daniel Major

Good. Thanks very much.

Andrew Southam

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We now have a question from Luke Nelson of JPMorgan. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Luke Nelson

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Two questions on the Aktogay expansion. Firstly, can you give a sense of how much of that CapEx is can be denominated? And just given the weakening this year as you mentioned earlier, are there any opportunities to not just defer the CapEx, which is obviously done today, but to see actual savings in that CapEx budget?

And secondly, if I may just to push you a bit more on the guidance for completion by late 2021, should we be thinking sort of very little tonnage right at the back end of the year or actually some meaningful tonnage earlier in Q4, which can add to group copper output? Thank you.

Andrew Southam

I'll take the second question first in terms of the start-up point. And we are still kind of a year-over-year away from that start-up, and we're operating in an environment where there is reasonable amount of uncertainty. So, we feel that that late 2021 guidance is about specific as we can get on Aktogay at this point.

That means we will see some -- we expect to see some production in 2021, but we said late in 2021. So, on the conservative side wouldn't assume too much. But having said that, it's just too early to say at this point given the uncertainties ahead of us.

The second part of your question on the CapEx and the impact of local currency, we have indicated a revised schedule, which puts us to the back end of that original guidance of 2021. At this point, it's too early for us to comment on, again whether or not we could be under budget, because of a weaker tenge. We'll have to see how we progress. At this point the guidance is -- remains absolutely at $1.2 billion. And we have a further $240-or-so million of that to be incurred next year, in addition to the $300 million this year. So I think at this point, these figures are our best guess. We have $1.2 billion CapEx. And we have a start-up in late 2021.

Luke Nelson

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have a question from Ian Rossouw of Barclays, which reads, what is the rationale for considering new infrastructure options for Baimskaya?

Andrew Southam

Yeah. So the Russian government quite rightly over this time has been looking to optimize, the infrastructure to provide for the project. What hasn't changed is the Russian government's support, for provision of infrastructure.

However, it is quite rightly looking at how the infrastructure provides can best strategically help the development of the Far East and benefit users such as Baimskaya and others. And that's why we have a revised -- we have new proposals under consideration at this time.

Operator

Excellent, Thank you, we have a final question from Jatinder Goel, which is a follow-up from BNP. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jatinder Goel

Thanks. Just two question on Koksay. Is it still a very much active project? And despite Baimskaya expanded scope and higher capital commitment, the intention is still to go ahead, if it's economically attractive. So you'll be able to continue with both Koksay and Baimskaya, at the same time. I understand size is very different, but just to understand the capital allocation and thinking.

Andrew Southam

So what we've said on Koksay is that we want to progress it to the end of the feasibility study, which is currently ongoing. And that's relatively low CapEx. And then on completion of the bank -- on completion of that feasibility study, the Board will then make a decision as to how to progress that project further. So that's our position. We'll assess it, at the completion of the feasibility study, Jatinder.

Jatinder Goel

And just to confirm, are we expecting feasibility study conclusion this year or first half next year? I'm not sure if there is a firm time line in place.

Andrew Southam

Next year would be the most likely timetable for that Jatinder.

Jatinder Goel

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions. So I will hand back over to your host.

Andrew Southam

Well, thank you very much for your interest and all your questions today. And I wish you all well. Thank you.

John Hadfield

Thank you.