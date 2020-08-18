Management has stated several times that debt refinancing is one of their main goals for the near future.

Atento (NYSE: ATTO) currently trades at ~3.7X EV/Run-rate EBITDA. Current valuation is not a representative of fair value and there is substantial upside to the share price.

The change of control is a key step in the transformation process that the company is going through.

Atento (NYSE: ATTO) is a deeply undervalued company undertaking a transformation plan, which has multiple catalysts. Management near-term priorities are reducing cost structure, refinancing debt, and improving capital structure to unlock value for equity holders.

I estimate the company is worth about $40 per share and could be worth even more if management succeeds to execute its strategic plan. Within a period of 2 years, it is highly possible that the company will be sold to a strategic or financial buyer.

Anyone considering an investment in Atento should understand that the Company is in the middle of a transformation process. I am aware that their results don't look good at a first glance, but the question every investor needs to ask himself is: have things changed and will the transformation process succeed?

In this thesis, I will address most topics that are critical for analyzing an investment in Atento and clarify why I believe this is a great investment opportunity at this price.

Company Overview

Atento is the leading provider of customer relationship management ("CRM") and business process outsourcing services ("BPO") in Latin America and one of the top 5 providers worldwide. The Company was founded in 1999 as a division of Telefonica and was a pure play call center. Later, the Company was sold to Bain Capital in 2012, and in October 2014 Atento became a publicly listed company on NYSE. Today, the Company has new shareholders: HPS, GIC and Farallon, that support the transformation plan. Atento provides diversified CRM/BPO services and aim to be one of the world's most relevant and innovative Customer Experience and BPO providers. Atento employs around 150,000 people and has over 400 clients, including many blue-chip companies.

New controlling shareholders

In May 2014, Bain Capital, the former control shareholder, took a PIK loan from HPS, GIC and Farallon and collateralized the loan with the shares it owned. The PIK notes had accumulated capitalized interest and by May 2020, the maturity date, the notes were valued at ~$45 per share.

Note: At the Company’s EGM, the shareholders approved a conversion of the Company’s entire share capital of 75,406,357 ordinary shares into 15,000,000 ordinary shares, without nominal value, using a ratio of conversion of 5.027090466672970. The reverse share split was effective after trading hours on July 29, 2020. The impact of this conversion had been accounted for in this thesis.

On May 6, 2020, a Share Transfer Agreement was signed by Bain Capital and the Institutional Investors (HPS, GIC & Farallon), which are each investing independently, to transfer substantially all of Bain Capital’s shares in Atento owned by Atalaya Luxco Pikco S.C.A., an entity controlled by Bain Capital, in exchange for notes held by the Institutional Investor.

The change of control is a key step in the transformation process that the company is going through. At the time, there was concern in the market that Bain or the new controlling shareholders would sell all their shares in the market. It's now clear that the new controlling shareholders do not intend to sell shares in the market for the first two years after the agreement.

Revenue mix:

The company divides its sales into three geographical regions: Brazil (43% of total revenue), Americas (41% of total revenue) and EMEA - Europe, the Middle East and Africa (16% of total revenue). Each region is divided into two, Telefonica and MS (Multisector is non-Telefonica).

The company focuses its sales on the Multisector segment, where margins are higher. Today, MS segment accounts for about 69% of the company's total revenue and is expected to grow even more in the coming years.

Revenue Mix – Multisector growth

The company offers a variety of services, the main one is providing customer service. In the second quarter, the percentage of sales service is small compared to previous quarters, but is expected to increase later when companies return to focus on growth

Revenue Mix by Service Type

The transformation plan

The Company has made progress on its transformation plan. MS revenue growth was 5% YoY in constant currency in Q2 and 7.7% YoY in the first 6M of 2020. Run rate EBITDA Margin Growth (Ex-Covid impact) was 14.3% YTD, compared to 10.1% in 2019. The Company grew its sales pipeline by 30%, with focus on next generation services.

"With the aim of protecting our margin's gains, we have also centralized pricing with a focus on ROIC and ensuring optimal capital allocation throughout the countries we operate in. A zero-based budgeting system will also drive greater cost efficiencies, which we expect to be fully implemented by year-end. Throughout a combination of these structural improvements, we expected to enter 2021 with a much lower cost structure and therefore drive operating leverage as volumes grow particularly among the Multisector clients" (Q2 2020 CC) José Azevedo, CFO

The Company implemented a new cost savings program of $80 million in annualized cost savings, of which $47 million has already been achieved on a run rate basis. The program includes a combination of reductions in fixed and variable operating costs, as well as SG&A expenses.

The Company also became more efficient with capital and improved its cash flow management. Additional working capital improvements drove $44 million free cash flow during the second quarter. Cash CapEx was only 2.7% of sales in the first half of the year, including the costs associated with safety measures and transitioning agents to the working from home model.

The impact of the pandemic and a bright future ahead

The pandemic affected Atento's business performance in Q2, and the Company suffered the most during the second half of March and April. In May there was a significant improvement, and in June the profitability and volumes were consistent with last year's run rate in the same month, generating a $14.8M EBITDA.

"As Carlos mentioned with the volumes beginning to recover during May and June, we saw sequential improvements in EBITDA month after month during the quarter with June's EBITDA back to normalized levels" (Q2 2020 CC) José Azevedo, CFO

Contrary to what many investors think, Atento's problem was not in the demand side, but its delivery capacity during the beginning of the pandemic. The company had to respond rapidly to fix the delivery capacity. During the quarter, the Company solved these limitations through a combination of work-at-home arrangements and better capacity management at its delivery centers. In the end of the quarter more than 60% of Atento's agents were working from home, while at the same time maintaining health and safety standards at its centers. As a result, the delivery capacity returned to full operation (97.5%) by the end of June. Working from home will also allow for significant cost savings.

"I want to address the impact of the pandemic in Q2. Most of the impact that we felt in the quarter was due to capacity limitations" (Q2 2020 CC)Carlos López-Abadía, CEO

A bright future with a better sales pipeline:

"I want to touch on what we see for the rest of the year and why we feel optimistic about the second half of 2020. We see the majority of our clients getting back to pre-COVID volume levels and some sectors showing significant growth. Our sales pipeline has increased 30% in Q2 with particular strength in higher-margin next-generation services which represents 52% of the sales pipeline. As a result, we expect to double the share of advanced services in our revenue base in 2020." (Q2 2020 CC) Carlos López-Abadía, CEO

Debt Refinancing

Atento is highly levered with $526M net debt (including long term operating leases – IFRS16). Net debt declined 8.2% in Q2 to $524 million with a leverage ratio at 4 times EBITDA. In the long term, the Company expects to reach 2022 targets of between 2 and 2.5-times EBITDA. The Company's high debt with a short maturity is one of the main barriers for investors. Investors fear that the company will not be able to refinance its debt, which is due in August 2022.

Management has stated several times that debt refinancing is one of their main goals for the near future. Assuming market conditions are good, the company will try to refinance the debt as early as September. Debt refinancing will give the company the time it needs to continue implementing the transformation plan, as well as take further action to improve its capital structure in a way that will help unlock more value for shareholders.

Indebtedness ($ in millions) as of June 30,2020

Maturity Interest Rate Outstanding Balance Senior Secured Notes 2022 6.125% 503.8 Super Senior Credit Facility 2020 5.223% 50.7 Other Credit Facilities 2020 CDI+2.4% 35.9 Other borrowings and leases 2023 Variable 12.4 BNDES (BRL) 2022 TJLP+2.0% 0.7 Debt with third parties 603.5 Leasing (IFRS16) 129.6 Gross Debt (third parties + IFRS16) 733.1 Cash and Cash Equivalents 207.2 Net Debt 525.9

Debt Payment Schedule and Net Leverage

Unlike the stock that is still struggling to recover, the price of the bonds has already returned to a reasonable level of 95, which will help refinance the debt. In my judgment, the company will be able to refinance its debt as early as this coming September.

In early April, Fitch downgraded Atento bonds to B+ with a negative watch. Among the arguments that came up were that cash burn will be high due to Covid-19 and that EBITDA could decline by about 50% during 2020. Additionally, Fitch argued that this sharp drop in EBITDA combined with the currency depreciations will likely result in a net leverage exceeding 8x in 2020. Obviously, Fitch's assumptions are far from occurring in the reality.

Fitch Downgrades Atento:

Is everything wonderful?

In my opinion the answer is no, management could have been faster and more agile. For example, when its bonds were traded at 60 or 70 cents, it was simply a once-in-a-decade opportunity to reduce debt at an opportunity price and even make a profit as a result. I hope that the new BOD will ensure that the following opportunities will be fully utilized. If the stock price continues to be depressed, I would expect management to be assertive in buying back shares as part of the previous board decision, which approved a $30 million buyback plan in January 2020. Based on the Investor Day, management plans to return between 30% to 35% of FCF to shareholders and they regularly buy back shares in the market.

Valuation

The company currently trades at ~3.7X EV/Run-rate EBITDA. Current valuation is not a representative of fair value and there is substantial upside to the share price.

Run-rate EBITDA

When I calculated Run-rate EBITDA, I relied on the June figure that was published in the second quarter results, in which the company generated $14.8 million. In June, volumes reached near normal levels. My estimate is that with near normal volume and continued operational improvements, Atento can generate around $15M every month. This is how I got to Run-rate EBITDA of $180M.

Value per share

The path to 10 Bagger

There are not many investments that I think have a chance of becoming 10 Bagger. Atento is one that can, based on several assumptions that need to materialize. The company needs to improve its EBITDA to ~$220 million by 2022, reduce its outstanding shares to 13.5 million and reduce its net debt by $75 million. At this point, the company should be sold at 8.0X EV/EBITDA. Is this science fiction? In my opinion no, but it requires excellent execution by the management and board.

Value per share – 10 Bagger Scenario

Risks:

High debt – If the company fails to refinance its debt, it will cut the valuation of the equity. As mentioned above, the company's debt is already traded at 95 and management believes they can refinance its debt soon. Low liquidity. Failure of the transformation plan. Currency risk - a further weakening of the Brazilian Real.

Conclusion

Atento is a great investment opportunity with several catalysts. Following the change of control, management is focused on reducing costs, debt refinancing and improving cash flow. The Company will continue to initiate value-add actions such as buyback of shares and debt reduction. I believe that at a current price of ~$10 per share, investors have a sufficient margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATTO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.