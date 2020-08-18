Reserve currency status is a function of political and economic stability. The two leading reserve currencies are the US dollar and the euro. Central banks and governments hold reserve currencies as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves. The need for liquidity is the most significant consideration, which favors the dollar and the euro.

The US dollar index hit a high of 103.96 at the start of the risk-off period in late March 2020. The move to the upside took the index to its highest level in eighteen years, since 2002. The dollar index that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange holds a 57.6% exposure to the euro. When the index rose to its peak, the exchange rate between the dollar and the euro fell to a low of $1.0671. The euro had hit a low of $1.03675 in 2016, so the bottom in the European currency was only a three-year bottom since the euro versus the dollar currency pair hit a lower level in 2017.

Since March, the dollar index has declined sharply, and the euro has made a significant comeback against the US currency. The trend over the past five months looks set to continue as currency moves are often slow and steady and continue for months, if not years. The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) moves higher and lower with the euro’s value versus the dollar.

A huge comeback since March

I last wrote about the euro versus the dollar currency pair on Seeking Alpha on June 10 when it was below the $1.1400 level against the dollar. In that piece, I projected that “the euro could continue to climb against the US dollar.”

The weekly chart highlights the move from $1.0671 in late March to the most recent high at $1.1926 in early August, a move of 11.8%. The currency pair was trading above the $1.1870 level on August 17, not far below the recent high. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were in overbought territory on the weekly chart but could remain at elevated levels for an extended period as currency moves tend to last for long periods. Weekly historical volatility below 4.7% is a sign of the slow and steady rally in the euro versus the dollar. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market has increased from 574,939 contracts on June 16 to 705,912 contracts as of August 14, or 22.8%. Rising open interest and increasing price tend to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Meanwhile, the rise in open interest also reflects the expanding long interest in the euro in the more liquidly traded over the counter foreign exchange market over the period. The technical position of the currency pair continues to be bullish.

I believe there are three reasons to expect the euro to continue to rise against the dollar over the coming months.

Reason one- The U.S. election

Currencies derive their value from the full faith and credit of the governments that issue the legal tender. The dollar and the euro are both fiat foreign exchange instruments, meaning that creditworthiness and perception dictate their values.

The November 3 election in the United States will determine the future path of domestic and foreign policy. President Trump’s re-election will likely continue the current policy initiatives when it comes to taxes, trade relations, energy production, and many other issues. Former Vice President Joe Biden currently has a substantial lead in political polls. If he were to become the forty-sixth leader of the world’s most prosperous nation, we would likely see significant changes in the approach to trade, taxation, energy output and other issues beginning in early 2021. At the same time, a sweep by the Democrats could set the stage for an about-face on many matters.

Currency markets are not fond of uncertainty. Therefore, we are likely to see the US dollar continue to decline until after the election. Stability is the hallmark of a reserve currency, and the election holds the potential for a period of change.

Reason two- Interest rate differentials

Perhaps the most significant factor supporting the euro and weighing on the US dollar is the narrowing of the interest rate differentials between the two currencies. In 2018, the gap between the short-term dollar and euro rates reached almost three percent. In 2019, the differential narrowed as the Fed cut the short-term Fed Funds rate. However, in 2020, the global pandemic caused the rate to drop to zero percent, while the European Central Bank only moved its deposit rate ten basis points lower to negative fifty basis points. The decline in the rate differential made the euro more attractive than the dollar for governments that hold the currencies.

The decline in the rate differential between the euro and the dollar is a compelling reason for the weakness in the dollar and strength in the euro.

Reason three- The trend is your friend

The low level of volatility in currency markets (because governments desire stability) is another reason why trends are so important and tend to continue for many years.

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the euro’s bullish trend took the currency from $0.8342 against the dollar in 2001 to a high of $1.59880 in 2008. From 2008 through 2017, the euro made lower highs and lower lows on its way to the $1.03675 in late 2016. Since then, the euro has made higher lows and higher highs. At over the $1.1870 level on August 17, the trend remains higher in the currency pair. Price momentum crossed higher below a neutral reading, and relative strength was just above a neutral condition. The technical metrics have plenty of room for the euro’s value to rise against the US dollar. The first level of long-term technical resistance stands at the early 2018 high of $1.25795. Above there, the target would become the $1.40 level. Currency pair levels rarely explode or implode, they move slowly and steadily and for extended periods. The path of least resistance is higher for the euro from a technical and fundamental perspective.

FXE follows the euro versus the US dollar currency pair

The most direct route for a risk position in the euro versus the dollar is via the over the counter foreign exchange or futures markets. For those who wish to participate in the appreciation of the euro versus the dollar without venturing into the OTC or futures arenas, the Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXE states:

FXE has net assets of $206.65 million, trades an average of 135,912 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio. The September euro futures contract rose from $1.07060 on March 23 to a high of $1.19260 on August 6 or 11.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXE moved from $100.64 to $112.23 per share or 11.5%. The ETF does an excellent job tracking the moves in the futures and OTC foreign exchange market for the euro versus the dollar currency pair.

Currencies trend for long periods. The path of least resistance for the euro against the dollar is higher, and the bullish trend may just be getting started.

