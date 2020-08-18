Geberit AG (GBERY) CEO Christian Buhl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Geberit AG (OTCPK:GBERY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Christian Buhl - Chief Executive Officer

Roland Iff - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Martin Hüsler - Zürcher Kantonalbank

Charlie Fehrenbach - AWP

John Revill - Reuters

Christian Arnold - MainFirst

Alessandro Foletti - Octavian

Martin Flueckiger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Cedar Ekblom - Morgan Stanley

Remo Rosenau - Helvetische Bank

Manish Beria - Société Générale

Fabrizio Cattaneo - Pictet Asset Management

Fabian Haecki - UBS

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, I am the entity operator for this conference.

Welcome to the Geberit Conference Call on the Half Year Results 2020. Please note that for the duration of the presentation, all participants will be in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] This call must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Christian Buhl, CEO accompanied by Mr. Roland Iff, CFO; and Mr. Roman Sidler, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christian Buhl

Thank you for the introduction. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to our conference call on our Q2 results.

Geberit delivered very good results during the COVID-19 crisis in the second quarter. Let me start with the key statements.

The EBITDA margin reached in the second quarter previous year's level, despite a substantial decline in net sales of minus 16%. The resilience of the margin in the second quarter led to an increase of 70 basis points of EBITDA margin in the first half of the year and reached 31.5%.

The EBIT margin reached 26.3% almost previous year's level. The net income margin decreased slightly by one percentage point in the first half of the year to 21.4% due to an increased tax rate and weaker financial results.

Before we discuss the financial results of the first half year, let me briefly summarize our sales results which we already communicated on July 6.

Net days in Swiss francs decreased in the first six months by minus 9.8%, driven by the COVID-19 crisis and the negative currency development. In local currencies, net sales decreased by 4.5% in the first half and by minus 10.7% in the second quarter.

The negative COVID-19 impact on demand varied substantially by geography depending on the degree of the local lockdown. In markets, where construction sites are closed, around 20% of our sales exposure, volumes declined substantially, or in some cases even collapsed in the second quarter, the countries include Italy, France, Spain, the U.K., India and South Africa.

The remaining countries were also impacted by lower construction activity imposed by COVID-19 restrictions, which then leads to a sales decline in Q2, however, much less pronounced.

Let me now comment on the operating and financial results in the first half of the year. EBITDA decreased under proportionally compared to net sales by minus 7.8% to CHF 462 million. The EBITDA margin reached 31.5%.

Despite the net sales decrease of minus 10%, we were able to increase EBITDA margin by 70 basis points. The main drivers for this margin improvement were fast and targeted cost containment measures. A high-end even further increased flexibility in production and logistics to cope with a substantial decline in volume, lower raw material prices and increased sales prices.

It is worth to mention that these results were achieved without restructuring salary cuts or support from the public sector. For example, through short-term work. The public support from short-term work was minimal, since we consciously decided to introduce short-term work only very selectively and for a very short period of time France, U.K. and Italy the countries, which were most hit by the lockdown.

The negative currency effects of minus 5.3% of net sales in the first half of the year has only a minor impact on the EBITDA margin due to our strategy and our continued efforts to achieve a natural currency hedge.

EBIT decreased in the first six months by minus 10.5% to CHF 386 million in line with net sales leading to an EBIT margin of 26.3%, 20 basis points below previous year's level.

The slightly weaker development of the EBIT margin versus the EBITDA margin was driven by higher depreciation costs from higher investments in previous years.

Net income decreased by 13.9% slightly disproportionally to EBIT CHF 350 million due to a higher tax rate driven by the new tax regime in Switzerland effective as of the year and the weaker financial results in 2020.

Earnings per share decreased by minus 13.5% to CHF 8.77 positively affected by the share buyback program. The first half of the year 262,000 shares have been bought back under the program launch in June 2017 and an average share price of CHF 406. In total, 1,026,000 shares have been bought back since 2017 for a total consideration of CHF 440 million. The share buyback program has been finished in April this year according to plan.

Free cash flow decreased in the first half of the year and minus 32% to CHF 174 million. This over proportional decrease was driven by two factors. First, a negative base effect with an extraordinary strong free cash flow in the previous year when free cash flow increased by 35%. And second, an increase in net working capital due to the strong sales dynamic within Q2 starting with a substantial decline in April and the recovery towards end of June.

In order to leverage the low interest rate environment and the strong debt capacity of our balance sheet, we issued in April a standard Swiss franc bond in the amount of CHF 300 million with the maturity of 2.5 years and a coupon of 35 basis points. With this, it remains to be very solidly defined.

At the end of June, we hold cash position of CHF 350 million, and the unused revolving credit facility of CHF 500 million.

Let me now comment on our outlook for the remaining year. Let me start by saying that ongoing uncertainties around the COVID-19 crisis making the outlook still very difficult and uncertain. Accordingly, our outlook is subject to uncertainties and based on the assumption of no lockdowns or material businesses restriction driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let me start with the current business performance. In July sales were slightly above previous year level, driven by stock rebuilding effect of wholesalers in companies which were severely hit by the lockdown, for example, in Italy, or in France.

Under the assumption of no COVID-19 imposed lockdown or material business restrictions, we expect in the second half of the year, further normalization of the building construction industry. However, delayed or stopped projects, especially in the non-residential segment and the temporary closure of customer showrooms in the second quarter might have an increasingly negative impact on demand during the second half of the year.

On these assumptions, we expect currency adjusted net sales in the second half of the year to be slightly below the second half of 2019. And an EBITDA margin for the full year slightly below 2019 level.

The weaker outlook for the EBITDA margin in the second half of the year compared to the margin increase we achieved in the first half of the year is driven by three factors. First, generally increasing costs again due to the normalization of the business, after the sharp decline in Q2, for example, for marketing, or the release of the hiring freeze.

Second, raw material prices, which started to increase again since June and tougher comps from lower raw material prices in the second half of 2019. And thirdly, a higher wage inflation, since several tariff increases this year become all effective as of the second half of the year.

Let me close our introduction with a short summary. The last couple of months were marked by a historical business collapse in terms of speed and extent. However, Geberit delivered very good results. First, our supply chain was not materially affected by the COVID-19 imposed restrictions and the availability of our product assortment but in short.

The stability of our supply chain was largely driven by our strategy to pursue a high degree of vertical integration in manufacturing, decreasing the dependencies from suppliers and our strategy to source and to manufacture locally, close to our customers in our end markets.

Secondly, we were able to maintain our industry leading profitability on previous year's level despite the unprecedented collapse in volume in the second quarter and this without restructuring efforts or support for the public sector.

Lower raw material price helped, but were not the main driver. And main reasons for the strong profitability were at half and consequent crisis management based on short decision making processes and the lean organization. The continued investments in further optimization and process flexibility over the past years, and finally, the flexibility and the high commitment of our employees based on good and trustful relationships between employees and management.

This unprecedented crisis reveals the fundamental strength and resilience of our strategy, our business model, our stability and our strong company culture, key assets during times of crisis.

Thank you for your attention. We are now ready to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And the first question is from Andre Kukhnin, Credit Suisse. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Andre Kukhnin

I want to firstly to follow up on your own materials comments with the spot prices increasing and obviously the comps that we see from last year, do you expect Q3 raw materials to be up, down or flat year-on-year or sequentially?

Christian Buhl

Sequentially, we expect increasing raw material prices now in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, but year-on-year the level will be still below our previous years level.

Andre Kukhnin

And the second follow up I had is, on your comment on July sales development. Would you say you'd still be up year-on-year X, the restocking effect, if that's possible to quantify though?

Roland Iff

I don't know I can't answer that because I can't quantify the restocking effects.

Andre Kukhnin

And the main question I have really is about emerging stronger on the other end, as you said this is clearly a demonstration of resilience. And we see your R&D flat year-on-year your IT personnel is up year-on-year as you say in the statement. Could you maybe talk a bit more about what is in the pipeline? What are you working on, what is there that we can expect from Geberit over the next 12 months in this kind of digital assets in new product introductions, and how you'd expect that to influence the performance.

Christian Buhl

We did not make any compromises on our R&D pipeline, therefore, we are on track with new product introductions which will come to the market next year. But for obvious reasons, I do not want to go into detail about our innovations next year, but we will have important and significant innovations all areas where we are active next year.

Andre Kukhnin

And if I may, anything kind of specific to [compost] [ph] positive, are you working on introducing new products to address the kind of touchless, frictionless trends that we see emerging? Is that something that we can also look forward to the Ice Age?

Christian Buhl

Sorry, can you repeat the question, it was difficult to understand.

Andre Kukhnin

Sorry. I was asking specifically if you have products, new products in the pipeline that respond directly to post-COVID trends that we see emerging which is more touchless operations, more frictionless buildings. Is that something that is also in the pipeline?

Christian Buhl

Not only the pipeline, we have actually already in the assortment. We have already today touchless products, for example, to flush toilet, but also in the area of faucets, electronic faucets, and we have seen a substantial increase in demand already over the last couple of weeks, months, driven by the COVID-19 crisis for the touchless product. And of course also the pipeline, we have further products coming in the area of touchless activations.

Operator

The next question is from Martin Hüsler, Zürcher Kantonalbank. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Martin Hüsler

I have a couple of questions. First of all, turning to Slide number 10 on your presentation. I'm surprised by the strong positive effect of other costs, which was plus 0.7%. I think in the first quarter, it was a minus of 0.2% or 0.5%. What were the main drivers you mentioned some on the high level, but maybe a bit more detail and what should we expect for the second half of the year?

Christian Buhl

There are two main drivers for this good development of other costs, was number one, the fast and consequent implement cost containment measures. For example, in marketing, for example, in administration, some of them were easy to achieve because we were not able to travel for example, and others were conscious decision which we took to adapt our organization very fast to the new market reality that is the first bucket. And the second bucket is the flexibility mainly of our personnel in plants and logistics, they achieve the high flexibility driven by temporary workers but also a flexibility of permanent staff in the plants for example, by vacation planning, or using the flexibility from flex time model which we have in place in the branch, logistics in some of the plants we even increased the flexibility during the crisis in alignment with the [indiscernible].

Martin Hüsler

And then, maybe adding to that, you were mentioning that in the second half you envisage wage inflation. I was just wondering whether there is no room to renegotiate with employees because of the economic environment and the pressure on wage inflation shouldn't be that high in this state of environment.

Christian Buhl

I give you two answers. The first answer is no, there is no legal room because that is negotiated by the [indiscernible], with the company representatives, we do not have any influence. And by a certain coincidence this year made in Germany, the tariff increase is happening more in the second half of the year than in the first of the year.

My second answer is even if we would have the flexibility, we would not start to renegotiate our wages in the second half of the year, if we have seen the results of this organization and employees delivered, especially in the second quarter.

Martin Hüsler

Okay, well understood. And the very same question. The amortization of immaterial assets was a bit higher than I was expecting in the second quarter. Any one of there or is just now the run rate for the next couple of quarters?

Roland Iff

No. There was a one off of 4 million in that line item linked to a small impairment.

Operator

The next question is from Charlie Fehrenbach, AWP. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Charlie Fehrenbach

Can you give us an idea of your expectations of the development of the demand in Germany and in Switzerland in the second half? And the second question I have, as with Corona situation nothing changed on the situation with the lack of capacity of installers in Germany. And last is, still planned and a new share buy back program started in Q3 or Q4, or you have other ideas yet. Thank you.

Christian Buhl

Regarding the demand in Switzerland and Germany, we are fundamentally positive for the second half of the year for the demand in these two countries. However, as I said before, also in these countries, we have seen that certain projects have been late or even postponed in the second quarter that might have more negative impact in the course of the second half of the year.

The second questions around the bottleneck of installers in Germany, the bottleneck came down in April quite substantially, as we already talked about in July and started now to end to increase in July, the order backlog came back again. It's actually at 11.8 week still somewhat below previous year's level of essentially higher than during the lockdown in April and May.

Third question around the share buyback program, we have announced that we will launch a third program, it is prepared. It is mandated to a bank and it's expected that the bank will start the share buyback program in the course of the second half of the year.

Charlie Fehrenbach

Second half of the year, assuming Q3 or Q4?

Christian Buhl

[Maybe next] [ph].

Operator

The next question is from [indiscernible]. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Three questions if I may. Firstly, can you share a little bit your view on some developing markets where you are active like Middle East, South Africa and India? Obviously a little bit more difficult usually to track for us. Then secondly, can you quantify the additional IT costs for your digitalization initiatives in the first half. And then finally, CapEx was just slightly down in the first half year? Is this also your guidance for the full year? Thank you.

Christian Buhl

The development in the emerging current countries is still quite challenging. I mean in India and South Africa, it's visible that is much more difficult that these companies are coming back to a normal level. As I said before in July, we have the [indiscernible] sales again in Italy, and also in France, for example, driven by restocking effects. South Africa and India are still struggling much more.

The second question, additionally, measurements for the digitalization efforts this year is 15 million for the entire year but [indiscernible] it in the first half of the year, the second half of the year, I do not know the exact figure.

And question number three, Roland Iff?

Roland Iff

CapEx is always a little bit volatile between the quarters, the guidance for the full year is 160 million.

Operator

And the next question is from John Revill, Reuters. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

John Revill

Couple of questions if I may. And you say expect the second half of the year to be slightly below last year level? Can you give us any kind of quantification on that and any kind of numbers? How much below you think it'll be below last year's second half? That's my first question. And then the second one is, you're seeing some kind of recovery in market. And I was wondering like, where are you seeing a kind of improvements and how much you would consider coming back and how much of that is coming back? I cannot?

Christian Buhl

I cannot quantify how much we believe that the sales level in the second half of year will be below previous year's level. It is slightly below previously year's level by -- we have not quantify or not arrived any figures because there's too much uncertainties around.

And the second question, although very difficult to give you -- but I think there's one observation which we have seen over the last month, it might be that it's also the case for the second half of the year. Then in general, weaker economies, obviously with weaker health systems are recovering much more slowly, more slower than other countries. For example, Italy, France are coming out relatively fast. On the other end, India, South Africa are still very much struggling, the U.K. somewhat in the middle.

Operator

And the next question is from Christian Arnold, MainFirst. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Christian Arnold

I have a follow up question on the raw materials. You in your introduction comments, you said that you expect some higher material prices in the second half. Which is one reason why EBITDA margin is going down in the second half according to your guidance. You then said that Q3 actually sequentially increasing year-over-year, they still have a positive impact. So, that implies that in Q4 you expect greater increase in material prices year-over-year. I mean, is that correct and could you give us here some more flavors in terms of which material prices you expect to increase quite substantial in Q4.

Christian Buhl

In terms of materials, we expect a stronger increase especially from industrial metals, increases spot the prices for industrial metals, aluminum, copper, zinc, they are basically all back to the level of the beginning of the year. Obviously, we have not seen that yet in our purchasing price with certain delays. But also the plastic side, we have seen increasing prices not as severe as on the industrial metal side.

And for Q4, we do not have a clear view of the Q4 raw material prices development obviously, but don't forget that last year in Q4, raw material prices were already stable again versus Q3.

Christian Arnold

Okay. Thank you. Second question I have is on the personnel costs usually Q3 shows quite favorable pattern when it comes to personnel costs versus sales. Do we expect a similar pattern -- a normal pattern or do we expect something completely different given the fact that you had, yeah, you asked for flexibility of your personnel in Q2.

Christian Buhl

I would expect a pattern which is not too different from what we have seen in the past, but what you said is correct. Some of the flexibility we used in Q2 will probably harmless in Q3, so that the positive effect we have from taking vacation might be a little bit lower this year than in the past, but it's very difficult to assess right now.

Operator

And the next question is from Alessandro Foletti, Octavian. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Alessandro Foletti

I have one again, a follow up on raw materials. And I'm sorry, I have to go back to an issue related to the Q1, I looked up all my notes and I didn't find, so, I remember in Q1, you mentioned that there was a one-off in the raw materials. And can you remind me what that was? And then particularly if this one-off, remain the one-off, or if it continued in Q2, just understand a little bit better. Thank you.

Christian Buhl

So you're right, we had an one-off effect on the relative quarter, in the first quarter that was mainly driven by projects within production and logistics, growth determination and process improvement with a positive effect on the relative quarter, which was only in Q1 one-time effect does not have an effect in the rest of the year.

Operator

The next question is from Martin Flueckiger, Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Martin Flueckiger

Just one actually because all the others have already been touched upon. I was just wondering what your impressions and observations particularly have been over the last couple of weeks with regards to wholesalers order patterns and with the indication or the guidance of showroom effects being expected for H2. I was just wondering, what you've seen on the ground and whether it's more Q3 or more Q4 when you expect those showroom effects to take place and in which countries too? Thank you very much.

Christian Buhl

The most important behavior of wholesalers impacting our business at the moment is obviously restocking effects. We have seen already in June which were less affected, for example, Germany but also in Switzerland. And now let's say we delay in the companies which were materially affected by the lockdown in Italy, France as I mentioned before, with a good phase development in July.

With regards to the impact of the showroom closures, that's quite difficult we do not have a clear view also not clear indications from wholesaler how big the impact could be and how fast or when it actually should come. But there's one agreement or it's probably here from the wholesaler is than it is a negative impact not obviously a positive impact, very difficult to quantify and very difficult to define the timing or refine the timing effect.

Operator

And the next question is from [indiscernible] Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you please give us a bit more details on the trade receivables please? We see a large increase is that purely due to timing or COVID sort of lockdown and recovery or should I expected to go back to normal level? Or is that the new norm? Thank you.

Christian Buhl

No, that's not the new normal. It has to deal with the seasonality within the second quarter. The recovery we have seen starting mid-May until the end of the quarter. You can see that in the EBITDA that's already in the results but you don't see it in the free cash flow i.e. it still sitting in the accounts receivables.

Operator

And the next question is from Cedar Ekblom, Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Cedar Ekblom

Two follow up questions from me. On the raw materials, can you give us a little bit of an indication of how important industrial metals versus your plastics raw materials are in terms of the mix, is the industrial metals 20% of the mix, 30% maybe some more guidance there would be helpful?

And then, just for my understanding, can you explain why showroom closures in Q2 can be an impact to wholesaler volumes in say the end of Q3 and into Q4. How does the order processing actually work? I would expect with the showrooms now open again, the wholesalers come back, is this just a case of having a very long order book at wholesalers. So it takes time for this to filter through? That would be helpful. Thank you.

Christian Buhl

The raw material split is around 40%, metal oriented, industrial metal oriented 25% of our raw materials are plastics, commodity plastics and special plastics and about 35% obviously direct packaging electronics components, rubber parts, et cetera furniture.

To the showroom question first, it's important to mention that in many countries where we are operating, the showrooms are operated by wholesalers. That is true for Germany, for Austria, for Switzerland. And secondly, there is a delay because you were the main consumer, you choose your product in a showroom and then it takes some time until your project starts maybe even the house building starts, and then, a little later on the sanitary equipment is acquired and that leads to a time lag to actually ordering and then the wholesalers and delivering from the wholesalers.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the next question is from Remo Rosenau, Helvetische Bank. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Remo Rosenau

During tough times, the market leaders should actually be able to gain market share probably more quickly than usual. Do you have any indications yet that this is actually happening right now, and also looking at the ceramics business in particular?

Christian Buhl

First, I think it's still too early to talk about market share gains. It's a couple of months now. But I feel quite comfortable that we are able to gain market share. And I think we have some indications. Some of our competitors have not been able to keep open their plants, there were some delivery issues, tile players but also ceramic players, and we did not have and we made use of that. So most probably that means that we are doing better at the moment than competitors.

Remo Rosenau

Okay. So this might also be marginally positive impact in the second half of the year and next year.

Christian Buhl

I think the closure of plants, the competition, I would say no, because these plants are open again. But I think now it comes more into play, that we did not restructure that we did not count any R&D budget that we did not reduce our sales force. For example, in Italy, our sales force was never in short time work. So I think these more longer term oriented measures through the crisis will now help for the rest of the year, next year to emerge stronger than competitors from this crisis.

Operator

And we have a follow up question from Alessandro Foletti, Octavian. Your line is now open again.

Alessandro Foletti

May be going already a little bit in the direction that Remo was talking about before but if we forget a little bit about COVID, we have been speaking about that for six months now and looking into more normalization and so on. What kind of growth rates would you expect to envisage in the next or maybe intuitively expect in the next month and maybe next year? Because of course, we also see building permits not growing so much anymore. But then again, economic activity will pick up so if we try a mental exercise to sort of normalize business, what kind of organic experts expectations would you then envisage? Thank you.

Christian Buhl

No, there are too many assumptions to your questions. I think it's still too early. First, the economy normalize, it has an impact on of that as well, if not it's too much uncertainty in this question. And obviously, I will not give you a quantitative figure. I think what we have on our table, we have of course, different scenarios. We have different market scenarios. Whatever scenario will happen, we will not change fundamentally our management decision to be strategically be it operationally. Therefore, we do not spend that much time thinking about the different scenarios because we basically do anyway the same things and that is much more important.

Operator

And the next question is from Manish Beria, Société Générale. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Manish Beria

Congratulation for a very good result. So my first question is on raw materials, how much the raw material price declined in Q2 as well as in the first half? The second question is, I mean, there you said there is a time lag between the raw material price development and the impact on your profit and loss statement. So, can you just highlight I mean, what is the general time like between the raw material price development and the P&L impact? The third is, I wanted to know you said you did 160 million buyback in this quarter. So, what was the average buyback price I mean for these buybacks and also wanted to understand because you're going to do third buyback program. So, is there -- is this just an opportunity like you just do like, you have the cash flow and you do the buyback or you take a call on the fair price, I mean the valuation is right to do the buybacks what is the process behind. I mean, is this the cash flow availability or also an consideration that the company achieve and thinks like that?

Christian Buhl

First question, raw materials, in the first six months, we are down by 3.5% compared to the first half of the year 2019. If you compare the second quarter this year with the first quarter, raw materials were down by 5% sequentially. Your second question was -- can you repeat the second question briefly?

Manish Beria

Yes. So you said there is a lag between the raw material price development in the market and the P&L impact. So, how much is the lag?

Roland Iff

That is very big mix in between the raw material price zippers. We have thought of raw materials in its relatively short term because we are no hedging. So, we have monthly contracts for other materials, its quarterly even half year, so we do not have an exact figure and weighted average timeline figure compromising, something between one month onto six month selectively even yearly prices.

The third question about share buyback, the share buyback program fundamentally more than half a mix of dividend payments and attractive payout policy. And also secondly, giving back the money, we are free via share buybacks to the shareholders, it's not driven by the actual share price, it's always a delegated mandate to the bank when we define the volume and the timeframe and no operational decisions.

And I have to correct myself, sorry, the minus 5.1% I mentioned before in terms of raw material prices was Q2 2020 versus Q2 2019. So the sequential effect this year Q2 2020 versus Q1 2020 was only minus 2.4%. I'm sorry for that.

Operator

The next question is from Fabrizio Cattaneo, Pictet Asset Management. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Fabrizio Cattaneo

And lots of question on the short term quality impact this morning in the call. Maybe more on a long term view. Can you comment a bit on the lasting effect of the post COVID world from a product perspective where I think virtually all commercial bathroom in Europe need to be renovated due to distancing rule? What are the feedback from the experts, from the developer and from the architect and what are you doing on the product side? Thank you.

Christian Buhl

We have already an assortment which fits that's say to the new COVID environment, as I said before, some example touchless product, hygienic product and obviously that is not only in COVID-19 and important element in our innovation portfolio and for our development guys. Just to give you an example of the new bathroom series, which we introduced last year to [indiscernible] basically it's also addressing not only, but also hygienic topic. Obviously, shower toilet, fundamentally address hygienic topics. And we do not stop in terms of development of shower toilet, new product for shower toilets, of course. Therefore, I think we have good opportunities on the long run to benefit from the more demand for hygienic solutions in public bathrooms. But I would also think, private bathrooms driven by the COVID-19 prices. But we did not have to adapt tactically or short-term our innovation pipeline, because it was anyway one of the important areas for innovation even before COVID-19.

Fabrizio Cattaneo

Okay. Are you expect, I mean, one can expect stronger demand on these, especially from the commercial side. I think coincidence that you need the state that you need in the bathroom, I mean all the [indiscernible] shopping malls, they need to restructure their bathrooms.

Christian Buhl

Absolutely. We've already seen the growth, for example, we have an actuator plate for WC flushing, which is electronically. I don't have to figure exactly mine, but it's a high double-digit growth rate of this product, which is basically only going to commercial bathrooms, public bathrooms.

Operator

And the next question is from Fabian Haecki, UBS. Your line is now open. Please go ahead, sir.

Fabian Haecki

Just a short question. Are there any potential defaults which you may be expecting or following, which might have an impact on your business in regard of suppliers, wholesalers, let's say whole bunch of end markets and supplier which you are dependent on?

Christian Buhl

We have not seen any default neither on the supply side nor on customer side, we also do not expect any default in the future.

Operator

And we have a follow up question from Andre Kukhnin, Credit Suisse. Your line is now open again.

Andre Kukhnin

I just wanted to come back to the bathroom stores closure impact. Given what you said in Germany -- about Germany with a backlog extending for plumbers, would it be right to think that this is not an issue for Germany, the closure of bathroom stores?

Christian Buhl

I don't understand the question.

Andre Kukhnin

So, in your Outlook, you said that one of the concerning factors is this effect from bathroom stores being closed for a few weeks and depleting the backlog. Given that the Germany's plumbers backlog is now rising up, again, in neither three months. Are we right to think that the staff from stores closure impact is not going to be the case in Germany?

Christian Buhl

Yes. Might be yes. Do not spend that much of thinking about this question to be honest.

Andre Kukhnin

So which are the countries that we should worry about in terms of this impact from bathroom stores being closed for a few weeks?

Christian Buhl

There are no specific countries we are worrying. I think the most worrying is that, of course, -- are there any material restrictions coming up again from COVID-19 pandemic that is worrying us to a certain extent. But looking at different views or different views or developments per country is not really helpful. It doesn't change our strategy, our operational decisions, therefore, that is not really relevant for us.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it. Thank you. And if I may, just last one, is this situation of any acquisition opportunities are you looking potentially at more companies?

Christian Buhl

No, we -- also that extent -- we do not change our strategy. Our advantage is that we are growing organically. We always look at bolt-on acquisition possibilities. We have always the smallest, not only smallest, or let's say ideas, nothing changed due to COVID-19 which would now make an M&A transaction a small one more profitable.

Operator

And the next question is from Martin Flueckiger, Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is now open again.

Martin Flueckiger

Just going back to the raw material price quotes you gave a couple of minutes ago, a little bit confused looking at my notes from the last conference call. If I remember correctly, at that time back in July, you were saying that raw material prices had declined by 2.4% in Q1. And my understanding then that -- this was a year-on-year development, Q1 '20 versus Q1 '19. So, is that coincidence that you're talking about 2.4 again, for Q2 or is that a misunderstanding because, at the time you were also mentioning that raw material prices have been down by 3.3% in the five months, January through May, that looked like it was going to -- like it was -- or an acceleration of the decline in Q2, now the numbers you are mentioning speak of a deceleration. What am I missing here? Thanks.

Christian Buhl

So it's a coincidence, these two figures are coincidence, the same. So I repeat. In the first quarter of '20, compared to the first quarter '19, raw material prices were down 2.4%. Then, in the second quarter, raw material prices are down 5.1% versus Q2 '19. That adds up together to H1 minus 3.5% versus H1 '19. And by coincidence in the second quarter, raw material prices are also sequentially 2.4% downwards Q1 '20.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this point. So I hand back to the speakers for closing remarks.

Christian Buhl

So thank you for your participation. We wish you all a great day. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This call has been completed. You may disconnect now.