Clovis reports positive data from TRITON clinical trial

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) announced additional data from the Phase 2 TRITON2 study of its lead drug candidate Rubraca for treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer harboring BRCA1/2 mutations. The data corroborated with the FDA's accelerated approval of Rubraca for treating mCRPC patients with a deleterious BRCA mutation and who have previously been administered androgen receptor-directed therapy and taxane-based chemotherapy.

Rubraca is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3. The drug candidate is currently being developed for treating a wide range of tumors as a monotherapy as well as in combination with other anti-cancer agents. Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology, "The TRITON2 data underscore Rubraca's role as a meaningful new treatment option for men with mCRPC and a deleterious germline or somatic BRCA mutation who have progressed on androgen receptor-directed therapy and taxane-based chemotherapy."

Clovis is carrying out several exploratory studies for studying the potential of the drug candidate for other types of tumors. The company holds global rights for Rubraca. Out of the United States and Europe, Rubraca is an unlicensed medical product.

Rubraca is currently indicated for treating adult patients with a deleterious BRCA mutation-associated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have been given androgen receptor-directed therapy and a taxane-based chemotherapy. It was granted the approval under accelerated pathway based on duration of response and objective response rate. However, the continued approval of the drug for this indication is conditional upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Some of the most common adverse conditions reported in TRITON2 were fatigue/asthenia, anemia, nausea and decreased appetite.

Clovis Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents. The company has robust development pipeline with products such as Rucaparib, Lucitanib and FAP-2286.

Interpace Biosciences sinks on potential compliance roadblocks

Interpace Biosciences (IDXG) stock sunk as the company disclosed receiving various compliance related issues from its employees. The issue is being investigated by the board's Audit Committee along with an independent counsel and an investor. The company is also expected to file a notice with the SEC to the effect that it will not be in a position to file its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30 on time.

In a disclosure, Interpace stated that it has received letter from several of its employees. One of these employees has left the company. These letters pertain to various employment and billing and compliance matters. The company stated that currently it is carrying out investigation and this investigation is not expected to be completed by the filing deadline for the Form 10-Q. Further, Interpace stated that it does not expect its Form 10-Q to be in compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum stockholders' equity requirements, as and when it is filed.

The company had recently reported its first quarter financial results. Interpace had reported 53 percent surge in its first quarter net revenue to $9.2 million. The gross profit margin for the quarter was at 34 percent, down from 56 percent margin it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's loss from continuing operations was $6.2 million, up from a loss of $3.4 million for the previous year's quarter. The company reported its quarter-end March 31, 2020 cash position at approximately $13.4 million.

Interpace Biosciences is mainly engaged in the development of personalized medicines. The company also provides clinical services such as molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services. Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests. It has one more test in a clinical evaluation process. Its PancraGEN® is used for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts while ThyGeNEXT® is used for diagnosing thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules.

Myovant reports FDA acceptance of Uterine Fibroids drug application

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) announced that the FDA has accepted its New Drug Application for its relugolix combination tablet. The company is seeking approval for using the drug to treat women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The target action date for the drug has been set at June 1, 2021 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act. The agency also stated that it currently does not anticipate holding an advisory committee meeting for the application.

The Phase 3 clinical program for the drug consisted of two pivotal clinical studies, LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2. Eligible women patients who completed the LIBERTY 1 or LIBERTY 2 studies were given the chance to join in an active treatment extension study. Lynn Seely, M.D., chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences said, "Relugolix is now under FDA review for two distinct potential new treatment options in uterine fibroids and advanced prostate cancer, indications with high unmet need where we have the opportunity to elevate the standard of care for women and for men."

Both the studies met their primary endpoint. 73.4 percent of the patients given relugolix combination therapy achieved the responder criteria for LIBERTY 1 while 71.2 percent achieved the milestone in LIBERTY 2 studies. The data from placebo arm stood at 18.9 percent and 14.7 percent respectively at 24 weeks. On average, women administered with relugolix combination therapy showed 84.3 percent reduction in menstrual blood loss from baseline. For bone mineral density, the data comparable between the relugolix combination therapy and placebo groups in LIBERTY 1 and 2.

The open label extension study also met its primary endpoint as relugolix combination therapy showing an 87.7% response rate at one year. This data demonstrated the durability of the response noted in LIBERTY 1 and 2. The patients also reported 89.9 percent reduction in menstrual blood loss from baseline. The data pertaining changes in bone mineral density through one year was in line with data from LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2.

The incidence of adverse events over one year was in line with that reported in LIBERTY 1 and 2. The extension study did not report new safety signals.

Relugolix is a once-daily, oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. It works by regulating ovarian estradiol and testicular testosterone. The tablet is currently under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for treating women with uterine fibroids. The company had submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency in March 2020 seeking approval for the indication. It is also being developed for treating patients with endometriosis. In the United States, the drug candidate is under regulatory approval for treating men with advanced prostate cancer.

Myovant Sciences has strong development pipeline. Apart from its lead drug candidate relugolix, the company is working on developing MVT-602. It is an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist and has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.