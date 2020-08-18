Wheaton may have more downside than upside at the moment based on its valuation, and there are better buys in this sector, as I explain below.

While Wheaton's operations were impacted by COVID-19, the company still reported strong cash flow and earnings because of its low-cost business model.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), the second largest gold royalty company by market cap, recently reported its Q2 2020 financial results, and while the company was impacted by COVID-related shutdowns, higher metals prices boosted its cash flow and profits.

Gold royalty companies like Wheaton are performing very well in the current gold price environment, just as intended. The strong quarter is further proof of the superiority of the gold royalty/streaming business model compared to traditional mining: Wheaton's fixed cost assets, and global asset base means it's more profitable and diversified than a traditional miner, which may only operate 3 or 4 mines in a single country, therefore, carrying more risk.

However, the stronger than expected second quarter doesn't necessarily mean Wheaton shares are a buy at the moment: I believe Wheaton's shares are looking a bit expensive based on several financial metrics. Investors may be better off waiting for a pullback, or focus their attention on a less expensive stock in this sector.

Here's an overview of the royalty/streaming business model, followed by an analysis of Wheaton's Q2 2020 financial results, and its current valuation.

Wheaton's Q2 2020 financial results

(A summary of Wheaton's diversified asset base. Credit: Wheaton corporate presentation)

Wheaton says it produced 140,000 gold equivalent ounces, a 15.8% decline from Q2 2019. This production is made up of 88,631 gold ounces (12.2% decline) and 3,650 silver ounces (24.3% decline).

However, Wheaton took advantage of higher metals prices and was able to monetize some of the gold and silver held in inventory, therefore, it actually ended up selling 156,188 gold equivalent ounces, an increase of 5.5%.

In addition, its average realized gold price per ounce rose to $1,588/oz, and silver rose to $19.05, representing an increase of 24% from last year.

The higher sales and higher metals prices led to a 30.9% increase in revenue to $247.9 million, a 38.9% rise in operating cash flow to $151.7 million ($.338 per share), and a 132% rise in adjusted net earnings to $.217 per share.

(Source: Wheaton press release)

Wheaton has revised its 2020 forecast to between 655,000-685,000 gold equivalent ounces, down from 685,000 to 725,000 ounces, but the further rise in gold and silver prices will likely boost its earnings and cash flow in H2 2020, and its quarterly dividend of $.10 per share is safe.

Wheaton's growth potential and recent deal

(Credit: Wheaton Precious Metals presentation)

Wheaton is already a huge company, producing 700,000+ GEOs annually with a $22.45 billion market cap. However, it is expecting its production to grow to 750,000 GEOs annually from 2021-24. This growth comes from its existing assets and does not include any new royalties or streams it may acquire, or any production from "optionality" assets that may or may not pay off in the future.

A new metals stream with Caldas Gold Corp. (OTCQX:ALLXF) will help support its growth.

For $110 million, Wheaton agreed to buy 6.5% of the gold production and 100% of the silver production at Caldas Gold's Marmato project, until 190,000 ounces of gold and 2.15 million ounces of silver have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 3.25% of the gold production and 50% of the silver production for the life of mine. Wheaton will pay 20% of the spot prices of each metal for the life of the mine.

This deal carries a very high return potential for Wheaton. Caldas is expanding Marmato to operate to 1,500 tons per day, and according to the results of a pre-feasibility study, it should produce 165,400 ounces of gold per year through 2024-33 in full production. This would net Wheaton 10,751 ounces of gold per year at 20% the spot price ($400/oz at $2,000 gold), and it would produce $15-$17 million cash flow annually.

Wheaton also has some "optionality" from several early-stage and development assets in its portfolio which could push its production to 1 million GEOs past 2024, which includes its Pascua Lama, Rosemont, Toroparu and Cotabambas assets.

Why I'm Not Buying Wheaton

Wheaton operates under a superb business model and is likely to pump out larger profits in Q3 and Q4. Its stock price has exceeded the highs seen in 2011, and the stock has been a huge winner. But Wheaton's stock is arguably the most expensive in the royalty and streaming sector.

I've included some current valuation metrics below; price/cash flow and EV/EBITDA are the most important metrics in this sector. Royalty and streaming companies have low, fixed cash costs and are essentially cash-generating machines, so these metrics gives us a clear view of how much cash or earnings each business generates.

Metric Wheaton Franco Nevada Royal Gold Osisko Sandstorm Price-to-sales 24 30.11 17.49 8.97 18.46 P/E 64.49 132.16 43.87 46.85 222 P/CF 37.79 39.96 25.61 26.85 28.77 EV/EBITDA 36.75 58.38 23.02 23 31.42 Dividend yield .79% .70% .86% 1.39% N/A

(Source: Morningstar, Seeking Alpha, as of Friday, 8/14)

Wheaton carries a higher P/CF, EV/EBITDA and price-to-sales than all of its peers except Franco-Nevada (FNV). It also carries the third highest dividend yields among its larger streaming peers, carrying a yield of .79%, lower than Royal Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

To be clear, I think Wheaton's stock will perform just fine in this precious metals bull market, along with Franco-Nevada, but I think the other names I mentioned are better buys at the moment; I would be more interested in Wheaton at a lower valuation, perhaps if its shares traded at an EV/EBITDA of about 25X-28X versus the current ratio of 36.75X. For now, I'm keeping an eye on the company and its stock.

What do you think of Wheaton Precious Metals? Let me know in the comments.

