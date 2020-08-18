A few weeks ago, I started writing about banks and so far, I covered banks mainly present in the United States and in Canada. I also avoided European banks and probably will continue to do so as most European banks performed horrible since the Financial Crisis. However, one exception seems to be the Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) - one of the three major banks in Sweden.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken)

In this article I will follow a similar structure as with all the other articles about banks in the United States and Canada. Starting with a business description (including recent results), I will look at the growth potential as well as the risks the bank is facing. Additionally, we look at the wide economic moat and the company's dividend and end with an intrinsic value calculation determining at which price the stock can be bought.

Business Description

By assets, the Svenska Handelsbanken is the largest bank in Sweden and one of the oldest banks in Sweden as it was founded about 150 years ago in 1871. It also has the oldest listed share on the Stockholm stock exchange. When looking at the chart of Svenska Handelsbanken in the last few years, we can assume, that investors did not really enjoy holding the stock (aside from the dividend), but compared to many other banks (especially in Europe), investors of Svenska Handelsbanken should not complain.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Annual Report 2019)

Among its European peers, Svenska Handelsbanken seems to be one of the best performing stocks in a horrible sector. The EuroStoxx Banks lost a huge part of its value since the Financial Crisis and many other major banks like Deutsche Bank (DB), Credit Suisse (CS) or Barclays (BCS) performed horrible. Svenska Handelsbanken was one of the very few European banks, that could reward its shareholders since the Financial Crisis - between June 2007 and December 2019, the total return was almost 200%.

In the second quarter, total income declined 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year to SEK 10,625 million (with interest income declining 15.7%). Profit for the second quarter declined 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year to SEK 3,959 million.

Svenska Handelsbanken is mostly present in Sweden, its home market, but it also has a nationwide branch network in Norway, Finland, Denmark, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands with 750 branches in total. The bank is reporting in seven different segments (basically, the six different countries in which the bank operates plus one additional segment):

Handelsbanken Sweden : This segment consists of branch operations in Sweden with five regional banks and 383 branches as well as the operations of Handelsbanken Finans, Ecster and Stadshypotek in Sweden. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 6,243 million in income (58.8% of total income) and is generating 75.6% of operating profit.

: This segment consists of branch operations in Sweden with five regional banks and 383 branches as well as the operations of Handelsbanken Finans, Ecster and Stadshypotek in Sweden. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 6,243 million in income (58.8% of total income) and is generating 75.6% of operating profit. Handelsbanken UK : This segment consists of branch operations in the United Kingdom in five regional banks and 207 branches as well as the asset management company Heartwood. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 1,653 million in income (15.6% of total income) and SEK 464 million in operating profit.

: This segment consists of branch operations in the United Kingdom in five regional banks and 207 branches as well as the asset management company Heartwood. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 1,653 million in income (15.6% of total income) and SEK 464 million in operating profit. Handelsbanken Norway : This segment consists of the branch operations in Norway with 47 branches throughout the country as well as Stadshypotek's operations in Norway. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 894 million in income (8.4% of total income) and SEK 381 million in operating profit.

: This segment consists of the branch operations in Norway with 47 branches throughout the country as well as Stadshypotek's operations in Norway. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 894 million in income (8.4% of total income) and SEK 381 million in operating profit. Handelsbanken Denmark : This segment consists of the branch operations in Denmark with 56 branches throughout the country as well as Stadshypotek's operations in Denmark. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 576 million in income (5.4% of total income) and SEK 239 million in operating profit.

: This segment consists of the branch operations in Denmark with 56 branches throughout the country as well as Stadshypotek's operations in Denmark. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 576 million in income (5.4% of total income) and SEK 239 million in operating profit. Handelsbanken Finland : This segment consists of the branch operations in Finland with 36 branches throughout the country as well as Stadshypotek's operations in Finland. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 523 million in income (4.9% of total income) and SEK 273 million in operating profit.

: This segment consists of the branch operations in Finland with 36 branches throughout the country as well as Stadshypotek's operations in Finland. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 523 million in income (4.9% of total income) and SEK 273 million in operating profit. Handelsbanken Netherlands: This segment consists of the branch operations in the Netherlands with 29 branches throughout the country as well as asset management operations in Optimix Vermogensbeheer. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 260 million in income (2.4% of total income) and SEK 69 million in operating profit.

This segment consists of the branch operations in the Netherlands with 29 branches throughout the country as well as asset management operations in Optimix Vermogensbeheer. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 260 million in income (2.4% of total income) and SEK 69 million in operating profit. Handelsbanken Capital Markets: This segment is Handelsbanken's investment bank and including securities trading as well as investment advisory services. This is including asset management, insurance operations and the bank's international operations outside the home markets. In the second quarter, the segment generated SEK 700 million in income (6.6% of total income) and SEK 73 million in operating profit.

Segment Total income % of total income Operating profit Operating Margin Return on allocated capital Handelsbanken Sweden 6,244 million 58.8% 3,822 million 61.2% 13.4% Handelsbanken UK 1,653 million 15.6% 464 million 28.1% 7.9% Handelsbanken Norway 894 million 8.4% 381 million 42.6% 6.8% Handelsbanken Denmark 576 million 5.4% 239 million 41.5% 10.0% Handelsbanken Finland 523 million 4.9% 270 million 51.6% 10.3% Handelsbanken the Netherlands 260 million 2.4% 69 million 26.5% 8.5% Handelsbanken Capital Markets 700 million 6.6% 73 million 10.4% -2.0%

Growth

In the past, Svenska Handelsbanken was mostly growing organically and not by any acquisitions. And according to the firm's strategy, we can assume, this will also be the case in the years to come. But even aside from acquisitions, there are several ways for Handelsbanken to keep growing. First of all, we have the two current growth markets - the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Operations in the United Kingdom started in 1982 and in June 2002, the bank opened its first branch in Amsterdam. Since 2012, income in the Netherlands grew with a CAGR of 21% and in the United Kingdom, income grew with a CAGR of 20% since 2009. In the coming years, the bank can not only increase its presence in these two markets, but we can also assume that profitability and margins will improve and maybe one day be close to the margins Handelsbanken can achieve in the Scandinavian countries.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Investor Presentation)

Additionally, Handelsbanken can also enter additional European countries and continue its growth path in the coming years and decades.

But aside from expanding its business to new countries, Handelsbanken can also grow in the low-to-mid single digits in its Scandinavian home markets. Income in Sweden grew with a CAGR of 3.7%, in Denmark with a CAGR of 3.4%, in Norway with a CAGR of 4.8% and in Finland with a CAGR of 4.5% (all numbers since 2009). Handelsbanken is focusing on growing its branches and doing more business. The bank is trying to increase its customer base and also doing more business with existing customers. And as I have pointed out in past articles - banking is a very durable business and one that existed for several centuries. Lending people money and taking in deposits is an extremely old business model and one that will continue to exist for decades to come (probably). And as long as economies are growing, the bank should achieve low-to-mid single digit growth rates.

Risks

Similar to most other banks, Svenska Handelsbanken is facing risks - and especially in times of COVID-19 and a global recession, these risks seem to be particularly high. However, the situation seems to be quite unique for Svenska Handelsbanken. First of all, we have to look at the way Sweden is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Without any judgement if the Swedish way is better or worse, we can state, that Sweden didn't shut down the country in a similar way as most other European countries in March and the following weeks. Nevertheless, the nation's GDP fell 8.6% during the three-month period ending in June 2020. Compared to the 32.9% decline the United States had to report, these numbers are quite good and compared to many other European countries, the numbers are also better - although the different is not so huge as the GDP in Germany declined "only" 11.7% for example. And we don't know what might happen in the fall as COVID-19 is far from over, but so far, the economic consequences for Sweden are not as severe as for many other countries.

Additionally, Svenska Handelsbanken seems to be quite risk-averse, which is a good quality to have in a year like 2020. According to the bank, no other bank in the world has a higher credit rating from the three major credit rating agencies than Handelsbanken.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Annual Report 2019)

Another aspect underlining the risk-averse nature of the bank is the impressive common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 18.7% the bank had in the second quarter 2020, which is much higher than for any other bank I covered so far and according to S&P Global one of the highest in Europe.

And finally, we can look at the credit loss ratio of the bank. Not only could Svenska Handelsbanken report a credit loss ratio of 0.00 in the second quarter, while other comparable banks already saw the credit loss ratio increasing quite dramatic. Also, when looking at the past decades and performance during past financial crisis, we can see that the credit loss ratio of Svenska Handelsbanken was always much lower than the ratio of comparable Nordic banks.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Investor Presentation)

All in all, Svenska Handelsbanken seems to be a bank, that is moving rather cautious and in the 1970s and 1980s the bank was transformed by then CEO Jan Wallander into a more risk-averse and decentralized bank, that survived several banking crises.

Wide Economic Moat

So far, I published several articles about banks in the United States and Canada and always pointed out, that the wide economic moat is stemming from two different sources - cost advantages and switching costs. In case of Svenska Handelsbanken, I like to start with another aspect - the brand name and the resulting trust and customer satisfaction. Not only is Handelsbanken the favorite customer choice in Sweden, the EPSI rating, which carriers out independent surveys of customer satisfaction is reporting, that Handelsbanken has in all six home markets of the bank more satisfied private and corporate customers than the average for the banking sector. And in Sweden the bank has been named the bank where customers are most satisfied for several years in a row.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Annual Report 2019)

And not only customer satisfaction is high. In the chart below, we can clearly see, that Svenska Handelsbanken could not only report double-digit return on equity in almost every year since the early 1970s (in many years RoE was even close to 20% or above). We can also see, that Svenska Handelsbanken constantly outperformed other Nordic banks and both are strong hints for a wide economic moat around the business. We can also see, that return on equity constantly declined during the last two decades and that banks are having problems to perform at similar levels as before.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Annual Report 2019)

In Sweden, the bank is the largest player for new lending in the Swedish mortgage market with a market share of 16.8%. It also has a market share of 24.3% in household savings in bank accounts in Sweden and is also the largest player for net inflows in the mutual fund market in Sweden with a market share of 21%. And while a market leading position is not creating a wide moat by itself, it is often leading to cost advantages as the fixed costs are lower in relation, which gives the bank a huge advantage. The branch-centric model is also lowering headquarter costs and apparently Handelsbanken operates with four to five fewer layers of middle management than the average bank. Aside from cost advantages, Svenska Handelsbanken can also rely on switching costs - similar to almost every other bank.

Similar to the Canadian banking market, the Swedish banking market is also dominated by a few major players. In both cases, we are dealing with an almost-oligopoly as about 95% of deposits are owned by five banks in Sweden and Svenska Handelsbanken is the biggest among them. This is once again creating extremely high barriers to entry for new competitors, leads to pricing power for the existing banks and high switching costs for the customers (as the choices are limited). And Handelsbanken has lower churn among customers compared to its peers, which might be a result of the high customer satisfaction mentioned above.

Dividend

Like most other banks, Svenska Handelsbanken might also be interesting for its dividend and similar to most other European companies, the bank is paying an annual dividend. The dividend payed in 2020 for 2019 was the same amount as in the two years before - SEK 5.50. This is resulting in a dividend yield of 6.3%. In some years - for example 2007, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 - the bank also paid a special dividend.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Investor Relations)

For 2019, the bank reported diluted earnings per share of SEK 8.58, resulting in a payout ratio of 64%. This is a very high payout ratio - nevertheless, I would consider the dividend as stable. Svenska Handelsbanken is moving very cautious and not taking huge risks. But I would assume, that dividend increases in the next one or two years are unlikely.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Finally, I am trying to calculate an intrinsic value and start by looking at past performance to get a feeling for the company's performance and realistic growth rates. When looking at the long-term performance, we see high levels of stability, but not extraordinary high growth - especially in the last two decades. Since 1997 (the oldest data I could find for revenue and net income), both increased with a CAGR of 4.82%. Since 1980, the company could increase its net income with a CAGR of 12.14% (I could not verify the numbers, but have to assume the numbers are correct; I could also not find numbers for revenue).

When looking at the performance during downturns, we see a horrible performance during the Swedish financial crisis in the early 90s, which was the result of a housing bubble. In 1992, Svenska Handelsbanken even had to report a loss - the only annual loss I could find in the last four decades. From 2000 to 2002, net income decreased two years in a row from SEK 9.09 billion to SEK 7.28 billion. This is a decline of 19.9%. During the Financial Crisis, net income decreased from SEK 13.13 billion in 2006 to SEK 10.85 billion in 2007. In 2008, Svenska Handelsbanken could increase net income again to SEK 12.13 billion and it decreased again in 2009 to SEK 10.24 billion. Between 2006 and 2009, this is reflecting a decline of 22.0%.

In case of past intrinsic value calculations, I assumed $0 in free cash flow/profit in 2020 due to the recession and COVID-19. While this might have been extreme with some other banks, it seems rather unrealistic for Svenska Handelsbanken and way to cautious. We assume instead a decline of 50% in 2020 compared to the year before and to be on the safe side, we assume a similar low free cash flow for 2021. For 2022, we assume a similar free cash flow as in 2019 and in the following years we assume growth to slowly return and accelerate over time to reach 4% growth at the end of the next decade. We also assume 4% growth till perpetuity. This leads to an intrinsic value of SEK 114.

It is also worth mentioning, that Svenska Handelsbanken has 1980 million outstanding shares - split up in 35 million B shares and 1,945 million A shares, which differ in voting rights, but not in the annual dividend. And as the class B share is trading up to 10% higher and the class A share is also more liquid, I would prefer the class A share for us retail investors.

Conclusion

Especially in these uncertain times where banks all over the world are facing high risks, Svenska Handelsbanken seems to be a great choice as it appears to be well capitalized and its risk-averse nature should pay off in the next few years. Similar to the Canadian banks, Svenska Handelsbanken is operating in an almost-oligopoly with only a few competitors and a wide economic moat around its business. And although the bank might grow slower than some of its peers, it is still growing with high levels of stability and consistency and has to be viewed as a great long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.