BAM's risks are mostly concentrated in BPY's US malls portfolio. In the worst possible case scenario, BAM's downside risk is estimated to be within 12-15%.

Brookfield Place in New York represents a good example of BPY's prime properties. Source

Introduction

This post is about current Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) prospects and will involve to some extent developments in its main subsidiaries (BIP, BEP, BPY, BBU) with most emphasis on BPY due to its risks.

Do Brookfield-related companies deserve regular attention? It is up to you to judge, but there are reasons to think so due to outstanding returns for BAM since Bruce Flatt became the CEO in 2002 (about 20% annualized), high returns for BIP and BEP, high yields of BIP, BEP, BPY, and various arbitrage and fringe opportunities that occur from time to time.

Brookfield's Self-Evaluation Model

Every quarter in its Supplementary, BAM values itself as a sum of three parts: invested capital + 25 times fee-related earnings (FRE) + 10 times net target carry. Does it mean that investors should rely on this model without independent valuation? Based on my communications with readers as well as BAM-related articles on SA, a surprising number of investors think so. This is what Malcolm Gladwell calls "default to truth" in its recent "Talking to Strangers".

Even a casual reader cannot miss that BAM's model makes the stock perennially undervalued. With more attention, one can notice the model's specific material faults (please see "Cutting through Complexity" for details):

BAM performs double counting as FRE includes fees on BAM's own capital that was already counted in invested capital.

Until recently, the multiple for FRE was 20 and then suddenly it was made 25 creating a significant uptick in value.

Invested capital is calculated based on market values for all listed investments except for BPY for which a much bigger IFRS value is used.

10 multiple for net target carry is too generous. When BAM acquired Oaktree it used a multiple between 2 and 3, based on my analysis (please see "Brookfield Asset Management in early 2020").

Each of these items is worth many billions. It is not surprising that several years ago BAM changed the name for its model from "intrinsic value" to "plan value" emphasizing its usefulness for corporate planning rather than for investment purposes.

FFO-based Valuation

In the same "Cutting through Complexity", I made a case for valuing BAM based on operating FFO for the trailing twelve months (NYSE:TTM) that the company reports quarterly. The table below sums up these valuations over the last 9 years.

Sources: BAM's Supplementaries and author's calculations. Quotes for 2020 reflect a three-to-two stock split.

As obvious from the table, the current multiple of 18.5 for P/Oper. FFO is within a custom range indicating BAM is fairly valued.

Buying a fairly valued BAM has been quite profitable under most scenarios. From the end of 2012 (when BAM was quite expensive as seen from the table) to the end of 2019 (the last period unaffected by the pandemic), BAM's market cap grew at a CAGR of 14% which translates into about 15% (after adding 1% dividend) compounded return for the stock. Picking the right time for adding to the position can further improve one's return. Is now the right time to buy BAM?

So far, our analysis has been purely numerical completely ignoring the unique circumstances of the current moment. If the pandemic economic impact starts subsiding from Q3 (the most plausible scenario), there are convincing arguments to go long BAM:

The current interest rate environment is extremely favorable for BAM. It compels big institutional investors (such as pension funds, sovereign funds, insurance companies, etc.) to replace bonds (and expensive stocks to some extent) in their portfolio with alternative assets that BAM is specialized in. At the same time, BAM can refinance its own liabilities with cheap long-term debt.

We should expect plenty of targets for BAM's acquisition activity due to the pandemic.

The stabilized assets that BAM will dispose over the next couple of years will be worth a lot due to historically low interest rates.

Oaktree acquisition will produce revenue and margin synergies that I analyzed elsewhere. We have just started seeing them.

BAM's operating FFO consists of a slow-growing part (invested capital FFO) and fast-growing FRE. In 2012, the slow-growing component was 4 times bigger than FRE but currently, they are almost equal. On a purely arithmetic basis, it means accelerated growth for operating FFO.

Some of these arguments were valid even for the period immediately preceding the pandemic and it explains relatively high P/Oper. FFO at the end of 2019.

Everything seems good if it were not for BPY...

Brookfield Property Partners

For better visibility, let us decompose BAM's Operating FFO into its components: unsurprisingly, the lion's share of problems is related to BPY.

Sources: BAM's Supplementaries and author's calculations. The last column represents 4 times Operating FFO for Q2 2020.

BPY consists of 3 segments:

Office real estate has suffered the least. Almost all rents were paid on time and reduction in FFO was caused primarily by non-office activities within the office segment, namely, parking, retail, and a hotel. BPY management considers this limited damage as temporary, already in recovery in early Q3 (please see BPY's Q2 earnings call transcript). There are people who think that due to WFH, all office real estate is in jeopardy. I do not think this argument is applicable to BPY's prime office properties with long-term leases signed by the most reliable corporate names. Even if these corporate names do not need headquarters in the future, the exit will be very gradual with plenty of time for BPY to adjust.

LP opportunistic business has suffered due to hospitality properties. Again, BPY management signals it is already in recovery mode and does not anticipate long-term damage

With the US malls portfolio, the problems are very real, long-term in nature, and require a more detailed analysis.

Let us consider an apocalyptic scenario for the best malls in the US first. In 2019, the BPY's malls produced about $700M in annual operating FFO. If all malls go extinct tomorrow, at 53% fully diluted ownership interest, it will produce about $350M of lost FFO for BAM. FRE will be affected as well due to lower BPY capitalization, but most (if not all) of the retail damage is already reflected in the BPY's depressed price. $350M represents about 12% of BAM's operating FFO in 2019 and 12-15% of downside risk can be considered the worst possible scenario. The real situation is much better than this since even in the apocalyptic case, BAM can make decisions regarding malls on a property-to-property basis and keep the best properties only.

How much BPY is worth? I think outsiders do not have enough information to independently value it and we can only rely on indirect information from the expert.

Prior to the pandemic, BPY had been trading close to $20 for quite some time. Its current value should be lower than this. BAM, together with some institutional investors, are ready to buy $1B worth of BPY/BPYU for $12. Even though sometimes BAM's logic is quite convoluted due to management fees, it is unlikely that a value player like BAM would offer $12 for something that is worth less than $15. This indirect evidence produces BPY value between, say, $15 and $18.

Granted, BAM can make a mistake but SPG, another knowledgeable and sophisticated investor, does not think everything is so hopeless for the retail either. Otherwise, SPG would not invest hundreds of millions in saving retail brands (Forever 21, Lucky Brand, JC Penney, Brooks Brothers).

Some people think that SPG investments in its own customers are an attempt to save rents. This is clearly wrong because of three reasons: 1) SPG invests through a JV with Authentic Brands, a retail specialist that does not care about saving rents; 2) for every brand there has been a competitor offering more than SPG for a brand; 3) those who follow SPG know that Mr. Simon cares about its balance sheet more than about anything else and is extremely unlikely to invest outside of malls due to some short-term reasons like temporary rent support.

SPG clearly thinks it will make money investing in weakest retailers, already in bankruptcy, and this is an indication that not everything is so bad for the best malls in the country.

To sum up this analysis: if malls go extinct tomorrow the downside risk for BAM should be about 12-15% of the current price. If insiders are correct and malls are going to survive in some shape or form, or if, at least, their demise is gradual providing owners time to adjust, BAM's prospects seem quite exciting due, primarily, to FRE growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.