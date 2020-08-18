The delinquency rate in the residential mortgage market is expected to increase, and, therefore, this is a stock to pass over on.

Though it offers an attractive dividend yield of 13.59%, it is expected to face a lot of volatility in 2020–21.

Chimera Investment Corporation has raised and renegotiated its existing long-term financing. As of Q2 2020, 54% of its loan portfolio is non-mark-to-market.

The failure of Lehman Brothers demonstrated that liquidity provision by the Federal Reserve would not be sufficient to stop the crisis; substantial fiscal resources were necessary. − Ben Bernanke

During the Q2 2020 earnings call, Mohit Marria, the Chief Investment Officer of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), declared that when markets returned to normal, CIM’s book value would move up to between $13 and $14 as against the current $10.63.

Image Source: CIM Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

During the same call, Matthew Lambiase, CIM’s CEO, estimated that the low interest rate environment will continue for several years and that returns on financial assets will be low in the future. As of August 14, 2020, the 10-year treasury yield was 0.71%, and the 30-year mortgage interest rate was 3.21%. As the Fed rate is expected to be low up to 2022, CIM’s income will be impacted, though the company may be able to generate higher volumes in its agency securities business.

Image Source: Twitter

It seems that the stock may move in a narrow range in the near future. Let us take a look at the current on-ground situation before judging the stock.

CIM’s Business Situation

CIM uses leverage to invest in mortgage assets such as residential loans, Agency RMBS (Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities), and other securities.

Image Source: CIM’s 10-Q Filing

The agency mortgage-backed securities are issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As there’s very little risk of default, the interest yield on such securities is very low.

As of Q2 2020, CIM had invested $2.71 billion in agency BMS, $2.18 billion in non-agency BMS, $13.03 billion in loans held for investment, $115 million in other assets, and had $302 million in cash.

When the COVID-19 impact hit home, many leveraged investors like CIM stared at deep cuts. Instead of selling its portfolio at a discount, CIM issued a $374 million 3-year convertible bond, executed a $400 million 3-year revolving loan facility from Ares Capital, and executed new mortgage securitizations. It also negotiated on its long-term repo finance facilities.

As of Q2 2020, 75% of CIM’s credit borrowings are long term and more than 54% of its non-agency RMBS borrowings have no or limited mark-to-market exposure. By reducing its mark-to-market exposure, the company has tried to counter any volatility that may hit its loan book in the near term. However, despite having adequate liquidity to take advantage of opportunities, the company is not yet out of the woods.

CIM’s Covid-19-Related Risks

1. 46% of CIM’s non-agency financing is still mark-to-market as of Q2 2020, but the company foresees no trouble with it. However, the company had disclosed in its 2019 Annual Report that a significant portion of its non-Agency RMBS is subordinate and the company was the first-loss security holder. It is uncertain how this risk will evolve as the pandemic prolongs and impact the fair value of the company’s non-agency MBS.

2. As per a recent report published by CoreLogic (CLGX), about 7.3% of American residential mortgages were either 30 days past due date or in foreclosure state at the end of May 2020. This was double the rate compared to that a year ago.

CLGX also estimated that if the government does not intervene, the delinquency rate would quadruple by the end of 2021 and 3 million homeowners would be pushed into serious delinquency.

It is uncertain how the situation will unfold going forward.

3. As per the NAR (National Association of Realtors), property prices are rising across the country because inventory is low and people are taking advantage of the ultra-low interest rates.

It is unsure if this situation will continue if the pandemic prolongs and if unemployment continues to rise or remains static.

Summing Up

By substantially reducing its mark-to-market exposure, CIM may see through a lot of volatility, but it is going to take a long time to return to normalcy.

When business gets back to pre-COVID-19 levels, CIM expects that its book value will bump up to about $13–14 from $10.63 currently. This estimate includes the new opportunities it may take advantage of, assumes that all its non-agency loans are fairly valued, and factors in new revenue from the highly-rated fixed income business rolling in because of the Fed’s liquidity injection.

The stock is hovering at $8.83, at a 17% discount to its book value. So, it is reasonable to predict that by the time things return to normal, the stock can crawl back to between $12 and $14.

As the upside seems limited today, I estimate that the stock will move in a narrow range from now to the day when normalcy seems around the corner.

Though CIM is available at a very attractive forward dividend yield of 13.59%, the business environment is clouded with risks and uncertainty. Therefore, I would give CIM a miss and focus on stocks that have the potential to lead the market in the post-COVID-19 era.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.