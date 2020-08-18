OIS has more than tripled off its 52-week low. Some of its upside may already be priced in. I rate OIS a hold.

Oil States CEO Cindy Taylor. Source: Tudor Pickering

The coronavirus caused business activity and oil demand to crater. OPEC supply cuts helped shore up oil prices. Brent oil is now in the $45 range, yet it still may not be robust enough to drive E&P in the oil patch. That could create headwinds for Oil States International (OIS) and other oil services firms. In Q2, Oil States reported revenue of $146.25 million and GAAP EPS of -$0.41. Revenue fell over 30% sequentially.

North America land drilling had been the hottest segment of the oil services market. However, prior to the pandemic, E&P in the oil patch was facing headwinds. I had questioned how long stimulus-induced economic growth could continue. The U.S. trade war with China and stagnant industrial production did not help matters.

Q2 revenue from Wellsite Services was $36 million, down 58% sequentially. Land-based completion and production activity collapsed alongside the fall in oil prices. Many of the company's drilling rigs were idle amid the low oil price environment, which amplified the revenue decline. This followed a discontinuance of drilling activities in certain areas that were no longer profitable.

Downhole Technologies revenue was $15 million, down over 60% sequentially. The segment was hurt by the decline in land-based completion activity. Offshore revenue rose sequentially on the strength of product driven product sales. Long term, it could be difficult for offshore drillers to make money at current oil prices.

Offshore could face headwinds even if land-based activity picks up. For now, it could be difficult for each of the company's major product categories to garner revenue growth. Active U.S. drilling rigs continue to fall, implying E&P in the oil patch may not recover any time soon.

Margins Faltered

The rapid loss of scale caused the company's margins to falter. Bigger competitors like Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) have been cutting costs to offset revenue declines. Oil States has followed suit with its own headcount reductions:

"CapEx will be reduced roughly 70% year-over-year and total approximately $15 million. Direct operating costs will continue to be reduced in line with activity declines. Headcount has been reduced approximately 40% to 45% in our Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments, respectively, since the beginning of the year. SG&A headcount has been reduced by approximately 20% since the beginning of the year as well. Various salary personnel, including executive management, have taken salary reductions in addition to other reductions in short-term and long-term compensation. Discretionary spending has been substantially reduced or eliminated. As an update to our cost-out program, we now estimate that we will reduce our 2020 costs by $265 million, which is up from the previously forecasted total of $225 million."

Nonetheless, margins still fell. Gross margin was 12%, up from 10% in Q1. SG&A expense was $24 million, down 8% Q/Q. It declined much less than revenue, which put a strain on EBITDA. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 16%, up from 12% in Q1. As a result, EBITDA was -$6 million or about $27 million less than Q1 EBITDA.

Management has attempted to control costs, but cost takeouts have not kept pace with declines in revenue. The demand destruction in the oil industry is difficult to fathom. EBITDA may not stabilize until the pandemic finally ends.

Liquidity

Liquidity is key for oil services firms. It is even more important for smaller operators that have to compete with bigger companies that may be able to sustain operating losses. Oil States ended the quarter with $54 million in cash and about $324 million in working capital. As its operations slow, reductions in working capital should lead to positive cash flow. Free cash flow ("FCF") for the first six months of the year was $35 million, practically the same as the year earlier period. Capital expenditures were $9 million, down from $32 million in the year earlier period. Deep cuts to capital expenditures kept FCF from declining.

If management can maintain positive cash flow amid a dismal economy, then the company's outlook could brighten once the economy reopens. For now, Oil States appears to have ample liquidity to weather a decline in revenue and EBITDA.

Conclusion

Once the pandemic ends, business activity and demand for oil should pick up. OIS has an enterprise value of $513 million and trades at just over 8x last 12 months' ("LTM") EBITDA. OIS has more than tripled off its 52-week low set a few months ago. Much of the improvement in oil prices appears priced in. I rate OIS a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.