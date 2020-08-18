Also, ZM has already shown how many eyeballs it can attract, and its potential for monetize them gradually over time may justify a higher stock price.

My view remains as it was in April, that ZM's opportunity to participate in a reshaping of the economy and society at large and suggests good revenue growth ahead.

The company is risky, given all the competition and uncertainties, and so is the stock, and investors should think carefully about this stock.

With security issues no longer in the headlines, ZM may be able to build on its rocket ship trajectory of the shutdown period.

ZM has had a large move since I discussed it at the beginning of April.

Post-modern times?

I seem to recall from my March/April research into Zoom Video Communications (ZM) that the founder, Eric Yuan, designed the company from the start to have little in-office contact. The fruits of that research were discussed very early in this latest upturn in the stock market (SPY), namely in an April 1 article, 3 Antifragile Stocks I'm Buying, And Why I'm Starting Now. The stocks were two super-heavyweights, Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). The other was ZM. Among the points I made were to look beyond the obvious COVID play, and I noted from ZM's 10-K that the company reported:

Comparably ranked Zoom as No. 1 in its 2019 ranking of major U.S. companies with the happiest employees. Zoom was also recognized as No. 2 on Glassdoor’s 2019 Best Places to Work.

I closed my brief commentary with points that look good now:

... a personal observation. A club we belong to has closed for COVID, but some instructors, such as for Pilates and yoga, are using Zoom to hold classes remotely. I think this sort of thing goes viral, even after COVID recedes. There are an almost infinite number of situations where remote connectivity will meet the needs and preferences of a growing number of people across the US and world. Just a guess: the privacy issues around ZM right now will fade, in retrospect to be seen as having provided a long term buying opportunity. ZM sits at a propitious part of the global business community. It encompasses several mega-trends:

the cloud

video (and audio) rather than audio alone, or text-only

"green" focus as driving and flying are reduced, perhaps greatly

dispersed work force with small (or no) central office.

The next section expands upon the final bullet point, discussing why I am metaphorically short big cities and long ZM as a solution to the several downsides of a crowded large center city requiring vast amounts of fuel to be expended, and hours spent sitting in traffic, to accomplish tasks that increasingly can be done from home, or at least from a small, well-equipped local room specialized for videoconferencing.

Less need for big cities, more reasons to Zoom

Here are three reasons beyond the obvious, current ones of enhanced spread of COVID-19 (and other pandemics), and fallout from recent (and in some places ongoing) protests/highway closures/riots in some parts of the US.

Changing nature of trade reduces need for large cities

Until Atlanta became a major population and trade hub, large cities were always ports. The labor-intensive requirements of import-export guaranteed the port city would have a considerable population of permanent residents as well as transients. This in turn led to success for business establishments such as restaurants, bars, brothels, rooming-houses and hotels. Trade required labor- and paper-intensive insurers, financiers, inspectors, tax agents, etc.

Now, container-based shipping means automation on the docks. The whole financial and transportation apparatus can migrate to lower-cost areas. ZMand all the work-from-home stocks are helping to make that a painless transition. I think that trend continues and may accelerate assuming that autonomous vehicles enter the scene sooner rather than later.

Office buildings increasingly become increasingly superfluous

Another need for central cities, apart from trade, is simply to allow a commuter culture from within the cities and its suburbs. For a growing number of businesses, people can simply work from home and hold Zoom meetings as needed.

A larger industry than malls, which as you know are in trouble, the commercial real estate industry is facing a significant challenge, and ZM is part of that challenge. Cue Joseph Schumpeter: creative destruction may be at work in the here and now.

Rise of e-commerce and beyond

One of the big types employers within large cities is the retail establishment. Major cities have their trophy shopping streets, but all large cities have malls and all sorts of storefronts. Their customers come from within the city and the suburbs, but all that is eroding due to the rise of e-commerce and omnichannel-based, big box-centric retailing.

Of course, you know this, but the trend away from store-based shopping can be enhanced by ZM's solutions and those of its competitors. Think of browsing in a store, and again, look past COVID. The technology now exists to sit in your home, watch a large screen and rapidly take a guided tour of an emporium that would take some time to accomplish on foot. Whether this would be an automated tour or have a real person guiding the shopper is optional. In any case, merchandise can be looked at in detail and then a buying decision made, and the actual handling and trying on can be done at home if no store visit is made.

Modern technology is changing retail, which further reduces the need for employee-rich large stores to be located centrally or at least on the fringes of large population centers.

These and other trends favor more isolated living/working/shopping arrangements which benefit ZM. The COVID distancing measures and post-George Floyd urban disturbances are, in this view, events that when looked at a decade or more from now, served to hasten an ongoing trend.

Moving on and zeroing in on ZM, there are several points that suggest to me that it will report a strong quarter on August 31, perhaps guide well (though guidance is on the back burner for many companies for a while), and probably trade well. My guess is that the Street is too low on this company's prospects on all time frames. I also think that increasingly investors will look at metrics of engagement on ZM's platforms that may not generate revenues today but that are sticky enough to allow projections of future revenues.

I will begin by discussing some comments from management on the Q1 conference call.

ZM stays reticent but focuses on major growth opportunities

The presentation and Q&A were replete with cautions that because of COVID, the Q1 (Feb.-April) quarter might be followed by a meaningful increase in churn from the large pick-up in business from smaller companies, which tend to pay monthly rather than annually.

My guess is that this caution sounds excessive, given the low cost of a ZM license and the many uncertainties relating to the near and more distant future work-from-home needs of most businesses.

Here are some quotes from the transcript (emphasis added):

Alex Zukin You just delivered one of, if not the greatest all time quarter in enterprise software history [ed: wow!]... where does Zoom go from here? Eric Yuan, CEO Video is going to change everything about the communication... one thing we know for sure is the TAM [total available market] is bigger than we saw it before. Alex Kurtz ... is there something that you guys are really laser-focused on that you could take all this extra cash flow and reinvest back into the business? Eric Yuan ... we have a Zoom phone system. And don't forget about that is also huge opportunity. In particular, we believe video and voice, those two are going to be key words into one service, that's a huge, huge opportunity.

In addition to suggesting lots of growth ahead, the company also hinted in more than one way at near term strength. For example:

Alex Kurtz Thanks. And then a quick question for Kelly. In the areas where they've been lifting the quarantine, the shelter-in-places, have you seen any kind of change in churn in those regions whether it's in the U.S., Europe or Asia? Kelly Steckelberg, CFO It's really too early to tell, Alex. We've taken again a conservative approach to that. But it's too early to tell as most places even when they're starting to ease, shelter-in-place, people are taking their time to go back to work.

This response suggests upside potential in my opinion. So too does her response to a question about the Zoom Phone in which she said:

So the primary demand and focus of our new customers and expanding customers in Q1 was really ensuring business continuity. And so they were focusing mostly on the video communication platform. But as our focus for Zoom Phone is to step sell into our existing installed base, it now creates a huge opportunity for more sales in Q2 and the rest of this year.

Please review the entire conference call transcript and judge for yourself. In any case, when ZM went below $250 again last week, I added and then, having updated my research over the past weekend, added more pre-market on Monday (when I began writing this article). Thus I was glad and somewhat surprised to see Seeking Alpha report the following on Monday morning:

KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz cites internal data that shows Zoom Video's (NASDAQ:ZM) billings are "up 32% q/q in its F2Q21 vs. consensus down 15%."

Please see SA's post for further details. The basic message is positive, consistent with the broad hints I perceived in the conference call.

So all this sets the stage for me to project, qualitatively, the potential for significant revenue beats in Q2 and beyond; and/or monetizable growth in users without bringing in revenue immediately.

I propose the following analogy in looking past current sales and profits for ZM:

Tthe Facebook (FB) analogy

Beginning either in 2010 or H1 2011, a friend who is a close relative of a senior FB executive began giving me somewhat amazed updates about how fast Goldman was raising its private market valuation of the stock, which had begun to trade privately.

How was valuation determined, given that FB had barely begun to generate revenue, as it was still ad-free or nearly so?

It was an art, and it was well-done by the financial community.

If one bought FB on the IPO 8+ years ago, say around $40, then never looked at the stock until now, one would likely be happy. Now we can value FB on price:earnings and price:sales metrics, but in 2012 and before, that was difficult.

I think of ZM similarly. Take, in specific, its presentation accompanying the conference call. The peak number of daily participants, in April, exceeded 300 million.

That's just one day. What was the number for the month of April? How does that compare to FB, YouTube, etc.?

Next, consider this metric, per the CEO's prepared remarks:

We had an approximately twentyfold increase in our metric of annualized meeting minutes run rate, which jumped from 100 billion at the end of January 2020 to over 2 trillion meeting minutes based on April 2020’s run rate.

That's over 35 billion hours of annualized meeting minutes.

Think of the long term value of monetizing those sorts of numbers, especially if they trend higher over time.

Before getting to the risks of investing in ZM, in the next section I will show just two of the several ways ZM and its competitors are becoming part of society.

ZM begins to embed itself into basic operations of society

First, a trend that will diminish as COVID is dealt with but I think is going to enjoy secular growth:

Education

It is clear that at least in terms of the aggregate of paid and unpaid minutes of use, education ranked very high in ZM's Q1 growth and will continue so on a yoy basis, at least in Q3 (I'm not sure about Q2, which covered the summer months). What I am not sure of is the degree to which certain services provided by ZM have been or will soon be monetized with subscription fees. That said, the following press release, with comment provided by ZM's head of North America Sales, suggests to me that income should be forthcoming:

Zoom Selected by Los Angeles Unified School District 1,300 Schools to Use Zoom for Secure and Reliable Online, Hybrid, and Simulcast Courses The agreement will provide unlimited access to virtual classrooms for nearly 30,000 educators and more than 600,000 students in Los Angeles Unified schools. The platform enables a teacher to gauge the responses and reactions from as many as 49 students at a time, a function not currently available from any competing platform... Los Angeles Unified’s Zoom deployment will also use Zoom Video Webinars for school board meetings, professional development, community outreach and other large-scale events that can connect as many as 10,000 participants simultaneously. According to LAUSD Chief Academic Officer Alison Yoshimoto-Towery, Zoom has already been a platform of choice for thousands of teachers due to an intuitive user interface and reliable performance.

I think this sort of thing is happening quietly across the country and perhaps world, for educational institutions up to and including post-graduate education.

Some of this will fade in a major way, of course, but video-conferenced-based education is - in my opinion - here to stay.

Something else may be here to stay that was not in a prior game plan: our legal system:

Law

From ZM's blog:

I think this is 'wow' stuff and that it can go mainstream even when COVID fades.

Also important are these two press releases from July.

ZM and partners build out its hardware ecosystem

This allows ZM to maximize its ability to do the "land and expand" maneuver that so many other software-based, cloud-based companies have used as their core growth strategy.

From a July 7 press release:

Zoom Launches Hardware as a Service Program Offers Hardware for Both Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone SAN JOSE, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced the launch of Zoom Hardware as a Service (HaaS). Zoom HaaS will make Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phone more accessible by minimizing friction around hardware procurement. Customers can choose from a variety of solutions from leading hardware manufacturers DTEN, Neat, Poly, and Yealink. With Zoom HaaS, customers can deploy a world-class communications experience with a variety of subscription options for phone and meeting room hardware. Zoom customers can scale video conference rooms and phones with budget-friendly hardware options and simple technology upgrades at an affordable, fixed monthly price. HaaS gives enterprises the same flexibility in their hardware as they have in their Zoom software.

The more products are optimized for the Zoom experience, and the more ways they can be made affordable to users, the better for the company.

Then from July 15, ZM announced this:

New Category To Support Business Professionals Working Remotely

... Zoom for Home - DTEN ME, is the first ever Zoom for Home device. Zoom partnered with DTEN to create an immersive and productive workspace. Features for the all-in-one 27-inch device include: three built-in wide-angle cameras for high-resolution video; an 8-microphone array for crystal-clear audio in meetings and phone calls; and, an ultra-responsive touch display for interactive screen sharing, whiteboarding, annotating, and ideation. Set up is simple: Zoom for Home - DTEN ME works right out of the box and seamlessly connects for anyone with a Zoom Meeting license.

I like this approach from ZM. It is helping to create a hardware-software ecosystem, moving beyond the limitations of current cameras and microphones on our computers and smaller devices.

If someone does not have access to Zoom Rooms, the above solution may serve well.

Please see the ZM blog and news releases for more in the way of news flow, including updates on ZM's international expansion.

Before summing up and speculating on ZM's growth path, it is important to point out how easy it is to lose money by investing in ZM.

ZM is a risky stock

Please see the company's regulatory filings for a full list of ZM's presentation of the many risks to investors who own the stocks.

High on the list of risks is competition. As easy as it is to install a ZM app, so it is or can be easy to install that of a competitor. So, the lock-in issue is tricky.

Another key risk is also well-known: what happens to videoconferencing and the Zoom Phone when the COVID crisis fades? Does the industry shed much or most of its volume gains?

In addition to these two obvious challenges comes the issue of monetization. ZM is currently growing eyeballs on the service. When, and how, does it translate eyeballs into profits? This may be easier for investors to imagine than it turns out to be in reality.

Time to sum up.

Concluding comments - ZM in the right place at the right time

Per ETrade, consensus quarterly revenues for Q2 (just ended) and for the next three quarters are all around $500 MM. Consensus finally rises mildly for Q2 of FY 2022 to revenues of $552 MM.

Given ZM's market cap of $75 B at a stock price of $266, clearly either much faster growth is expected later on, or the analysts are lowballing their estimates. (Further note, discussion of GAAP or non-GAAP earnings is not the point, given all the spending needs or opportunities ZM has.)

If ZM is to be measured on a price:sales basis, then it is attractive in my mindset if it is going to beat those expectations by enough to also beat the whisper numbers.

However, FB showed that a way to dominate an easy-entry field such as social media involves deferring not just profits as Amazon (AMZN) did for years, but deferring revenues.

ZM may have the opportunity to follow some hybrid path between the traditional path of rapid sales growth and the less conventional path of attracting mass use, then monetizing usage later one way or another.

To sum up: the green movement, which discourages transportation, has met up with vastly improved tech-based methods by which large numbers of people can work without an office, shop from home, and engage in traditional trade with small numbers of people. All these were ongoing negatives against the need for people to sit in traffic to get to an office in or near a major center city. So too do large screen TVs and the streaming phenomenon diminish the appeal of traveling for in-person entertainment.

Add to this the recent issues of COVID and disturbances in certain urban areas, and I metaphorically short big, crowded, high-traffic urban areas such as NYC and LA.

ZM appears to me to have recovered from its highly-publicized security issues of a few months ago and may be poised to benefit from and help accelerate the trends toward a home-based, or perhaps Zoom Room-based, set of ways for many people across the world to reorganize their lives.

The numbers of eyeballs ZM attracted in April and its annualized numberof meeting minutes provides it an opportunity to go far beyond $75 B in market cap over time. It is a young, speculative company with a speculative stock, and I view the case for or against being long ZM as a qualitative one. My guess is that management has the right stuff to allow ZM to succeed in a big way, thus allowing the stock to continue to trend up. Many others disagree, and ZM has a 5.6% short ratio - high but not too off-putting in my view.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Tuesday morning. ZM around $267 pre-market, SPY around $338.60.

