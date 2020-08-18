Will Buffett begrudgingly buy physical gold as well? Time will tell. For now, this is enough of a sea change to bring about a plethora of attention and new money to GOLD and other mining stocks.

There are a host of gold miners that Buffett could've purchased. I believe he specifically chose Barrick since it checks off all of the boxes.

I believe what's occurring in the U.S. monetary system has Buffett searching for more diversified protection from an inflation shock.

What was most surprising in Berkshire's latest Form 13F was the new position in Barrick Gold, as Buffett bought more than $500 million worth of GOLD in Q2.

The buzz last Friday after the closing bell was the release of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) (BRK.A) latest 13F. Investors, hedge funds, media outlets, etc., always eagerly anticipate this SEC filing by Berkshire, as it discloses Warren Buffett's buys and sells during the previous quarter. Many in the industry will follow Buffett's lead on his purchases and divestitures, which can have a profound impact on stocks — in what's known as the "Warren Buffett Effect."

What was most surprising in Berkshire's latest Form 13F was the new position in Barrick Gold (GOLD), as Buffett bought more than $500 million worth of GOLD in Q2. While the size of this position is minute compared to the value of Berkshire's massive holdings in stocks like Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), and of course the long-term stake in Coca-Cola (KO), the addition of GOLD holds much significance.

(Source: Whalewisdom.com)

Buffett buying GOLD can best be described as shocking, considering his statements on physical gold (Barrick's end product). In a 2012 article that Buffett wrote, he likens buying gold to the Tulip mania in the 17th Century:

This type of investment requires an expanding pool of buyers, who, in turn, are enticed because they believe the buying pool will expand still further. Owners are not inspired by what the asset itself can produce - it will remain lifeless forever - but rather by the belief that others will desire it even more avidly in the future.

In a 2012 interview on CNBC's Squawk Box, Buffett said:

When we took over Berkshire, it was selling at $15 a share and gold was selling at $20 an ounce. Gold is now $1,600 and Berkshire is $120,000. Or you can take a broader example. If you buy an ounce of gold today and you hold it at hundred years, you can go to it every day and you could coo to it and fondle it and a hundred years from now, you'll have one ounce of gold and it won't have done anything for you in between...You could you buy the Dow Jones Industrial Average for 66 at the start of 1900. gold was then $20. At the end of the century, it was 11,400, and you would also have gotten dividends for a hundred years. So a decent productive asset will kill an unproductive asset.

When talking about gold investors, he says:

Incidentally, they're right to be afraid of paper money. Their basic premise that paper money around the world is going to be worth less and less over time is absolutely correct. They have the correct basic premise. They should run from paper money. But where they run to is the mistake.

Buffett has a clear aversion to physical gold. So why is he suddenly buying Barrick, which is the second largest gold miner on the planet?

While I don't know the exact reasoning behind Buffett's purchase, and it's certainly possible that one of his deputies pushed for the inclusion of GOLD into Berkshire's portfolio (as many have assumed), I can postulate as to why Barrick was added.

Before I do, I want to give a quick review of Barrick's Q2 results that were released last week, as it helps investors better understand the wildly positive fundamentals for Barrick.

Barrick's Exceptional Second Quarter Results Despite Weaker Production And Higher Costs

Earlier this month, in my article "Barrick Gold: Why I'm Buying Aggressively Again," I explained how I thought Q2 financial results were likely better than expected, and there would be another substantial decline in net debt.

Barrick already announced Q2 production results in July and gave a tight range for expected all-in sustaining costs for the quarter. While second quarter production was lower than Q1 and AISC increased, I stated that the higher average realized gold price in combination with the fact that the company sold more gold ounces QoQ should've resulted in Q2 revenue greatly exceeding prior quarter levels. I also thought that even though AISC rose, margins likely expanded by $40-$50 per ounce because of the strengthening gold price. Therefore, I expected that Barrick generated more cash flow in Q2 than in Q1, as robust sales and realized gold prices more than offset the drop in production and increase in AISC.

As forecast, Barrick did see a sharp rise in revenue QoQ (up 12%) despite lower production. Operating cash flow also increased almost $150 million — coming in at over $1 billion during Q2. I also wanted to point out the $522 million of free cash flow that was generated.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

Another substantial reduction in net debt was likely as well in Q2. I expected net debt to at least drop by $300 million, which I considered a conservative figure "and there could be another $100-$200 million added to that amount." Actual net debt fell by $427 million.

Overall, a solid financial quarter for the company despite COVID-19.

Likely Reasons Why Buffett Purchased Barrick

I believe what's occurring in the U.S. monetary system has Buffett searching for more diversified protection from an severe bout of inflation, and Barrick's strong position made the shares a compelling option for Berkshire's portfolio. Let's analyze these separately.

Unprecedented Money Supply Growth In The U.S. Will Create An Inflation Shock

In a few of my recent articles, I've highlighted the rampant increase in the money supply that has occurred since the COVID-19 crisis hit. In June of this year, M2 was surging at a rate of 65.3% per year using the percent change over the preceding three-month period. Never before has the U.S. experienced this level of money supply growth - it's unprecedented.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

(Source: FRED)

The stimulus needed to keep the U.S. economy from collapsing has resulted in the federal budget deficit swelling to $2.8 trillion for the first 10 months of fiscal year 2020, or $1.9 trillion more than the deficit in the same period last year.

(Source: CBO)

With more stimulus on the way, and an already precarious debt and deficit picture in the U.S. that's now deteriorating much quicker than before, an inflation shock in the not-too-distant future is the likely outcome. The value of the USD (and many other fiat currencies for that matter, as worldwide deficits explode) will continue to decline against hard assets like gold.

Gold miners will benefit enormously and outperform the physical metal, given their leverage to gold and still deep value despite the recent advance.

Why Barrick Over Other Gold Miners

There are a host of gold miners that Buffett could've purchased. I believe he specifically chose Barrick for the following reasons:

1. Stable 10-Year Production Profile Across A Diverse, High-Quality Asset Base

One of the characteristics of Barrick that I always highlight is the quality of its mines. The company owns some of the best gold assets in the world, These are top-tier, low-cost operations with significant production and margins.

The company's latest 10-year plan calls for ~5 million ounces of gold production per annum, with declining all-in sustaining costs over the next five years. Total capital expenditures will trend lower after 2021, which shows that Barrick doesn't need to spend aggressively to keep production stable. The company's portfolio of mines also is extremely well diversified, and a heavy concentration of production comes from Nevada, which is one of the lowest risk mining jurisdictions in the world and ranks No. 3 in terms of Investment Attractiveness according to the 2019 Frasier Institute's Mining Survey.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

2. Strengthening Balance Sheet With Net Cash On The Horizon

For the last 1-2 years, I've stated that Barrick's net debt would soon reach the zero mark. At current gold prices, I would estimate that Barrick will achieve this feat by no later than early next year. That's quite an accomplishment considering how over-leveraged the company was in 2011-2012, but not surprising to me as it's been my contention that Barrick had the means to repay all of its debt given the superb quality of its asset base. In 2012, Barrick had the worst balance sheet, by far, among its peers such as Newmont Mining (NEM) and Agnico-Eagle (AEM). Now Barrick has the strongest, and the gap is rapidly expanding due to the company's free cash flow ability.

(Source: SomaBull)

3. Aggressive Margin Expansion Thanks To Steady Costs And Rising Gold Price

In the first quarter of 2020, Barrick's average realized gold price was $1,589 per ounce, giving it an AISC margin of $635 per ounce. In Q2, that margin widened to $694 per ounce. So far in Q3, the price of gold has averaged around $1,900-$1,950 per ounce. Barrick expects H2 2020 production to be similar to H1 levels, which means output should rebound this quarter compared to Q2 levels, and Q4 should be roughly in line with the current quarter. Meanwhile, AISC will trend lower over the second half of the year as the amount of gold ounces produced rises. If gold averages $1,900-$1,950 per ounce in both Q3 and Q4 2020, and Barrick's average AISC is under $1,000, then AISC margins will surge to $900-$1,000 per ounce (which would be a record that smashes all records). As I said in my previous article on the company, I don't believe that investors understand the impact that higher gold prices are having (and will have) on the cash flow generation of the miners.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

4. Stellar Management Team And Chairman

The importance of the management team can't be stressed enough when it comes to Buffett's decision whether to buy a stock. As he has stated regarding the management of a company:

Look at what they have accomplished, considering what the hand was that they were dealt when they took over compared to what is going on in the industry... ....see how they treat themselves versus how they treat the shareholders. The poor managers also turn out to be the ones that really don’t think that much about the shareholders, too. The two often go hand in hand.

Let's do just that.

John Thornton, former president and board member of Goldman Sachs (GS), was appointed executive chairman of Barrick on April 30, 2014. Thornton is the one that led the turnaround in Barrick, as he made it a priority to reduce debt by selling off non-core assets and put the focus on assembling the largest portfolio of Tier 1 gold mines owned by any single gold company.

In 2018, Barrick announced it was merging with Randgold, thereby increasing its Tier 1 asset base. Mark Bristow, Chief Executive Officer of Randgold at the time, became CEO of Barrick as Thornton brought in a proven mine operator. Bristow's track record at building mining companies is second to none, and his ability to operate effectively in more challenging mining jurisdictions — due to his intense focus on creating strong partnerships with governments and local communities so all parties benefit from any mining venture— is one of the keys to his success.

Over the last five years, GOLD has been one of the best performing mining stocks in the sector, thanks to Thornton's turnaround of the company's balance sheet and repositioning of its asset base, and then Bristow's strategic moves that further enhanced the story. Bristow was able to get Newmont to agree on a Nevada JV, where both companies would combine their assets in the state to realize the numerous synergistic benefits. Barrick and Newmont had spent years and years discussing this possibility but could never reach a suitable agreement. Bristow came in and immediately got it done.

Data by YCharts

Bristow is also a big proponent of returning cash to shareholders, which brings me to the next reason....

5. Increasing Dividend Yield

In Q2 2020, Barrick raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to 8 cents per share; the dividend has more than doubled since the merger with Randgold. While the yield is only a little over 1%, with GOLD extinguishing net debt at a rapid rate, and with margins expanding aggressively, Barrick shouldn't have a problem increasing the dividend by at least another 50%-100% over the next year. The company is committed to returning excess cash to shareholders via dividends.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

I will reiterate what I've said about Barrick in my recent articles on the company: "GOLD is the dividend stock of the future considering Barrick's cash flow potential going forward and how this bull market in physical gold is still in the middle innings... GOLD is a stock that will continue to be accumulated by funds and investors that are looking for exposure to not just high-quality gold miners, but high-quality dividend stocks."

6. Cheap Valuation On Both An Absolute And Relative Basis

Buffett would rather buy a quality company that's more expensive than a mediocre one that's undervalued. In Barrick's case, you get the best of both worlds: A quality company at a compelling valuation.

As I stated two weeks ago about Barrick's EV:

In 2011, Barrick's market cap was $55 billion, and its enterprise value was $65 billion. Today, the company's market cap is $51 billion, and its EV is $53 billion. GOLD hasn't even eclipsed its previous bull market peak valuation yet. Some might say this isn't an apples to apples comparison as the company's production is substantially lower today than it was back then, and operating cash flow was higher nine years ago. Therefore, GOLD's current valuation seems more than fair. That analysis, though, doesn't give the complete picture of 2011 vs. 2020. In 2011, despite record-high gold prices, Barrick's free cash flow was paltry as they spent heavily on projects. In the first six months of that year, they generated negative free cash flow. Compare that to the $438 million of FCF in Q1 2020, and as discussed above, likely at least another $300 million in Q2 and even more in H2 2020. Free cash flow is what drives valuations. Barrick's average realized gold price in 2011 also was far lower than the average price YTD; Barrick has the ability to exceed 2011 operating cash flow metrics despite lower production. Barrick is in much better financial shape today as net debt will likely be just over $1 billion at the close of Q3 vs. over $10 billion in 2011. Finally, cash costs and AISC were surging in 2011 throughout the sector. While the gold price was increasing, margins didn't expand aggressively and began to contract towards the end of that year. Today, industry costs are steady and margins are expanding at a tremendous rate.

If you compare GOLD to AEM, Barrick is a bargain. While Agnico was hit hard by COVID-19 disruptions last quarter, and Q2 results from AEM don't accurately reflect its potential, Barrick's OCF and FCF are still at least 3-4x that of Agnico at 100%. Yet Barrick has an EV of just $54.6 billion, or ~2.5x Agnico's $21.4 billion EV. On a price to CFO (using TTM), GOLD has been trading at a significant discount to AEM for many years. That discount has narrowed recently, but GOLD remains the far better value.

Data by YCharts

Barrick seems to check off all the boxes for Buffett as its a sector leader with a great management, has a healthy balance sheet that's only getting better, has stellar margins that are widening further, and is returning an increasing amount of cash to shareholders.

Why Did Buffett Choose Barrick Over Physical Gold?

I want to revisit the following quote from Buffett about gold investors:

Incidentally, they're right to be afraid of paper money. Their basic premise that paper money around the world is going to be worth less and less over time is absolutely correct. They have the correct basic premise. They should run from paper money. But where they run to is the mistake.

It's certainly possible that Buffett hasn't changed his tune on physical gold, as technically this move of buying a gold stock doesn't invalidate his general investment thesis on the precious metal. After all, he's purchasing a productive, quality company that generates cash flow for investors, provides dividends, etc., vs. buying an unproductive asset that doesn't generate any income. He isn't making an investment decision that is out-of-the-ordinary, and the "where they run to is the mistake" comment could still be considered fitting.

It was just last year that I stated:

You don't need to be bullish on gold to be bullish on Barrick Gold, there is enough value here to see strong appreciation in the share price just from improving fundamentals alone.

That could describe Buffett's stance on GOLD vs. gold.

Having said that, we are also in an environment that's much different than any other time in our history, and Buffett has a right to change his mind about physical gold.

While Berkshire's initial stake in Barrick is paltry compared to its other holdings, this could be just the beginning of a major shift for Buffett/Berkshire. It's likely that this position in GOLD increases in size and/or more gold stocks are added to Berkshire's portfolio over the coming quarters.

Will Buffett begrudgingly buy physical gold as well? Time will tell. For now, this is enough of a sea change to bring about a plethora of attention and new money to GOLD and other mining stocks.

Should this not have been a decision by Buffett, the above reasonings don't change. But I would have to believe that Buffett signed off on the GOLD purchase.

Barrick is one of my top picks among all the gold mining stocks, and today it closed at new multi-year highs. The entire sector received a boost. Another one of my top gold picks also finished at fresh multi-year highs in today's session, although that was with the help of bullish, company-specific news. Still, it will be interesting to see how powerful this Warren Buffett effect will be not just on GOLD over the next several days/weeks/months, but also on other precious metal stocks. The sector was headed higher either way over the medium to long term, but with Buffett buying — and the spillover impact it will have as other funds and investors replicate Buffett's moves — it could greatly accelerate the gains in the gold miners.

Subscribe To The Gold Edge The opportunity in this sector is here, but to succeed, you need a deep knowledge of gold and the miners. The Gold Edge is my premium, research-intensive service that provides that knowledge as I'm sharing all of my thoughts, ideas, and research on the gold sector. If you would like access to all of my analysis, including my top gold and silver mining picks, subscribe to The Gold Edge. Click here for details.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.