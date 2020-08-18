Despite this, it is very difficult to justify RESI's current valuation from a NAV standpoint. My calculation puts the stock's fair-value at around $3-$6.

The recent decision to switch to internal asset management is a plus since it will give the company more freedom to look to ways to reduce costs.

RESI was hit hard by the COVID market shock, losing about half of its value but has since recovered most losses.

In February I covered the single-family-residential REIT Front Yard Residential (RESI) in "Front Yard Residential Must Cut Dividends To Remain Stable". I had a bearish outlook due to RESI's poor margins and financial instability as well as my view that the SFR REIT concept is fundamentally flawed. The stock subsequently lost about half of its value during the March COVID-crash but has rallied back up to nearly $10 per share, only 10% below its price when I published the article.

Indeed, quite a bit has changed for RESI over the past six months. The company announced that it would be taken private by Amherst Residential at $12.50 per share, but then Amherst later walked back on the deal due to COVID. RESI received a termination fee of $25M from Amherst.

More recently, Front Yard decided to end its existing asset management agreement with Altisource Asset Management (AAMC). Front Yard will pay a total of $46M to break the deal but will have the right to solicit and hire certain Altisource employees who currently manage Front Yard's assets. This is likely a good long-run decision as it will allow Front Yard greater ability to look to innovative ways to cut costs.

Can Front Yard Win the Battle Against Costs?

High operating costs are the primary issue with Front Yard's business model. Front Yard has not generated a GAAP profit in years but did manage to post a marginal profit in Q2 mostly due to 'other income' gains from the merger breaking. Since its inception, the company has hardly been able to generate positive operating cash-flow. While it posted record CFO in Q2, it was largely due to 'other income'.

In my opinion, high costs are a systemic issue to the SFR REIT business and explain why so few firms in the subindustry last. SFR's have lower rental yields than multifamily and higher overhead. Since Front Yard's assets are situated in many states, it is difficult for the firm to create key relationships with local contractors that are necessary to gain from an economic scale. This is an important disadvantage the firm has over "Mom and Pop" landlords.

Despite this, RESI's price has benefited from increased rental demand. The stock was recently upgraded by JMP due to "Demand for detached housing product in less densely populated areas has skyrocketed as families/individuals look to protect themselves from COVID-19". This trend has also benefited RESI's peer American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). RESI did post record revenue with strong lease demand in Q2 as many city-dwellers moved into suburban areas since they are now working from home. Of course, it is difficult to say whether this trend will continue into the future and not be followed by a reversal trend.

It is even more difficult to say whether increased revenue is useful for RESI considering it is still unable to generate an operating profit. The firm has consistently posted slightly negative earnings since 2016 which has caused its leverage to rise substantially and its working capital to deteriorate. See below:

Front Yard is undoubtedly in a difficult position and must rapidly change substantially in order to survive. Since the company has been a cash burner, it has cornered itself into a position of poor liquidity and high debt.

Problematically, most of its debt is very short-term with a weighted-average 4.4-year maturity meaning a change in liquidity conditions can jeopardize its ability to make recurring refinances. Put simply, the company needs to find a way to generate consistently positive cash-flow now or be forced to rapidly liquidate many assets.

The hope is that the internalization of Front Yard's operations will enable efficient cost-cutting. The company will save on management fees, but the upfront cost of leaving Altisource makes for little gains. While it is possible for the company to cut costs, I'll have to see it to believe it.

Putting a Price on RESI

I do not personally believe that Front Yard will be able to generate a consistently large enough profit in order to make for a consistently covered dividend yield. That said, the company's equity has value since its assets have value, even if they are not performing well. I will estimate its net asset value here.

Most of RESI's assets are situated in the Southeastern United States, though the company has recently increased its exposure to the Midwest and a few Western states. Most SFR capitalization rates in the U.S are around 5-6% today. With RESI's TTM NOI of $70M, this means Front Yard's properties are likely worth around $1.3B.

Its properties are likely worth a bit more than that figure since RESI's operating costs have been higher than they would be for a traditional SFR landlord. To account for RESI's abnormally high costs, I'll add back RESI's SG&A costs since they would likely be far lower for a 'Mom and Pop' landlord who would be the end buyer of its assets (if liquidated). This brings the company's adjusted NOI to $100M which gives us a higher estimated property portfolio value of $1.82B.

Note on Diseconomy of Scale

You may wonder why I am assuming SG&A costs are higher for a larger company and should not be accounted for in calculating NAV. The core idea is that Front Yard is operating at a diseconomy of scale. This is explained in more depth in the original article.

To summarize, let's say one person can manage ten SFR properties. However, if you own one-hundred you'd need to have a hierarchy of managers to manage lower managers. The hierarchy grows the more properties that are acquired, creating excess SG&A costs that would not be needed with fewer properties. In short, the business model requires too many middle managers that create significant overhead that would not exist for smaller firms. I believe these inefficiencies explain why so few SFR REITs have been stable/survived.

Additionally, as many have said, real estate is a personal relationship business. Larger multi-state companies will have greater difficulty creating relationships with smaller local B2B firms that would usually result in lower maintenance and marketing costs. For example, if you're personally friends with a plumber (etc) in your community (as if often the case with smaller landlords) you will usually get a discount for continuing contracts. Front Yard would have a much more difficult time achieving this due to its size.

Due to these factors, I would argue most real estate operates at a diseconomy of scale, but it is much more prevalent in SFR properties since they have very low revenue per acre. Obviously, a small landlord would still have some SG&A costs, but much of this would be recorded since it would usually be "sweat equity". In order to keep it simple, I am adding back all of SG&A instead of a portion of SG&A and a portion of "property expenses" which may be more accurate. It is my belief that the net result would be the same, but we would need more in-depth data than is available to know with certainty since it is vague what truly separates the two.

From that $1.82B figure, we can add $170M in other tangible assets, giving us a total estimated asset market value of $2B. From this, we can deduct $1.7B in total Q2 liabilities as well as $46M for its termination fee. This gives us an estimated NAV of $254M which is less than half of its current value and equates to a price target of $4.33.

Now, the true NAV can be greater or less than that figure depending on the outcome of its various legal deals. I also generously added back SG&A in calculating its property value which may mean the fair-value of its property assets is lower than $1.82B. It is also unclear if COVID-19's ramifications will raise or lower SFR cap-rates since it has substantially slowed home sales but also caused mortgage rates to decline. Still, I firmly do not believe RESI's current price of about $10 is within the margin of error.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe RESI is overvalued by about 30-60%. The stock has made some gains after posting strong revenue and surprisingly few negative impacts from COVID-19 (and perhaps some positive impacts). That said, the company's core issue of operational unprofitability remains. It also has high debt levels combined with low working capital which makes for substantial liquidity risk.

There is also Invitation Homes (INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) which operate under the same general business model as RESI but are larger and more profitable. These two firms are larger and have been able to integrate and automate more property management services (for example, a single online account management platform). I still would argue these two companies operate at a diseconomy of scale which will lead to falling margins, but they are undoubtedly more financially stable than RESI. Indeed, RESI may be operating in a position where it is too large to benefit from local relationships but too small to be able to in-house many costs.

Time will tell if Front Yard can emulate its more successful peers, but given an expected decline in rental income due to COVID and the company's poor balance sheet, I am willing to bet against it. Even if Front Yard is able to cut costs and become profitable, its margins will likely remain thin enough that its dividend will still be uncovered for a long period of time. On that note, I believe it is likely that the company cuts or halts its dividend as it looks to maintain positive cash-flow.

RESI may be a short opportunity given this situation. While it does have a higher short interest, the borrowing cost is only 30-40 bps. With essentially all REIT merger deals halting and the company appearing overvalued, I do not believe the stock has significant upside from here. The risk exists, but I would be very surprised if the stock rises above $12.50 considering merger deals at such a level have fallen-through. If I were to Short the stock, I would target a share price of $6.50 which is what I believe to be the upper-end of its fair-value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in RESI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.