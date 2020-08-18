Introduction

Over the years, I have observed that investors have a much more difficult time assessing when to sell a stock than they have assessing when to buy a stock. At least partially because of this dynamic, I have dedicated a lot of my time on Seeking Alpha writing articles that suggest when stocks should be sold. Over the past year-and-a-half, I have written bearish articles on over 50 S&P 500 stocks. But I do occasionally buy stocks if they are trading at good values, and I purchased Hologic (HOLX) on 3/18/20. I explained the process I went through to identify Hologic as a good investment in my 5/8/20 article "Stocks I Bought On The Dip: Hologic". Last Monday, on 8/10/20, I took profits in the stock, and the closing price that day was $65.90. Here is how the investment's performance compared to the S&P 500 over the same holding period:

Data by YCharts

Using the closing day prices, the Hologic position returned over 122% over the course of about 5 months, while the S&P 500 index returned about 41%, or approximately 1/3rd of what Hologic returned.

In this article, I'm going to explain my process and reasoning for selling the stock.

It's all about likely future returns

When I invest in less-cyclical stocks like Hologic, I focus almost exclusively on expected future returns and the risk that I may not get those returns. My approach assumes that future returns are driven by two primary factors: the cumulative earnings of the business over time and the market sentiment surrounding the stock. For the business returns, I simply imagine that I buy the whole business at its current market price and that I get to keep all of the cumulative earnings for the next 10 years, then I convert those cumulative earnings to a CAGR percentage and use that CAGR % to value the stock/business. For the market sentiment returns, I assume that the market will at some point over the next decade revert to the mean P/E ratio of the last full economic cycle, and I covert the change in price if the mean reversion were to occur to a CAGR percentage also. Then, I add those CAGR percentages together to obtain an estimate for the 'Full-Cycle' return over the next 10 years if we were to experience a similar cycle as the last one.

The next stage of the process is to determine what expected 10-year CAGR % I am willing to buy, sell, or hold, the stock in question. A lot of this comes down to how each investor thinks about risk and what alternative investments are available at the time. If an investor thought that a 10-year Treasury represented an equal risk to stocks (or to a particular stock), then the 10-year Treasury yield is currently +0.682%. So, if one thought Hologic stock had equal risk to the 10-year Treasury and it was the only alternative investment available, then perhaps Hologic would become a 'sell' if the expected 10-year returns fell below a 0.682% CAGR expectation.

Personally, I think using the 10-Year threshold as a 'sell threshold' for a stock like Hologic is too low for at least two important reasons. The first is that Hologic is far riskier than a 10-year Treasury. I got very lucky when I bought Hologic because it was an accidental beneficiary of the COVID-19 pandemic and their business increased rather than decreased due to more COVID-19 testing. Often when I think in terms of a "Full-Cycle" that means making sure I take into account earnings declines that occur during a recession. But in Hologic's case, it turned out a little differently because they got a bump in business because of COVID-19. However, if we look out 10 years into the future, I think it's reasonable to assume that this 'COVID-19 bump' (analysts expect a 40% increase in earnings next year) will eventually fade away when we get a vaccine or some sort of herd immunity over the next, say, 2 years. And if it becomes clear a vaccine isn't coming, then we should expect more competitors to come into Hologic's testing market. At any rate, it's unlikely the bump we are seeing now can be maintained over the long term and that makes Hologic risky at today's premium price.

More broadly speaking, simply examining history more generally, we see that most individual stocks fail to be good investments. The odds are quite high that for any random individual stock in the market you choose, it will turn out to be a losing investment over the long term. One's odds improve greatly if they choose a stock that has a history of growing earnings, but the risks are still significant. Because of those risks, it is rational for investors to demand a premium expected return in exchange for taking that risk with their capital.

The second important reason we might demand a higher return than that of the 10-year is that there may be other investments an investor can make that have a guaranteed return that is higher than the 10-year. For a great many investors, paying down debt will provide better returns than owning expensive stocks that have low expected forward returns. One survey from bankrate.com this year showed the average mortgage rate is around 4.41%. One of the lessons Warren Buffett revisited in Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) annual meeting this year was that if one carried high levels of expensive debt (in his example someone who was carrying credit card debt and paying 18% interest) wondered what sort of returns Berkshire or Buffett could get them. I'm paraphrasing, but Warren pointed out that the best return they would get would be paying off their credit card debt.

The case I'm making here is a similar, yet less-extreme example. If someone has a mortgage with an interest rate of 4% or higher, then it doesn't make much sense to hold onto a stock that has a 10-year expected return of less than 4% because the return of paying down their mortgage is guaranteed, while the stock carries much more risk, and could, in fact, lose money over that time period. So, knowing that a great number of investors (including myself) would be better off paying down debt rather than owning a stock that has expected long-term returns of less than 4%, I have chosen to use a 4% expected 10-year CAGR as my initial threshold for selling a stock, and I have chosen to a 12% expected CAGR as my initial threshold for buying a stock under the assumption that the long-term average return of the market is 8% or so, and I can build in a margin of safety by requiring higher return expectations.

When I bought Hologic back in March, it had a 10-year expected CAGR of over 12%. When I wrote about it in late May, it had a +5.12% expected 10-year CAGR and so I listed the stock as a 'hold' in that article. In this article, I will calculate the current expected 10-year CAGR and explain my exit strategy for the stock.

A notable aspect of this analysis is that while there are some tweaks that I make around the edges, the basic process for determining when to buy a stock is the same as the process of determining when to sell the stock. So, one or the other (buying or selling) isn't exceptionally harder than the other, once an investor has determined the broad buy/sell/hold parameters they think make sense for all stocks of this type in advance.

(Source)

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for HOLX is represented by the shaded green area. In the early 2000s, HOLX wasn't profitable yet, but once it became profitable around 2003, earnings rose almost every year, only declining -1% in 2009 and -4% in 2014. Basically, this company has been as steady an earner the past 17 years as many well-known "blue-chip" companies people have been flocking to the past year or two.

The black line in the graph represents the price of the stock. Interestingly, it traded at very high valuations going into the last recession and peaked with a P/E ratio of about 33 in 2008. During the 2008/09 recession, the stock price lost a whopping -73% off its peak, even though earnings only fell only -1%. This is indicative of a classic sentiment cycle (I've written a lot about them this past year) when earnings themselves are not cyclical at all but the market sentiment surrounding the stock is.

Also notable in the F.A.S.T. Graph is the orange dotted line for 2021 and 2022. That represents the average analyst expectation for next couple of years, and analysts now expect EPS to rise 40% next year, and then decline -12% the following year. Basically, this is the "COVID-19 bump" I mentioned earlier. So, this fiscal year for HOLX we expect +22% EPS growth (with most of the year complete already). In my last article in May, analysts expected -8% for this year, +24% for 2021, and +1% for 2022. The big change in expectations (from -8% EPS growth to +22% EPS growth this year) in just a few months, shows us just how difficult making these earnings projections based on current news can be. This is why I use history as my primary guide for future earnings expectations and not guesses based on what earnings are currently doing.

With relatively steady-earning businesses like this, fairly traditional valuations using P/E ratios and earnings growth estimates work reasonably well to predict future returns, so that is what I used for HOLX (if earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different method of valuing the stock).

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged Hologic as a buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

As I write this, Hologic's forward P/E is 23.12, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 17.25. If, over the course of the next 10 years, Hologic's P/E were to revert to its normal 17.25 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -2.89%. (My minimum threshold for purchasing a stock during the current recessionary downturn is a +1.00% expected 10-year CAGR from sentiment mean reversion, which this stock had when I bought it. However, the price has risen a lot since then, and now the expected returns from mean reversion are negative.)

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield.

Data by YCharts

Hologic's forward earnings yield is currently +4.39%, according to YCharts. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $4.39 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years. (Back in March, this number was over $9.00, so you can imagine the dramatic difference it makes buying at a lower price in terms of the expected return on investment one gets.)

The next step is to estimate its earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares). Hologic didn't have a net share reduction during this period so buybacks won't come into play here. When I go back to 2007 through today, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +7.72%, which is a pretty good growth rate over this period.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Hologic's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.39 the first year, and that amount would grow at +7.72% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $167.25. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +5.28% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for Hologic, it will produce a -2.89% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +5.28% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +2.39%.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stock is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, Hologic is below 4% and so it is currently in a "Sell", and I have taken profits in my position.

My Process for Taking Profits

The basic process I described above for buying and selling less-cycle stocks does most of the heavy work when it comes to highlighting potential 'buys' and 'sells'. After a stock crosses those return expectation thresholds, it at least becomes eligible to buy or sell, and for the decisions that follow, I use much more personal judgment and discretion. Currently, for stocks that cross the 4% 10-year CAGR threshold, my approach is to see if they keep running up another 10-11% and then place a -10% trailing stop on the stock so that I lock in my profits at least around that 4% expected CAGR mark.

In the case of Hologic, this meant that I didn't immediately sell the stock as it rose over my sell threshold around $61.00 per share, but that I waited for it to rise a little bit more, and then put a trailing stop on the stock. Using this method, I was able to get about another 20% upside out of the stock before I took profits.

Conclusion

Hologic is a great example of a lesser-known S&P 500 stock that had historically had solid earnings growth. All an investor needed to do was to be paying attention to when it was selling at a good price and buy it then rather than overpaying. I write lots and lots of articles on Seeking Alpha where I warn people when stocks are too expensive and I suggest that selling them is a good idea. As I write this, the market is near an all-time high after a long bull run. Let's look at the return Hologic would have produced if a person bought it near the peak of the last bull market in 2008.

Buying the stock back in 2008 would have produced about a +94.70% return if one held for 12 years. By waiting for a good price before buying, I was able to produce over a +120% return in just 5 months. Now that money can be reinvested elsewhere. I mention this because I see a lot of stocks trading at very high valuations, and the long-term returns on those stocks are likely to very low. Having patience and waiting for reasonable values really does pay off most of the time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.