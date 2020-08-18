Boeing (BA) shares have been range-bound for a few months as the business struggles to come back online in the face of the coronavirus and delays around the recertification of the 737 MAX. It seems like the stock's struggles may grow worse before they get better. Meanwhile, the company isn't expected to see earnings return to their 2018 highs until after 2024, as analysts drive estimates lower.

Traders are betting the stock is likely to fall, while the technical chart is exhibiting signs of weakness. You can track my SA stories on this Google Spreadsheet I have created.

Falling Estimates, Rising P/E

Analysts are not very enthusiastic about Boeing and see earnings for the company struggling for many years to come. Analysts currently see earnings returning to $13.07 per share by the year 2024, which is still well below peak earnings of $16.01 per share in 2018. Analysts have been consistently lowering their earnings estimates for the company throughout the year, and now see the company losing $9.49 per share in 2020 and losing $3.94 next year.

The falling earnings expectations have boosted the stock earnings multiple to its highest level in 20 years at 43.3. It makes the stock resemble something more of a high-flying technology stock than the company it actually is. The equity has had an average P/E ratio of just 15.9 over the past 20 years. The last time the stock had a P/E ratio remotely close to its current level was in January 2018 when it climbed to 31.7.

Betting On A Drop

The high valuation and weak earnings outlook are likely why some are betting that Boeing's stock descends further. On August 18, there was an increase of the open interest for the October 16 $270 calls and puts of about 15,000 contracts apiece. The data shows that the calls were sold for around $16.70 per contract. Meanwhile, the puts were bought for approximately $14.40.

It created a bear spread and a bet that Boeing stock is below $170 by the time the expiration date comes around in the middle of October.

Technical Break

The technical chart for Boeing appears to be suggesting lower prices lie ahead. The pattern resembles a descending triangle, a bearish pattern. A break of support at the $165 level could result in a sharp decline to around $144. It would amount to a drop of about 16% from the stock's price of approximately $171 on August 18.

The relative strength index is also trending lower, suggesting that the stock is losing bullish momentum and that directionally, the stock is likely to head lower from its current levels.

Risks

The significant risk here isn't that Boeing's business will recover quickly. The big risk to the stock and the assumptions being laid out is the sentiment in the marketplace. We have seen sectors of the market move rapidly and abruptly. It has resulted in stocks moving up and down at lightning speeds as the investors rotate back and forth between risk-on and risk-off parts of the market. It means that investors could quickly and easily start taking the stock on a pure sentiment shift.

The risks in Boeing are high, no matter how you try to look at the scenario. It seems at this point, the chart and the options suggest those risks are more significant to the downside than to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.