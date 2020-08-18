Excellent long-term stock. However, the price per share may be too high. Caution here.

The Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA has decreased to 0.55x on 30 June 2020, from 1.25x at the end of H2 2019 and 0.75x at the end of Q1 2020.

The company indicated $3,301 million in H1 2020, which is a good semester but is hiding some weakness during Q2 2020.

Stillwater mine, near Nye, Montana. (Image courtesy of Stillwater Mining)

Investment Thesis

The Johannesburg-based company Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) provided only its production update for the H1 2020 as of June 30, 2020. However, the full results will be released on August 28, 2020.

Like many other gold and precious metals producers, Sibanye Stillwater did very well these past six months. However, after a look at the preliminary results, we see that the second quarter was weaker due to disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. A better look will be offered end of August with the H1 2020 full results.

Sibanye is very confusing when we look at its precious metals production. The company produces palladium, platinum, and rhodium in the USA (with a little gold) from direct mining and recycling.

However, South Africa is still its most significant production for its production of PGM and gold. Many investors are confused about the production results, and it is understandable, it always takes extra time for me to work through the numbers. I have tried to simplify by showing charts and tables here, and I hope it will make it more transparent for you.

The investment thesis is straightforward with Sibanye. The company is an excellent long-term investment, and I recommend adding SBSW to your premium long-term portfolio. SBSW can be used as a gold play but also as a PGM play with palladium, platinum, and rhodium.

One crucial element that should be factored in your strategy is also the currency issue between the US dollar and the SA Rand ZAR.

However, it is also essential to trade short term about 30% to 40% of your portfolio to take advantage of the PGM and gold volatility.

Below is the chart comparison YTD between the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL) and Sibanye Stillwater.

Sibanye Stillwater ADR - H1 2020 - Balance Sheet history And Trend - The Raw Numbers (Financial results are only provided on a six-month basis)

Note: The numbers below are indicated in US$. The figures for H1 2020 come from the preliminary results released in August.

Sibanye Stillwater ADR 6/2019 (6 months basis) Q3'19 Q4'19 12/2019 (6 months basis) Q1'20 Q2'20 6/2020 (6 months basis) $US vs. ZAR 14.20 14.67 14.72 14.69 15.38 - 16.67 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,657.4 3,385.9 - 3,301 Basic Net Income in $ Million -12.2 42.3 - n/a Adjusted EBITDA $ million 141.9 377.4 502.8 892.4 723.8 - 990 EPS in $/share -0.01 0.06 - 0.21 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 93.6 560.8 - n/a Capital Expenditure in $ Million 181.9 351.0 - n/a Free Cash Flow in $ Million -88.3 209.80 - n/a Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 423.0 401.4 - n/a Borrowings including current in $ Million 1,905.5 1,615.8 - n/a Net debt (excluding Burnstone debt) in $ million 1,470.4 1,427.1 - n/a Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 585.4 685.4 - n/a Production Au Oz 6/2019 Q3'19 Q4'19 12/2020 Q1'20 Q2'20 6/2020 US 2E PGM Production 284,773 143,353 161,849 305,202 141,585 156,155 297,740 US recycling Oz 421,450 202,141 229,540 431,681 221,798 175,674 397,472 US AISC 2E/Oz Stillwater 772 791 798 795 894 - n/a SA 4E PGM 627,991 518,623 461,719 980,342 418,072 257,756 657,828 SA AISC 4E/Oz 932 1,104 1,040 1,074 1,089 - n/a Gold Production Au Oz 344,734 287,330 300,578 587,908 238,076 165,545 403,621 Average gold price $/oz 1,308 1,451 1,415 1,432 1,608 - 1,613 AISC Gold 1,904 1,386 1,314 1,347 1,500 n/a n/a

Source: Company preliminary H1 2020 release analysis

Note: More historical data are available to subscribers only. Fun Trading estimates Q2'20 numbers.

One crucial element that influences earnings is the exchange rate ZAR/$US:

As we can see, the dollar is getting more robust compared to the SA currency. The depreciation of the rand relative to the US dollar was 17% weaker for the period at R16.67/US$.

Before entering the metal production, the company indicated two essential Balance sheet elements: revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

Revenues are quite high, as you can see in the chart above. The company indicated $3,301 million in H1 2020, which is a good semester but is hiding some weakness during Q2 2020, and adjusted EBITDA is $990 million. Sibanye Stillwater is including the Marikana operations for the full six-month period, compared with only one month for H1 2019.

Note: The comparison numbers about the revenues indicated by the company now with the preceding semester are not matching the numbers reported by the company in H1 2019. The company said revenues were $1,657 million in June 2019 but said:

Due to the above factors the Group expects revenue of R55,019 million (US$3,301 million) for the period, which is an increase of R31,484 million (US$1,889 million), or 134% higher than for the comparative period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be R16,514 million (US$990 million), 718% higher than for H1 2019 (R2,018 million (US$142 million)).

The increase is only $1,644 million, not $1,889 million. The adjusted EBITDA is matching.

Also, Sibanye Stillwater earnings per share are indicated at $0.21 per share compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in H1 2020.

The Group advises that it expects an approximate 3,780% increase in basic earnings to R9,385 million (US$563.1 million) or 351 cents (21 US cents) per share for H1 2020, which compares with a basic loss of R255 million (US$18 million) or 11 cents (1 US cents) per share reported for H1 2019. The Group expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 350 cents (21 US cents) for the period, 404 cents (25 US cents) or 748% higher than the headline loss per share of 54 cents (4 US cents) for H1 2019.

Also, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA has decreased to 0.55x on 30 June 2020, from 1.25x at the end of H2 2019 and 0.75x at the end of Q1 2020. Leverage is well below the covenant ceiling of 3.5x with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.5x.

The highlight for the H1 2020 earnings:

• An improved operational performance from our managed SA gold operations, despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations on production volumes, with the AMCU strike significantly impacting earnings for H1 2019 • The inclusion of the Marikana operations for the full six-month period, compared with one month for H1 2019 • Significantly higher average precious metals prices for H1 2020 • Depreciation of the rand relative to the US dollar, with the rand being on average 17% weaker for the period at R16.67/US$

1 - H1 2020 production analysis

Sibanye Stillwater is producing Gold and PGM in both South Africa and the USA from Stillwater.

In the US, the company operates the East Boulder and Stillwater mines, which produce platinum, and palladium. Also, the company is recycling platinum/palladium/rhodium.

A - US PGM Production 2E PGM Oz and Recycling 3E PGM Oz. ("USA")

The chart indicates the quarterly production and six months of production as well.

Total US Production and recycling in H1 2020 were good but a little lower than expectations due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. Recycling delivered a substantial number of 397,472 3E Oz, down 7.9% for the preceding H2 2019.

B - South African PGM Production 4E PGM Oz and Gold Production.

Gold production was 403,621 Au Oz this quarter, down 31.3% from 12/2019 (including Marikana operations). The average gold price was $1,613 per Au Oz from $1,432 in H2 2019. Also, the company indicated $2,002 per Oz for the 4E PGM Price.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Sibanye Stillwater is doing quite well on several fronts. First, it is a good gold play, but also, the company is producing industrial metals as well. With gold and PGM prices going up recently, the company managed to cut debt and show a solid balance sheet now. In short, a lot to like about Sibanye Stillwater right now.

Technical Analysis

SBSW is trading within an ascending channel pattern with resistance now at $13.75 and support at $11.30. If you look at RSI, which is closed to 70, the stock is currently in overbought territory, and it is prudent to take some profit off the table and wait for a retracement. The support is $11.30, but if gold retrace, which is likely, SBSW will eventually retest its 50 MA as lower support around $9.80-$10.

Commodity prices are what move the stock now, especially gold. If the gold price momentum continues, then SBSW will continue to increase but watch out for an unexpected fall in commodity prices that can come at any time. The gold sector is trading now in bubble territory, in my opinion, and it is only a matter of time before a meaningful retracement will happen here. Just be prepared and trade SBSW to limit your risks.

