PlantPlus Foods could help the company increase its gross margin if it can produce and sell its products on a large scale.

Historical data demonstrates that the current cutout ratio is not sustainable and should revert to normal levels causing the companies gross margin to also return to normal unprofitable levels.

I continue to remain very bearish on Marfrig as I believe it has a poor business model due to a lack of value-added products.

My first article on Marfrig was on June 8th, 2020, of which I informed readers that I was bearish on the company due to several factors. One of these factors was the beef industry's low margin (demonstrated by the cutout ratio). At the time, Marfrig's Brazilian shares were trading at R$ 12.87, and the average analysts' target price was almost R$15.00 giving it a possible upside of 12.4% (without exchange rate return). The stock's closing price on Friday was R$15.26, which produced an upside of 18.6%, outperforming the Brazilian Index Ibovespa by 14.8%. American investors did not receive that upside due to unfavorable exchange rates (an upside of only 7.3%).

I remain bearish on the Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCPK:MRRTY). I believe that the majority of this increase in the stock price was a result of favorable beef prices caused by the global pandemic. I think, based upon historical data, that the current beef price trends will not continue in the mid to long-term.

What Occurred During 2Q20 Reinforces Broken Business Model Premise

Marfrig's second-quarter results were one of the best quarterly results for the company since 4Q18, where it recorded a significant capital gain in the sale of Keystone. Net profit to shareholders of the company was R$1.6 billion, an over 1,700% increase compared to the same quarter last year. This extraordinary increase was the result of an increase in the spread (aka cutout ratio). During the quarter, the U.S. market experienced a small decrease in cattle prices and a significant increase in beef prices, causing the spread to increase by 44.6% y-o-y, as seen in figure 1.

Figure 1 - USDA Cattle And Beef Prices

Source: 2Q20 Quarter Results Presentation

What occurred in this quarter has not happened in the past six years, according to the data that I have available. During the period that I worked in the meat industry, I do not recall ever seeing such a large spread. I encourage you to take my last comment as my two cents input as I have no evidence to prove this.

Figure 2 - Cutout Ratio Vs. Gross Margin

Source: Company's financials, data from USDA ERS, and ratio calculations by analyst

Before I go into detail about figure 2, I need to give you a rapid overview of the company's operations. Nearly 80% of the company's revenue comes from its U.S. operations, and a little over 90% of its revenue is received in USD.

Figure 2 demonstrates a strong correlation between the cutout ratio and the company's gross margin. The point of profitability seems to be when the cutout ratio is above 4.0x.

Figure 3 - Average Annual Cutout Ratio

RATIO 2014 2.63 2015 3.07 2016 3.74 2017 3.65 2018 3.85 2019 4.04

Source: Data from USDA ERS, and ratio calculations by analyst

The problem is that, on average, the cutout ratio doesn't stay above 4x for too long. The data in figure 3 explains some of why the company has not been profitable often over the past ten years.

As we move into the third quarter, industry slaughter rates and margins have returned to pre-COVID levels. However, due to the reduced slaughter levels in the second quarter, it is estimated there is approximately 700,000 head of cattle backed up on ranches and in the feedlots. With the industry already running at full capacity, this should provide ample supplies of cattle for the second half of 2020 and well into 2021. Source: Earnings Transcript

Figure 4 - Average Monthly Cutout Ratio

Steer Price (USD/CWT) Ratio May-20 107.5 5.56 Jun-20 103.9 6.10 Jul-20 95.4 6.07

Source: Data from USDA ERS, and ratio calculations by analyst

Marfrig's Q3 2020 results should be better than their average quarterly results but less than this quarter's results. My July 2020 cutout ratio was 6.07, and cattle prices seem to be downward trending. The company informed investors during its Q2 2020 earnings call (quote above figure 4) that rates and margins are returning to pre-COVID 19 levels. Management's comment conflicts with the data, but that could be because my data is the average of a month, and the company's information is not.

Gross Margin Is The Achilles Heel

Figure 5 - Production Cycle

Source: Company Investor Relations Site

Marfrig is essentially a soft commodities company that gives its investor exposure to the beef market in the Americas. It has minimal value-added products, in my opinion. I said, in my opinion, because the company claims that it adds value by the way it processes beef, as seen in figure 5. The way the company prepares its products is no different than how its competitors do, except that its competitors can add more value to beef by producing higher-margin products like microwavable dinners.

From 1Q18 to 1Q20, the company had an average quarterly gross margin of 12.9% and a standard deviation of 1.7%. I do not include this quarter's results in the average because they are the result of the pandemic, as I explain above. During the same period, the company's average profit margin was -3.5% after removing the effects of discontinued operations.

The company is attempting to add value-added products. Recently, it entered into a joint venture with Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) to produce plant-based proteins, which is a rapidly growing industry. Very little information is available on PlantPlus Foods (the company created by the J.V.) as it is not currently in operation but it should improve its margin if it is able to produce and sell in large quantities.

Conclusion

I continue to remain very bearish on Marfrig as I believe it has a poor business model due to a lack of value-added products. In the short-term, the company's stock should see some improvement as a result of macroeconomic conditions caused by COVID 19. In the mid to long-term, historical data demonstrates that the current spread is not sustainable and should revert to normal levels.

MRRTY exposes investors to exchange rate risks and regulatory risks. Regulatory risks could close down one of the company's operations or prevent them from exporting their products.

